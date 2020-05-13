 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   "Celebrate" as the music license used by Paul's Memory Bank expires at midnight tonight. Starting at noon, each of the 3 DJs gets 4 hours. Yours truly gets the 4 - 8 PM EDT shift. I'll put up random stuff and take requests. DIT   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As part of the switchover, we're totally rebranding to Radio For Humans.  You can get to the chatango chats from there if you want to make requests during the times I'm not there.

Like Monday night, I'll take requests, if I have the song or it appears already on the server I'll play it, or I'll just throw up random stuff.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So Long, Farewell, Good-Bye - Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
Youtube IPRVaMHcSkk
 
rfenster
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I thought that the direct translation from Greek->Latin->English was actually 'Celebate'
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Also, my new 5-string bass should come in today. Today is a good day.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I thought about when I should start the thread since I'm not coming on until 4 but some of you may like what Kenny plays - he's more into heavy metal but I'm sure he'll mix it up.  The 8PM to the bitter end DJ - Adam is into J-pop, Marvel and Star Wars.

Now to feed the Mrs...
 
