(PennLive)   Alleged rapist who was released from jail due to Covid-19 then had standoff with police. Decided fireworks would bring a little levity. It did not work out as he anticipated   (pennlive.com) divider line
26
•       •       •

Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a self-Koreshing problem.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone involved in allowing his release should be put in jail

Asshole kidnapped and held captive a woman while he repeatedly assaulted her
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sis boom waah
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taser Fish

Not as good as Salmon, but close.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uhhh why are they letting out violent rapists? I thought it was only non-violent offenders getting releases
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Everyone involved in allowing his release should be put in jail

Asshole kidnapped and held captive a woman while he repeatedly assaulted her


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He certainly sounded like a thoroughly nasty piece of work. If he was religious, then the burning agonizing flames were just a taster.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lot of idiots are releasing some real pieces of crap. The brilliant people who govern us in Michigan thought it was swell to release this garbage.

https://www.freep.com/story/news/loca​l​/michigan/2020/05/09/marissa-edmunds-o​rlando-whitfield-open-murder-charge/31​03203001/
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cman: Everyone involved in allowing his release should be put in jail

Asshole kidnapped and held captive a woman while he repeatedly assaulted her


That had been proved in a trial, had it?
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ok, Oregon blows up whales, but in Pennsylvania fish blow themselves up?
 
Ranolin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That did not end how I thought it would.

If DRNTFA, he set off fireworks at officers that ended up lighting fireworks in his house, and his house and him burned to death.

also agree with the previous posters, wtfark are violent rapists being released? and against the recommendations of the DA
 
drumhellar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Mrozinski told 6ABC that police responding to the tavern break-in attempted to Taser Fish, to no avail.

It's spelled Taser Phish, and it's the name of my new Grateful Dead Laser Experience®.
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Since when the fark is a rape sentence benign enough an offense to get an early release to save a prisoner from exposure to COVID?

What the actual, unholy, FARK? Him forcefully sticking his unwanted dick into his victim was okay because overall, he's a human being! And we wouldn't want to risk him suffering from the effects of such a horrible disease!

Is he white? Please God let him be white. The only way whites will ever change their ways is to let them see just how friggin biased they are when it comes to punishing criminals of color.

My God that is just stupid and sick. Do y'all white folks really approve of this? Do you see just how stupid this is?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Lot of idiots are releasing some real pieces of crap. The brilliant people who govern us in Michigan thought it was swell to release this garbage.

https://www.freep.com/story/news/local​/michigan/2020/05/09/marissa-edmunds-o​rlando-whitfield-open-murder-charge/31​03203001/


The brilliant people who protest in Michigan thought it would be swell to increase the spread of Covid in the rural parts of the state (allegedly)
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Next time (this fall?) There is a lockdown, instead of releasing the rapists, just painlessly euthanize them.  We have to keep them safe from the virus, and we have to keep us safe from them.  So the best solution is we take them into a imax style room, strapped to a bed, and let them watch surround nature shows and listen to some nice music while they drift off into the void.

If you don't want this to happen, make sure everyone you know stays inside.  Stop giving products and services to those who break quarantine.  Vote for the government to initiate martial law for the next few years so we can control the virus spread.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
News Flash: Sociopaths cannot be trusted. Film at 11:00.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

orbister: cman: Everyone involved in allowing his release should be put in jail

Asshole kidnapped and held captive a woman while he repeatedly assaulted her

That had been proved in a trial, had it?


Please
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Isn't that the traditional way one celebrates their independence?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cman: Everyone involved in allowing his release should be put in jail

Asshole kidnapped and held captive a woman while he repeatedly assaulted her


Alleged.

Seriously though, I can't think  of a better ending to the story that doesn't include the phrase "fiery death".
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You think that is bad, holy crap, look at some of the other stories!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


And no, that guy should have never been let out on his own recognizance.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
TFA says he was released from prison, which would imply a conviction, but the records I found online say he had a preliminary hearing date on Feb 4, 2020. He had an $850K bail and wasn't able to make it. He could have pleaded guilty and already gone to prison, but I found no word of that or a conviction. This sounds like his trial was still pending and he was released from jail, not prison. That might account for the willingness to kick him loose.

Interestingly, when he was arrested for the rape he engaged the cops in an 11-hour standoff. Guess he thought he'd go with that tried-and-true strategy again.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Indeed."

/That is all.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Lot of idiots are releasing some real pieces of crap. The brilliant people who govern us in Michigan thought it was swell to release this garbage.

https://www.freep.com/story/news/local​/michigan/2020/05/09/marissa-edmunds-o​rlando-whitfield-open-murder-charge/31​03203001/


Wait.

Now, Whitfield has been in custody for 28 months while presumed innocent, Washtenaw County Trial Court Judge Carol Kuhnke said in a May 5 order for a personal recognizance bond, with Whitfield restricted to an Ypsilanti Township home and using a GPS tether.

28 months?  IE, more than two years?  Um, constitutional right to a speedy trial anybody?

Assuming the delays weren't due to the defendants' legal team, this guy should be released completely until the prosecution gets it's shiat together.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: cman: Everyone involved in allowing his release should be put in jail

Asshole kidnapped and held captive a woman while he repeatedly assaulted her

Alleged.

Seriously though, I can't think  of a better ending to the story that doesn't include the phrase "fiery death".


The allegations were serious enough to ensure that he should have been held in prison

Would you be in favor of releasing mass-shooters who havent been convicted of their crimes yet when a pandemic comes up?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jjorsett: TFA says he was released from prison, which would imply a conviction, but the records I found online say he had a preliminary hearing date on Feb 4, 2020. He had an $850K bail and wasn't able to make it. He could have pleaded guilty and already gone to prison, but I found no word of that or a conviction. This sounds like his trial was still pending and he was released from jail, not prison. That might account for the willingness to kick him loose.

Interestingly, when he was arrested for the rape he engaged the cops in an 11-hour standoff. Guess he thought he'd go with that tried-and-true strategy again.

[Fark user image 512x512]


Both the Farking article, the headline in the Farking article, and the headline here at Fark all indicate he hasn't been convicted of anything and was awaiting trial.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

orbister: cman: Everyone involved in allowing his release should be put in jail

Asshole kidnapped and held captive a woman while he repeatedly assaulted her

That had been proved in a trial, had it?


No, but now that he's dead he's been convicted in the court of public opinion.
 
