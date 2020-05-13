 Skip to content
(WTOP)   Giant illegal scanning device found in self-checkout at DC store. But wouldn't it make sense to make these things smaller so that people don't notice them?   (wtop.com) divider line
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Here's a novel idea. Instead of resorting to these cost-saving and frustration-inducing self-abuse lanes, JUST OPEN A GD REGISTER OR THREE. Customers will actually appreciate the attention instead of the stink eye every time one of these DIY checkouts stop working (usually because people have no knowledge of how they work).
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingbubbler: Here's a novel idea. Instead of resorting to these cost-saving and frustration-inducing self-abuse lanes, JUST OPEN A GD REGISTER OR THREE. Customers will actually appreciate the attention instead of the stink eye every time one of these DIY checkouts stop working (usually because people have no knowledge of how they work).


Union shop. Last Giant I went to had like 20 self-checkouts and one staffed register. Robots don't pay union dues.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingbubbler: Instead of resorting to these cost-saving and frustration-inducing self-abuse lanes, JUST OPEN A GD REGISTER OR THREE.


But that involves paying people.
 
drumhellar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does a chip skimmer work? I thought the whole point of having a design that requires the card to be stationary, with the points for data access deep in the reader's center, was to make it impossible for skimmers to work?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: farkingbubbler: Instead of resorting to these cost-saving and frustration-inducing self-abuse lanes, JUST OPEN A GD REGISTER OR THREE.

But that involves paying people.


i would not trust a cashier making minimum wage to be able to detect a credit card skimmer or malware installed in the POS terminal.
 
steve_wmn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingbubbler: Here's a novel idea. Instead of resorting to these cost-saving and frustration-inducing self-abuse lanes, JUST OPEN A GD REGISTER OR THREE. Customers will actually appreciate the attention instead of the stink eye every time one of these DIY checkouts stop working (usually because people have no knowledge of how they work).


Either people are starting to figure it out or my local stores have now installed enough of them that I can just bypass the dimwit that can't get past the "unexpected item in the bagging area" errors. I always go for self check, it's faster.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingbubbler: Here's a novel idea. Instead of resorting to these cost-saving and frustration-inducing self-abuse lanes, JUST OPEN A GD REGISTER OR THREE. Customers will actually appreciate the attention instead of the stink eye every time one of these DIY checkouts stop working (usually because people have no knowledge of how they work).


Word. I would propose that the people who designed, built, maintain, and reset them also have no idea how they work.

"THERE IS A BAG IN THE BAG AREA; HALTING ALL ACTIVITY"
"BLUE CREDIT CARDS ARE NOT ACCEPTED AT THIS REGISTER"
"YOU ARE WEARING CLOTHING. THIS STORE SELLS CLOTHING. THEREFORE YOU HAVE STOLEN THIS CLOTHING. POLICE HAVE BEEN NOTIFIED."
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

giantsrfunny
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: farkingbubbler: Instead of resorting to these cost-saving and frustration-inducing self-abuse lanes, JUST OPEN A GD REGISTER OR THREE.

But that involves paying people.


Make something increasingly expensive, in this case labor, it should come as no surprise that people will find a cheaper alternative if possible.
 
drumhellar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nevermind. I see that the only information gleaned was the stuff printed directly on the card - name, card number, expiration date.

So, tiny camera?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: farkingbubbler: Here's a novel idea. Instead of resorting to these cost-saving and frustration-inducing self-abuse lanes, JUST OPEN A GD REGISTER OR THREE. Customers will actually appreciate the attention instead of the stink eye every time one of these DIY checkouts stop working (usually because people have no knowledge of how they work).

Union shop. Last Giant I went to had like 20 self-checkouts and one staffed register. Robots don't pay union dues.


My first job in life was part time at a supermarket and they made me join the union.

Union dues ate up almost all of my first 2-week paycheck.  My take-home was under $5.

fark unions.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drumhellar: How does a chip skimmer work? I thought the whole point of having a design that requires the card to be stationary, with the points for data access deep in the reader's center, was to make it impossible for skimmers to work?


https://krebsonsecurity.com/all-about​-​skimmers/

short version. it reads the magnetic stripe and has a pinhole camera or some other device to capture the pin. these devices are defeated by 2 factor authentication which while a good number of places have transitioned to not everywhere has. and not everyone that has a card with a chip on it uses it as such.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know that it was illegal to scan giants.
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: farkingbubbler: Here's a novel idea. Instead of resorting to these cost-saving and frustration-inducing self-abuse lanes, JUST OPEN A GD REGISTER OR THREE. Customers will actually appreciate the attention instead of the stink eye every time one of these DIY checkouts stop working (usually because people have no knowledge of how they work).

Union shop. Last Giant I went to had like 20 self-checkouts and one staffed register. Robots don't pay union dues.


Yet.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are giants doing in a DC store anyway?
I thought that troll territory...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need hidden cameras and Allen Funt to make some fake card skimmers, giant or otherwise, to see if the public is even capable of noticing a skimmer in the first place.

If they don't see it a naked clown interviews them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: short version. it reads the magnetic stripe and has a pinhole camera or some other device to capture the pin. these devices are defeated by 2 factor authentication which while a good number of places have transitioned to not everywhere has. and not everyone that has a card with a chip on it uses it as such.


FTFA:The device was installed on one PIN pad and was capable of capturing data from payment card chips, but not from magnetic stripes, Giant said.

I thought the chip was supposed to be better than the strip.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingbubbler: Here's a novel idea. Instead of resorting to these cost-saving and frustration-inducing self-abuse lanes, JUST OPEN A GD REGISTER OR THREE. Customers will actually appreciate the attention instead of the stink eye every time one of these DIY checkouts stop working (usually because people have no knowledge of how they work).


Because, using self checkout reduces the risk of employees getting COVID-19?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I know what I'm going to call my ska-opera-jazz fusion band
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why tap-to-pay with a phone (aka ApplePay, SamsungPay, YourMomPay) is so much more secure. Stores like Target and Home Depot which have been hacked and then still don't support tap-to-pay with a phone can you fark themselves.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingbubbler: Here's a novel idea. Instead of resorting to these cost-saving and frustration-inducing self-abuse lanes, JUST OPEN A GD REGISTER OR THREE. Customers will actually appreciate the attention instead of the stink eye every time one of these DIY checkouts stop working (usually because people have no knowledge of how they work).


To hell with that, if I can get away with not interacting with another human being, I will.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petite Mel: khitsicker: short version. it reads the magnetic stripe and has a pinhole camera or some other device to capture the pin. these devices are defeated by 2 factor authentication which while a good number of places have transitioned to not everywhere has. and not everyone that has a card with a chip on it uses it as such.

FTFA:The device was installed on one PIN pad and was capable of capturing data from payment card chips, but not from magnetic stripes, Giant said.

I thought the chip was supposed to be better than the strip.


supposed to be. guess there needs to be more info. there is some data on the chip that's not encrypted but generally the transaction is decrypted by the private key on the chip and the public key that the bank has.

in order for this type of skimmer to be effective you would have to clone the chip or some how access the private key. That sort of sophistication would not be used at a supermarket self checkout.

even if you have the data from the magnetic strip and the pin it would not work unless you also had the private key.

I would guess that this is not a device aimed at being able to make fraudulent transactions from but rather something used to setup phising lists or some other sort of information gathering.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Illegal subby?  They're called migrants.  No person is illegal.  And make no mistake about it, first they'll just scan the giants, but they'll scan the regular sized ones soon enough, and then they're scanning you!
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

drumhellar: Nevermind. I see that the only information gleaned was the stuff printed directly on the card - name, card number, expiration date.

So, tiny camera?


If the details in TFA are correct, that is my guess. That or details got flipped and they got the mag stripe data + pin and not the chip data.

It is difficult to know for certain when non-technical people report on stuff they clearly don't understand.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jvl: This is why tap-to-pay with a phone (aka ApplePay, SamsungPay, YourMomPay) is so much more secure. Stores like Target and Home Depot which have been hacked and then still don't support tap-to-pay with a phone can you fark themselves.


I got an Apple watch about a year and a half ago for the fall alert and heart monitor.  My wife was worried I would take a fall when she went back to work.

Once I put my cards on Apple Pay, It's the primary way I pay for things now.  If I HAVE to use a physical card, I use my AMEX.  Anything shows up that shouldn't be there, AMEX sides with the cardholder and reverses the charge.  The fee is a little steep, but my experience with AMEX has been worth it for almost 20 years now.

The Apple watch has proven to be well worth the money I paid for it.  It's no surprise they sell a lot of them.

Walmart STILL does not take Apple pay.  Which I think is ridiculous.  Like their App and alternative option is going to take over the world of retail or some shiet.  Walmart is good for things like wiper blades, cat litter, and a jug of oil for my old Mustang.  Other than that, I hate the place.
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

khitsicker: even if you have the data from the magnetic strip and the pin it would not work unless you also had the private key.


I thought that if you copied the mag strip and had the pin you could write that to any mag card and be good, provided you know the pin. I've read about hotel keys being commonly used for this.

Am I wrong on this?
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: I got an Apple watch about a year and a half ago for the fall alert


I just look out the window to see if the leaves have turned.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jvl: This is why tap-to-pay with a phone (aka ApplePay, SamsungPay, YourMomPay) is so much more secure. Stores like Target and Home Depot which have been hacked and then still don't support tap-to-pay with a phone can you fark themselves.


Came here to say it's Apple Pay all the way. Transactions are a one-time handshake that can't be reused.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

devine: khitsicker: even if you have the data from the magnetic strip and the pin it would not work unless you also had the private key.

I thought that if you copied the mag strip and had the pin you could write that to any mag card and be good, provided you know the pin. I've read about hotel keys being commonly used for this.

Am I wrong on this?


yes and no. if someone steals the magnetic stripe data and pin of your card they can clone that data and use it at any place that still allows you to. luckily a lot of places have transitioned to only allowing chip transactions. but many still let you use the strip.

if i clone your mag strip data and pin and try to use your card at an atm chances are it will be declined. If i go to some podunk bar running POS gear from 10 years ago I would likely get free drinks.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Walmart STILL does not take Apple pay.  Which I think is ridiculous.  Like their App and alternative option is going to take over the world of retail or some shiet


I remember when Apple Pay was first rolled out and it was about the first 72 hours that people discovered CVS accepted it despite not being on the list of merchants. Turns out CVS was partnered with some other companies that were trying to develop their own contactless payment thing, and they weren't going to join Apple Pay. But the separate company that ran the payment processing for CVS had it turned on and all the CVS stores with those payment processing terminals started taking Apple Pay until the CVS management screamed "WHAT THE FARK IS THIS? TURN IT OFF, RIGHT NOW!"
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Better than a giant illegal probing device, I guess.
 
TheLopper
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
SUPERMARKETS
Youtube j8iWziPfVWo
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Petite Mel:  I thought the chip was supposed to be better than the strip.

It is... done right.  However, chips and readers *can* communicate in a relatively low-tech "give me the card number", "here is the card number" mode instead of a challenge--response--one-time-code mode.  This somewhat suggests that Giant has implemented the dumb mode, possibly to speed up transactions.

jvl: This is why tap-to-pay with a phone (aka ApplePay, SamsungPay, YourMomPay) is so much more secure. Stores like Target and Home Depot which have been hacked and then still don't support tap-to-pay with a phone can you fark themselves.


Target has accepted NFC tap nationwide (afaik) since late last year.  The two biggest holdouts are Walmart and Kroger.  Both of whom are pushing a "QR Code on our Phone App" garbage.  Which is perilously close to "pay in Beenz with your :CueCat" territory.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: Cdr.Murdock: I got an Apple watch about a year and a half ago for the fall alert

I just look out the window to see if the leaves have turned.


figures you use windows since you don't have apple.
 
