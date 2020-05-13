 Skip to content
(Disclose.tv)   How do you scare a blee? BLUE-BEES. (pics)   (disclose.tv) divider line
14
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Always thought it was photoshop.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hope this bee doesn't plan of replacing a particular blue hedgehog, cause I won't stand for it.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Blue b's can be uncomfortable.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Won't someone think of the Blees?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Did somebody say bloobies?
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If they are so rare. Stop catching them.
 
OldJames
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They'll be our overlords soon enough
 
Victoly
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
SHINY!
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 425x274]
Always thought it was photoshop.


The finger is photoshopped in.
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Blue bees.

Blue deez.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
BLUE HIVES MATTER!
 
pwkpete
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x473]


The post credit outtakes of that movie were awesome
 
alaric3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

stuffy: If they are so rare. Stop catching them.


This
 
