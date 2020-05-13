 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   Like an 80-pound sturgeon, caught for the very first time by a 9 year-old in Tennessee   (usatoday.com) divider line
17
    More: Cool, Weight, Actinopterygii, Kilogram, Nine-year-old Coye Price, Catfish, Ohio River, 79.8-pound sturgeon, Fishing  
•       •       •

519 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 May 2020 at 3:50 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Bet that kid was thrilled. When my son caught his first serious fish at 8, he was leaping with joy.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Like a sturgeon.....caught for the very first TIME....
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And thus begins a new industry..........Tennessee Caviar
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
headline is a reach subby...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I will never again hear that joke format without being narrated in weird al's voice
 
LouisZepher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wouldn't "caught on a hundred-test line" scan better?
 
Juc
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
isn't that still fairly small for a sturgeon ?
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
CSB:
My 6 year old caught a northern this weekend off the dock with a worm and a snoopy fishing pole.

Within 1 minute of casting her first cast (of her life and of the day), the bobber was gone.  I helped her pull it in.  The line ended up snapping shortly after we pulled it out of the water..

Then we spent hours catching nothing but small sun fish, which is more what how I expected the day to go.

/kinda wish I had brought a net...
 
paulleah [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Juc: isn't that still fairly small for a sturgeon ?


Yeah. Columbia River Sturgeon have been known to hit 20'. Most are around 6-8'.
 
Spego
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Did she catch it on 20 pound test?

/grabbed a tuna salad sandwich
 
piltdown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
WHERE'S HIS MASK?
 
Cataholic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

smed7: headline is a reach subby...

[Fark user image 635x678]


You ever wonder if Christopher Cross has that tattooed on his ass?
 
roc6783
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

akya: CSB:
My 6 year old caught a northern this weekend off the dock with a worm and a snoopy fishing pole.

Within 1 minute of casting her first cast (of her life and of the day), the bobber was gone.  I helped her pull it in.  The line ended up snapping shortly after we pulled it out of the water..

Then we spent hours catching nothing but small sun fish, which is more what how I expected the day to go.

/kinda wish I had brought a net...


Congrats!  I love taking my 8 and 5 year old fishing, but don't get to enough because we also have a 2 year old.  I can't wait until she is old enough to participate, and then we can go way more.

Almost all of my best childhood memories are of fishing.

/Most of my adult ones as well, but now I only get out once or twice a year
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cataholic: smed7: headline is a reach subby...

[Fark user image 635x678]

You ever wonder if Christopher Cross has that tattooed on his ass?


Now how could he refer to it if it was on his own ass.

It's on the cabin boy's ass.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cataholic: smed7: headline is a reach subby...

[Fark user image 635x678]

You ever wonder if Christopher Cross has that tattooed on his ass?


He was in line at the tattoo parlor for that, but sailing took him away.
 
roc6783
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Spego: Did she catch it on 20 pound test?

/grabbed a tuna salad sandwich


I spent over 90 minutes fighting a tarpon on 15lb test.  Dragged my dad, our guide, me, and our boat up and down a 1/2 mile of beach before the line snapped because it rubbed on the side of the boat as the fish ran under the bow.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.