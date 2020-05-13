 Skip to content
Today's Slatesplanation: Why your Zoom gatherings are so annoying
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I agree with what most of the author said. I feel like some people really enjoy video conferencing though. "Oh my gosh, why can't we do this EVERY day?!!"

No, please god, no.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Slatesplainer: I hate zoom meetings! Let's commiserate in our hatred of zoom!!!

Featured in between paragraphs:

Slate is now hosting virtual events. Be the first to find out when and how to join.
Be the first to find out when Slate announces new events.
 
mfsst10
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just start out all your zoom calls like this:

s.hdnux.comView Full Size
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I know doubt the existence of Zoom.  Am I doing this right?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Buttknuckle: I know doubt the existence of Zoom.  Am I doing this right?


Zoom was real, and I have proof:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've been working and socialising with people online for the last 6 weeks, kind of liked it to be honest. my close colleagues and I would have a wine hour every Friday afternoon to replace the in real life one we had at the end of the work week. a good debrief.

but when the restrictions eased and we could have 2 visitors over, I realised the vast difference. having 2 friends at the kitchen table with wine is so much better.

restrictions lift to 5 visitors this weekend.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Having permitted your primitive efforts to see my form,
I trust it has pleased your curiosity.

And now, another demonstration of my superiority...
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FTA:  I've tried to parse what makes Zoom so exhausting for me. I feel like an emotionally bereft alien struggling to comprehend the mysteries of human connection.

Welcome to the world of introverts.
 
