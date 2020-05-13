 Skip to content
(USA Today)   First, you get the syphillis. Then, you get the hallucinations. Then, you get the Florida villa. Then, you get the death. Then, you get dozens of movies and Fark headlines misattributing fictional gangsters' quotes to you   (usatoday.com) divider line
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THEN you get the sugar.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
but the final year of a syphilis-suffering, mentally weakened man

This is Trump bio?
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Say hello to my little friend.
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: but the final year of a syphilis-suffering, mentally weakened man

This is Trump bio?


That was my first thought too. Could easily substitute him in there, too bad he didn't have the same early exit.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: but the final year of a syphilis-suffering, mentally weakened man

This is Trump bio?


First you get a burning sensation... then you turn orange.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I heard they filmed the old country shots in Nipple, Itlay.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
First you get the covfefe, then you get the hamberders, then you get the angry sand coming out your bum hole...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Actual headline: Capone: New Tom Hardy film leaves viewers feeling 'sick' after defecation scenes

https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-en​t​ertainment/films/news/capone-movie-tom​-hardy-trailer-watch-online-josh-trank​-twitter-a9509701.html
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Tom Hardy's not fat, not even round-faced like Stephen Graham, though both can play gangsters well.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My boss used to know Al Capone and even was invited to the Atlantic City conference. He collected large diamonds, perhaps because he was supposed to have killed Legs Diamond. He got kidnapped and executed back in 1981. I found other employment afterwords. His name was Irving Bitz and he used to deal with booze in Philadelphia. I wonder if he left any diamonds around before his untimely passing. He also told me that Al Capone was a great man.
 
