(Washington Post)   Despite a $115M endowment, think tank thinks there wouldn't be a problem with the $8 million federal small-business loan they received   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
14
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Does anyone know a single small businessperson who has received a dollar or more from the small business loan program?  Every one I've heard about has applied, but not heard anything since.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: Does anyone know a single small businessperson who has received a dollar or more from the small business loan program?  Every one I've heard about has applied, but not heard anything since.


I know someone in a biotech startup with I think 10 employees, they got a paycheck protection loan.
 
6nome
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Businesses are people too.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"It should come at no surprise"
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No brainer
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The only way I can cleanse my mind of the phrase "think tank" is with a triple Henderson's gin and tonic taken in one swallow.
These are the incubators for young Jareds
 
Watubi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: Does anyone know a single small businessperson who has received a dollar or more from the small business loan program?  Every one I've heard about has applied, but not heard anything since.


Just got my check today and my 30 employees will now be receiving a paycheck for the next 8 weeks.  Leaving the small, community bank that refused to even take my application (for clients with an existing lending relationship only) and going to a new small, community bank.  Can't wait to go in and close my account, I plan on burning this bridge.
 
Captain Walker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Result-oriented philosophers gotta eat.
 
Captain Walker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
80 percent of endowment funds are restricted and cannot be used for operating purposes.

Wut?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Captain Walker: 80 percent of endowment funds are restricted and cannot be used for operating purposes.

Wut?


Maybe the endowments have to be used for endowments?
 
6nome
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Endowment Fun is the name of my penis enlargement surgery clinic.
 
alienated
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

berylman: The only way I can cleanse my mind of the phrase "think tank" is with a triple Henderson's gin and tonic taken in one swallow.
These are the incubators for young Jareds


It was a pretty good episode though

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dywed88
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Captain Walker: 80 percent of endowment funds are restricted and cannot be used for operating purposes.

Wut?


Endowments quite often can only be used for specific purposes. For example they might have a $10 million endowment that can only be used to hold conferences on a specific topic.

In addition an endowment may only allow for earnings off of it to be spent and the principal must be maintained.

That said, I don't really believe that an organization like the Aspen Institute is not going to have plenty of options for funding.
 
GaperKiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: Does anyone know a single small businessperson who has received a dollar or more from the small business loan program?  Every one I've heard about has applied, but not heard anything since.


I know a few.
Not a single one of them got it in the first round.
 
