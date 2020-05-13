 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   This wildlife invasion is really getting out of hand   (twitter.com) divider line
36
    More: Weird, shot  
•       •       •

1409 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 May 2020 at 12:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect there is much more to this particular story than this article lets on.  For example, where in California?
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better one here: https://twitter.com/zach_roelan​ds/stat​us/1260392929547259904?s=21
 
Cache [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, free goat meat?
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I admit, Goat Simulator was funny especially in how glitchy it was, but the MMO edition is just rehashing the same basic joke.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Them's good eatin
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yaay, shiat everywhere.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, no, they're superimposed.
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You've goat to me kid'ing me.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: I suspect there is much more to this particular story than this article lets on.  For example, where in California?


California. All of it.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, a whole armada of cloven hoofed vegetation destroyers! Awesome!

Where the hell is this? Looks pretty upscale, the owner will be pissed, but the landscapers will love it!
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goats, see!
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Geotpf: I suspect there is much more to this particular story than this article lets on.  For example, where in California?

California. All of it.


*looks outside*

Nope, they haven't gotten here yet.

*grabs crossbow and waits*
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"according to a video posted on Twitter"
totes my goats legit.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah... The majestic California beach goat.
 
Man. Goatman.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they only had ARs in California, those libs could have taken care of the problem themselves, like Real 'Muricans do to feral pigs in the south!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That dog that was behind them at the end of the video is going to be wound up for a week.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bayoukitty: Better one here: https://twitter.com/zach_roeland​s/status/1260392929547259904?s=21


Looks like there is an overgrown area near these houses where the owner hires a herd of goats to graze on for a few days a year (this is a real thing I've heard of before) and they got loose somehow.  Probably not really related to the virus.
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: I suspect there is much more to this particular story than this article lets on.  For example, where in California?


The Bay Area somewhere, maybe in SF. But he says the goats come around 3 days per year to clear grass off a hill behind his home.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had a herd of goats out in my county for like a week a number of years ago.  I think they set up a temporary electric fence and let the goats stay for a week.  I think it cost $20,000.  Works really well.

Now, if you let them free for an afternoon in a place with fancy plants you may not be happy with the results.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: Them's good eatin


Goat meat is good.

Had plenty in Greece.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: That dog that was behind them at the end of the video is going to be wound up for a week.


I was thinking something similar. He was probably thinking, "Finally! My purpose in life!"

He'll be dreaming of this day for a long time.
 
NkThrasher [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: I suspect there is much more to this particular story than this article lets on.  For example, where in California?


I have heard before from some of my friends that live in the Sacramento / Folsom-ish area that some towns have goats that they use for weed / brush control, if they get out they roam around a bit and just eat through whatever they find, including people's gardens (the context where I learned about them).
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Beerguy: Yellow Beard: Them's good eatin

Goat meat is good.

Had plenty in Greece.


There's a jamaican place in town that serves a delicious curried goat with callaloo and plantains.  Urgh.

Haven't been in a long while.  I'll have to check and see if they're open for takeout.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Geotpf: bayoukitty: Better one here: https://twitter.com/zach_roeland​s/status/1260392929547259904?s=21

Looks like there is an overgrown area near these houses where the owner hires a herd of goats to graze on for a few days a year (this is a real thing I've heard of before) and they got loose somehow.  Probably not really related to the virus.


I keep goats on my property for weed control. Been tempted to rent them out, but things like this stop me. I don't want to chase them down because someone doesn't contain them properly. They're fun to have around, though.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Beerguy: Yellow Beard: Them's good eatin

Goat meat is good.

Had plenty in Greece.


Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn - Kentucky

Pre-plague you could ordered cans of bbq mutton from them but, they have since removed it from their site.
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is a good thing.  The goats are clearing underbrush and chopping back at vegetation that honestly, consumes way too much water in that arid environment.

I bet the town is not destroyed by a wildfire for at least the next several weeks.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Beerguy: Yellow Beard: Them's good eatin

Goat meat is good.

Had plenty in Greece.

There's a jamaican place in town that serves a delicious curried goat with callaloo and plantains.  Urgh.

Haven't been in a long while.  I'll have to check and see if they're open for takeout.


Curried goat is fantastic. There was an Indian place near the NY-Pa border (The World Diner) that made a version that was so good that I would drive the 74 miles each way to eat it at least once per month for years until they closed.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Except for a couple stragglers, the goats are moving without eating. I suspect those goats are being herded by someone off camera. Probably being used for brush control as several have mentioned above.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ok, who had "Goatpocalypse" on their card?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Percise1: Bootleg: Geotpf: I suspect there is much more to this particular story than this article lets on.  For example, where in California?

California. All of it.

*looks outside*

Nope, they haven't gotten here yet.

*grabs crossbow and waits*


If someone told you six months ago that you'd be in front of your house/dwelling with crossbow in hand waiting for a herd of out of control goats right now, you'd have called the cops on a madman around.

/or shot him
//with the aforementioned crossbow
///three quarrel slashies!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Except for a couple stragglers, the goats are moving without eating. I suspect those goats are being herded by someone off camera. Probably being used for brush control as several have mentioned above.


Just rewatched with volume on
They were being herded. There is even a herding dog seen at the end.

Not a tasty invasion, I'm afraid.
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Goats get loose in Covington, KY. Yes, the same Covington that has Covington Catholic.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mainsail: Ok, who had "Goatpocalypse" on their card?


I had demon-llamas. Close enough?
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Yaay, shiat everywhere.


Free fertilizer.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I have seen videos of park services using goats to clear out poison ivy and kudzu in the National Cemetery. They are a lot more proficient and less hazardous than using dangerous chemicals.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.