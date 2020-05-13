 Skip to content
(Salon)   You'll never guess what's happening after hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters crammed together in Michigan recently   (salon.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Using the same logic that allows pro-life pharmacists to deny contraception to women, laws should be passed in this state and others allowing health care workers to deny service to COVID-19 infected individuals who willingly participated in these gatherings.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Using the same logic that allows pro-life pharmacists to deny contraception to women, laws should be passed in this state and others allowing health care workers to deny service to COVID-19 infected individuals who willingly participated in these gatherings.


Someone should be at these protests recording every one of those dipshiats.  And when, inevitably, the statistical percentage of them wind up getting carried to the hospital, they should be checked before being wheeled back to a room.  If their face matches and it's confirmed, the health care worker(s) should kick their gurney out the sliding doors with one foot and then savor the muffled cries under the O2 mask as they squeak across the parking lot.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

UberDave: Pocket Ninja: Using the same logic that allows pro-life pharmacists to deny contraception to women, laws should be passed in this state and others allowing health care workers to deny service to COVID-19 infected individuals who willingly participated in these gatherings.

Someone should be at these protests recording every one of those dipshiats.  And when, inevitably, the statistical percentage of them wind up getting carried to the hospital, they should be checked before being wheeled back to a room.  If their face matches and it's confirmed, the health care worker(s) should kick their gurney out the sliding doors with one foot and then savor the muffled cries under the O2 mask as they squeak across the parking lot.


That's a lot of steps. I'm hoping that these are the kind of morons who will refuse to accept that they have anything more than the flu. And you don't go to the hospital for the flu. It's not manly
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

UberDave: Pocket Ninja: Using the same logic that allows pro-life pharmacists to deny contraception to women, laws should be passed in this state and others allowing health care workers to deny service to COVID-19 infected individuals who willingly participated in these gatherings.

Someone should be at these protests recording every one of those dipshiats.  And when, inevitably, the statistical percentage of them wind up getting carried to the hospital, they should be checked before being wheeled back to a room.  If their face matches and it's confirmed, the health care worker(s) should kick their gurney out the sliding doors with one foot and then savor the muffled cries under the O2 mask as they squeak across the parking lot.


We need contact tracing.  Not crackpot tracing.

Although I agree with the sentiment 100%.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They fixed the cable?
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Germ warfare. Charge them as domestic terrorists.
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

Thanks a lot, you stupid assholes.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Your AR-15s didn't protect you?  Stupid idiots, have fun dying.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

UberDave: If their face matches and it's confirmed, the health care worker(s) should kick their gurney out the sliding doors with one foot and then savor the muffled cries under the O2 mask as they squeak across the parking lot.


Evil. You, I like you.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Your AR-15s didn't protect you?  Stupid idiots, have fun dying.



They should have worn protection.
prohuntersupply.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Aren't they planning to double down this weekend?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Maybe this whole deal is like dumping chlorine into a jacked up gene pool.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's like cause and effect is a real thing.

Wishful thinking is a real thing, too, but it's not a great coping mechanism.
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My guess would be an overwhelming sense of regret came upon them. Now to click.
 
deanis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

UberDave: Pocket Ninja: Using the same logic that allows pro-life pharmacists to deny contraception to women, laws should be passed in this state and others allowing health care workers to deny service to COVID-19 infected individuals who willingly participated in these gatherings.

Someone should be at these protests recording every one of those dipshiats.  And when, inevitably, the statistical percentage of them wind up getting carried to the hospital, they should be checked before being wheeled back to a room.  If their face matches and it's confirmed, the health care worker(s) should kick their gurney out the sliding doors with one foot and then savor the muffled cries under the O2 mask as they squeak across the parking lot.


You insensitive clod - that is a waste of a perfectly good gurney!

/and at least bill them for the oxygen, we're still America after all
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Let's take it home to grandma!"
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Can I be the "That's because there's more testing now!" guy in this thread?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: "Let's take it home to grandma!"


Grandma got run over by the 'rona...
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Um, I dunno.   Orgy?
 
Johnson
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ain't none them ever been to China.
Must have been because some Librul infiltrated their group and deliberately infected them to make them look bad.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It seems that the obvious solution to the problem is....MORE PROTESTS with more personal involvement and for god's sakes no masks allowed and lots of hugs and kisses.
 
Captain Walker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'd like to make a "karma" comment, but people like this never get what's coming to them.  They'll just be asymptomatic carriers who pass it on to overworked grocery store workers.  Hell, Trump's fat gassy ass should have stroked out 10 years ago, yet here he is waddling around the West Wing.  The evil keeps them upright somehow.

See also Cheney, DIck; Kissinger, Henry
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

edmo: Aren't they planning to double down this weekend?


If the infection rate is roughly 1:2, then yes.  Yes they will.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

edmo: Aren't they planning to double down this weekend?


Tomorrow, actually.  Protest planned at the Governor's residence I believe.
 
Guntram Shatterhand [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Whitmer wonders why the Michigan GOP isn't helping to calm this down, and that's because they're listening to Betsy DeVos' funded attempts to sabotage the lockdown.

All of this is Republican Theater that just happens to put their own voter base in the way of danger.  Which is funny, because we all know Republicans masturbate to death anyway.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grinding_journalist [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Um, I dunno.   Orgy?


Alright everyone, back in the pile.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

edmo: Aren't they planning to double down this weekend?


The new gathering is Thursday, with counter-protesters to add to the fun.

We will be lucky if there isn't a bloodbath.

Cheer for the ones wearing a mask.
 
Teaser [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As near as I can tell, absolutely nothing different than before.

scroll down for map
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I can hear the redneck cries of "we were never warned!" and "the demoncraps set us up to get sick!" from all the way down here in Virginia.

Glorious.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Captain Walker: I'd like to make a "karma" comment, but people like this never get what's coming to them.  They'll just be asymptomatic carriers who pass it on to overworked grocery store workers.  Hell, Trump's fat gassy ass should have stroked out 10 years ago, yet here he is waddling around the West Wing.  The evil keeps them upright somehow.

See also Cheney, DIck; Kissinger, Henry


That TDS acting up is it?
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Using the same logic that allows pro-life pharmacists to deny contraception to women, laws should be passed in this state and others allowing health care workers to deny service to COVID-19 infected individuals who willingly participated in these gatherings.


Or at least put them at the back of the queue for services.
 
amindtat
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sturnus vulgaris
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If the governor hadn't introduced the restrictions there would have been no need to protest so they wouldn't have spread the disease.

This is how it will be rationalised.
 
