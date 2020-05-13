 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Assault with a deadly bouquet
19
•       •       •

mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oblig

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Webb, seen at right, was upset at the victim because he bought her children "flowers to give her for Mother's Day."

Christ what an asshole.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thesmokinggun.comView Full Size


Yo, she mad!
(more ways than one)
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Webb, seen at right, was upset at the victim because he bought her children "flowers to give her for Mother's Day."

Christ what an asshole.


If they don't buy the flowers themselves, they learn nothing!
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Largo...It's a shiat hole even as Florida standards go. Even for the whole of the Tampa area except of what's north of hwy 52 Largo is just terrible. Something something wretched hive of scum and villainy.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Webb, seen at right, was upset at the victim because he bought her children "flowers to give her for Mother's Day."

Christ what an asshole.


Percise1: [thesmokinggun.com image 300x375]

Yo, she mad!
(more ways than one)


I want to hear all of the story.

Beginning with what kind of a guy calls the cops and has his wife arrested for being struck by a bouquet of flowers? Which was tossed on the bed?  That must have hurt something awful!

Jesus, would he ask the judge to give her the chair if it had been a box of candy?
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say it with flowers.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: abhorrent1: Webb, seen at right, was upset at the victim because he bought her children "flowers to give her for Mother's Day."

Christ what an asshole.

Percise1: [thesmokinggun.com image 300x375]

Yo, she mad!
(more ways than one)

I want to hear all of the story.

Beginning with what kind of a guy calls the cops and has his wife arrested for being struck by a bouquet of flowers? Which was tossed on the bed?  That must have hurt something awful!

Jesus, would he ask the judge to give her the chair if it had been a box of candy?


Well, it's not just the flowers, but the spitting on the arm and chest too - we all know that's how you gets the 'rona.
 
disco ball
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: abhorrent1: Webb, seen at right, was upset at the victim because he bought her children "flowers to give her for Mother's Day."

Christ what an asshole.

Percise1: [thesmokinggun.com image 300x375]

Yo, she mad!
(more ways than one)

I want to hear all of the story.

Beginning with what kind of a guy calls the cops and has his wife arrested for being struck by a bouquet of flowers? Which was tossed on the bed?  That must have hurt something awful!

Jesus, would he ask the judge to give her the chair if it had been a box of candy?


Just to hazard a guess, this probably isn't the only crazy thing she's done. He's probably building a case for divorce.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: abhorrent1: Webb, seen at right, was upset at the victim because he bought her children "flowers to give her for Mother's Day."

Christ what an asshole.

Percise1: [thesmokinggun.com image 300x375]

Yo, she mad!
(more ways than one)

I want to hear all of the story.

Beginning with what kind of a guy calls the cops and has his wife arrested for being struck by a bouquet of flowers? Which was tossed on the bed?  That must have hurt something awful!

Jesus, would he ask the judge to give her the chair if it had been a box of candy?


People like this exist to keep attorneys employed, I'm convinced.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Lou Reed ''vicious''
Youtube sM9JG-oQm1Y
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Roses are red,
Violets are blue,
You are a piece of shiat husband so I'm going to throw these flowers at you! Didn't you hear me days ago... I DON'T WANT FLOWERS FOR MOTHER'S DAY! I don't know what I ever saw in you to make me marry you! God, why didn't I just elope with my ex boyfriend Todd back then?
 
ng2810 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: abhorrent1: Webb, seen at right, was upset at the victim because he bought her children "flowers to give her for Mother's Day."

Christ what an asshole.

Percise1: [thesmokinggun.com image 300x375]

Yo, she mad!
(more ways than one)

I want to hear all of the story.

Beginning with what kind of a guy calls the cops and has his wife arrested for being struck by a bouquet of flowers? Which was tossed on the bed?  That must have hurt something awful!

Jesus, would he ask the judge to give her the chair if it had been a box of candy?


The most likely scenario is this:

1) Neighbors heard arguing and screaming at 12:30 in the morning and called cops.
2) Cops show up to see whats happening.
3) Couple admits that they had an argument and that the wife threw the flowers at the husband.
4) Because of Mandatory Arrest Laws for Domestic Violence, police are obligated to arrest the person who admitted to committing the battery, no matter how minuscule, and despite the victim claiming it's no big deal. This was obviously meant to protect women in very abusive relationships, but I've heard on more than one occasion of people getting arrested because of loud arguments or rough consensual sex that got a bit out of hand.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Expected a Fark Fart thread.

Am disappoint.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Didn't we have an article here a few years ago where someone was arrested for domestic violence because they threw a grape at their SO?
 
Cormee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The article about the woman who retrieved, and threw her used tampon at a police officer was far more interesting
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Didn't we have an article here a few years ago where someone was arrested for domestic violence because they threw a grape at their SO?


https://www.abc15.com/news/region-pho​e​nix-metro/central-phoenix/man-arrested​-for-slapping-teen-at-castles-n-coaste​rs-claims-teen-threw-a-grape-at-his-gi​rlfriend
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Largo...It's a shiat hole even as Florida standards go. Even for the whole of the Tampa area except of what's north of hwy 52 Largo is just terrible. Something something wretched hive of scum and villainy.


Pinellas Park would like a word.
 
wiseolddude
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I miss the mug shots of the week from The Smoking Gun.
 
