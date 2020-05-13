 Skip to content
(NPR)   Remember when His Orangeness gazed with steely confidence into the future and predicted we could lose as many as 100,000 Americans to COVID-19? Well, he was right. Assuming there aren't any more deaths at all after June 6   (npr.org) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We're currently at 83,115. We'll probably reach 100K before the end of the month.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

King Something: We're currently at 83,115. We'll probably reach 100K before the end of the month.


I'd be shocked if we didn't get there before Memorial Day.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's just a flu..
 
sdd2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
15 cases (not deaths) rapidly going to zero.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Cythraul: It's just a flu..


Did you hear about the theater actor(name escapes me) who just came out of a coma. Yeah, he's had several mini strokes and they had to amputate part of his leg. Yup, just like the flu liberals, man up!
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I don't remember that. I thought he said zero.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Did it not go away in April, like a miracle?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jan. 22: "We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China. We have it under control. It's going to be just fine." - Trump in a CNBC interview.

Jan. 30: "We think we have it very well under control. We have very little problem in this country at this moment - five - and those people are all recuperating successfully. But we're working very closely with China and other countries, and we think it's going to have a very good ending for us ... that I can assure you." - Trump in a speech in Michigan.

Feb. 10:"Now, the virus that we're talking about having to do - you know, a lot of people think that goes away in April with the heat - as the heat comes in. Typically, that will go away in April. We're in great shape though. We have 12 cases - 11 cases, and many of them are in good shape now." - Trump at the White House

Feb. 26: "And again, when you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that's a pretty good job we've done." - Trump at a press conference.

March 9: "So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!" - Trump in a tweet.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I had an uncle who recovered from childhood polio and became paralyzed from it later in his life.  With covid impacting so many organ systems, I'm a bit nervous about it's long term effects in recovered populations.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This was pretty much guaranteed on November 8, 2015.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My current prediction is the end of May and I see no reason to back down from it.

\ Could still be wrong.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Cythraul: It's just a flu..

Did you hear about the theater actor(name escapes me) who just came out of a coma. Yeah, he's had several mini strokes and they had to amputate part of his leg. Yup, just like the flu liberals, man up!


All of that from CV19?  That's harsh....
 
dmr37
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
and remember when he said we should all inject bleach?
 
Mock26
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: King Something: We're currently at 83,115. We'll probably reach 100K before the end of the month.

I'd be shocked if we didn't get there before Memorial Day.


From May 4-11 we had about 12,000 deaths, and the week before that about 13,000. So even if we round down to 10,000 a week we will hit 100,000 by Memorial Day. I hope I am wrong.

* Estimates based on data on this page: https://www.worldometers.info/c​oronavi​rus/country/us/
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

King Something: We're currently at 83,115. We'll probably reach 100K before the end of the month.


the way politics have been playing a part in reporting of deaths and those who die at home not being counted because of not being tested - I wouldn't be surprised at all if the true numbers are actually much, much higher.

/fark you governor ron desantis
 
drxym
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
100,000 will happen before the end of the month and it's probably 50-75% more than that again
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Walker: Jan. 22: "We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China. We have it under control. It's going to be just fine." - Trump in a CNBC interview.

Jan. 30: "We think we have it very well under control. We have very little problem in this country at this moment - five - and those people are all recuperating successfully. But we're working very closely with China and other countries, and we think it's going to have a very good ending for us ... that I can assure you." - Trump in a speech in Michigan.

Feb. 10:"Now, the virus that we're talking about having to do - you know, a lot of people think that goes away in April with the heat - as the heat comes in. Typically, that will go away in April. We're in great shape though. We have 12 cases - 11 cases, and many of them are in good shape now." - Trump at the White House

Feb. 26: "And again, when you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that's a pretty good job we've done." - Trump at a press conference.

March 9: "So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!" - Trump in a tweet.


Friday the 13th: "No, I Don't Take Responsibility at All"
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
...But we're #1 in testing... Nobody does more testing.... nobody......
 
xCh
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The truly scariest part of this is how there's 40% of the population that thinks he's doing a great job.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Cythraul: RoboZombie: Cythraul: It's just a flu..

Did you hear about the theater actor(name escapes me) who just came out of a coma. Yeah, he's had several mini strokes and they had to amputate part of his leg. Yup, just like the flu liberals, man up!

All of that from CV19?  That's harsh....


Yeah there are a lot of non-flu like symptoms and researchers are poking into if it attacks the nervous system
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: King Something: We're currently at 83,115. We'll probably reach 100K before the end of the month.

the way politics have been playing a part in reporting of deaths and those who die at home not being counted because of not being tested - I wouldn't be surprised at all if the true numbers are actually much, much higher.

/fark you governor ron desantis


We'll find out an estimate of how many died in 5-10 years, when they figure the amount of excess deaths.

/I'm guessing we already passed 100K
//And I'd be happy to be wrong.
///Not sure where it'll end up.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Cythraul: RoboZombie: Cythraul: It's just a flu..

Did you hear about the theater actor(name escapes me) who just came out of a coma. Yeah, he's had several mini strokes and they had to amputate part of his leg. Yup, just like the flu liberals, man up!

All of that from CV19?  That's harsh....


The virus can cause internal blood clots which will damage whatever organ they happen to land in. It can also affect heart muscles directly. This is not a disease you want to catch if you can possibly avoid it (and the longer you can avoid it, the better chance that doctors will be able to give you the right drugs at the right time to minimize the damage).
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That would put it at 7th or thereabouts in the top 10 causes of death in the U.S. annually. That's more than death from diabetes complications.

And quite close to the number of Alzheimer's deaths.

So this is what they meant by Great. LOL
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: King Something: We're currently at 83,115. We'll probably reach 100K before the end of the month.

the way politics have been playing a part in reporting of deaths and those who die at home not being counted because of not being tested - I wouldn't be surprised at all if the true numbers are actually much, much higher.

/fark you governor ron desantis


Georgia was testing over 10K a day, is now testing less than 1K, and if you don't have a positive test, you don't die from COVID-19. TA-DAH cases are plummeting!
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sdd2000: 15 cases (not deaths) rapidly going to zero.


I'm just glad we didn't have another Benghazi.  Could you imagine the years of hearings and investigations we'd need to have if this were a real tragedy?
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dmr37: and remember when he said we should all inject bleach?


If we all did that then the virus would have died out by now.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Cythraul: It's just a flu..

Did you hear about the theater actor(name escapes me) who just came out of a coma. Yeah, he's had several mini strokes and they had to amputate part of his leg. Yup, just like the flu liberals, man up!


The regular flu will cause strokes in the vulnerable without breaking a sweat.
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Destructor: ...But we're #1 in testing... Nobody does more testing.... nobody......


I want to meet this Nobody person, seems like we should contract him.
/Thats obviously what he has to mean right? because we aren't #1 in testing...
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Wicked Chinchilla: Destructor: ...But we're #1 in testing... Nobody does more testing.... nobody......

I want to meet this Nobody person, seems like we should contract him.
/Thats obviously what he has to mean right? because we aren't #1 in testing...


I like that it's basically a disingenuous statement (lie) he's willing to die to defend. Literally.

I don't like he's dragging the nation down with him.
 
mayochamp
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: My current prediction is the end of May and I see no reason to back down from it.

\ Could still be wrong.


We look forward to all of Fark jumping all over you for being an idiot if your prediction is wrong.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Earl of Chives: RoboZombie: Cythraul: It's just a flu..

Did you hear about the theater actor(name escapes me) who just came out of a coma. Yeah, he's had several mini strokes and they had to amputate part of his leg. Yup, just like the flu liberals, man up!

The regular flu will cause strokes in the vulnerable without breaking a sweat.


The flu virus sweats?
 
