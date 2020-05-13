 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Patients with low testosterone more likely to die from COVID-19. Hey wait a second, has anyone seen Stephen Miller lately?   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
    More: PSA  
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm good then
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure all the twitter gender theorists will tie this into toxic masculinity somehow.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to mix in some anabolic steroids with my fish tank cleaner and colloidal silver.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Men are dying more than women, covid-19 might hang out in the testicles, but, now, somehow, LOW testosterone will kill you?

Inflammable means flammable? What a country!
 
dragonchild
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like women, for instance?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Mail?  Now I don't know if testicles exist.

Damn these constant existential crises.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank god the East German women's track and field team will make it through this!
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is bad news for people carrying AR-15s to a lockdown protest.  Seriously though, if you want to protest and risk getting infrcted that's fine, but unless it's a pro-gun rally leave the AR-15 at home.
 
Skyrmion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stephen Miller Reassures Sick Wife He Knows What It Looks Like When Woman Dying
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So masturbate daily or die?

/ Most farkers should be immune by now.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be all that midnight toking.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if I'm whackin' it for two hours every day I'm good, right?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Subby's mom is to blame for draining us all so incessantly.
 
dognose4
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Low Vitamin D.. low testosterone.   That might be the real problem.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deanis
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We all know Miller lives off the souls of dead immigrant children.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: [i.pinimg.com image 493x584]


In his defense he's just passing time until she makes that face later in the night.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dragonchild: Like women, for instance?
[Fark user image 500x208]


This.

And it's not called the Daily Fail for nothing.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: cowgirl toffee: [i.pinimg.com image 493x584]

In his defense he's just passing time until she makes that face later in the night.


And that face will probably be brought to you by a NBA player too.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Help us Frank Thomas, you are our only hope!
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Frank N Stein: cowgirl toffee: [i.pinimg.com image 493x584]

In his defense he's just passing time until she makes that face later in the night.

And that face will probably be brought to you by a NBA player too.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wiredroach
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bthom37: The Mail?  Now I don't know if testicles exist.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"When did you first notice they were missing, sir?"
 
sleep lack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Testosterone production correlated with zinc, which is also correlated with immune function.  Wonder if all 3 are related somehow.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ifky: Help us Frank Thomas, you are our only hope!
[pbs.twimg.com image 768x1024]


That head.  Mesmerizing.  Like a bald coconut.
 
feanorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hmmm...the evidence coming in on this virus is pointing in interesting directions - get your D levels up (go out in the sun); keep your cholesterol levels up (don't use statins, and eat real food, like eggs & meat); keep your T up (eat real food, avoid soy, etc.); keep your blood sugar levels way down (drop sugars, grains, eat fats and protein) - do pretty much the opposite of what the food + medical industries have been spouting for the past few decades. Imagine that.
 
JerryHeisenberg [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

feanorn: Hmmm...the evidence coming in on this virus is pointing in interesting directions - get your D levels up (go out in the sun); keep your cholesterol levels up (don't use statins, and eat real food, like eggs & meat); keep your T up (eat real food, avoid soy, etc.); keep your blood sugar levels way down (drop sugars, grains, eat fats and protein) - do pretty much the opposite of what the food + medical industries have been spouting for the past few decades. Imagine that.


Yea, my doctor always tells me to eat more sugar and fake food and stay indoors all the time.
 
OldJames
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So, old people...
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Dude's got male pattern baldness to the extent that he's a cue ball at 30ish and is aggressively psychopathic. Low testosterone is probably not his major malfunction.
 
Devo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
After clicking the link, I know what type of ads are going start showing up in my browser.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: Dude's got male pattern baldness to the extent that he's a cue ball at 30ish and is aggressively psychopathic. Low testosterone is probably not his major malfunction.


I was under the impression that higher levels of testosterone was a cause for early MPB. I'm assuming dudes like Miller have hairy backs/shoulders and ass cracks.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: ChiliBoots: Dude's got male pattern baldness to the extent that he's a cue ball at 30ish and is aggressively psychopathic. Low testosterone is probably not his major malfunction.

I was under the impression that higher levels of testosterone was a cause for early MPB. I'm assuming dudes like Miller have hairy backs/shoulders and ass cracks.


That the hair follicles on the crown have testosterone receptors that cause them to go into stasis when exposed is my understanding as well.
 
