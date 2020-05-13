 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Old and busted: do not taunt the dynamite monkey. New arrestedness: do not taunt the FBI with bomb threats over Twitter   (mlive.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Federal Bureau of Investigation, 20-year-old Joseph Todd Kowalczyk, user account, Detroit News, bomb threat, following day, Michigan man, criminal charge  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
*reads TFA*

Yeah, the response time could use some more drill there, guys.

Just sayin
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: *reads TFA*

Yeah, the response time could use some more drill there, guys.

Just sayin


Well at first they didn't believe that someone would be making threats from their own cell phone. Once they realized he really was that stupid it only took five minutes to pick him up.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha, yeah, it was great. Right to their face! They were like "dude!" And I was... Hold on, there's someone at the door.

Hello-Hey! (muffled) (door slams)

Jimmy? Jimmy are you there? Hello? Hello?
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's time to recognize right wingers for who they are, terrorists and nothing but.

Eliminate all of them
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Trailer park terrorist.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: It's time to recognize right wingers for who they are, terrorists and nothing but.

Eliminate all of them


Bold move making death threats in a thread about how stupid it is to make death threats online.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: It's time to recognize right wingers for who they are, terrorists and nothing but.

Eliminate all of them


Ya know, this is bullshiat.  I'm as horrified and disgusted as anyone about the Trumpublicans, but starting political violence is a hell of a lot easier than stopping it.  I have a few friends from Bosnia who might want to chat with you about that.

///and yeah, I understand the rage
 
Tavernknight
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: It's time to recognize right wingers for who they are, terrorists and nothing but.

Eliminate all of them


Do we really know if this was a right winger or just an idiot?
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Tavernknight: nyseattitude: It's time to recognize right wingers for who they are, terrorists and nothing but.

Eliminate all of them

Do we really know if this was a right winger or just an idiot?


Judging by what I read on Fark, there is a whole lot of overlap there.
 
The_Hound
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tavernknight: nyseattitude: It's time to recognize right wingers for who they are, terrorists and nothing but.

Eliminate all of them

Do we really know if this was a right winger or just an idiot?


Both.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Gee. ya think?
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What a MAGA-nificent idiot
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"The following day, agents contacted Kowalczyk, who reportedly told agents that he was testing the government and was upset with the FBI's response time."

What does he think of the actual response?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

talkertopc: "The following day, agents contacted Kowalczyk, who reportedly told agents that he was testing the government and was upset with the FBI's response time."

What does he think of the actual response?


FBI: OKAY FINE! HE WANTS TO BE ARRESTED THEN HE CAN GET ARRESTED!

Pretty much what happened. The FBI doesn't want to move unless they have to, especially with the pandemic. But Idiot Von Farkface, really wanted to get arrested so they did so.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

talkertopc: "The following day, agents contacted Kowalczyk, who reportedly told agents that he was testing the government and was upset with the FBI's response time."

What does he think of the actual response?


I wonder if he opened the door with a stopwatch in one hand and a clipboard in the other.

I mean, be regimented about your testing of federal agency responsiveness, at least.
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: *reads TFA*

Yeah, the response time could use some more drill there, guys.

Just sayin


Did he look black to you?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Congratulations on winning the challenge!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.