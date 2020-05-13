 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Mom?   (cbc.ca) divider line
13
    More: Strange, Car rental, London International Airport, right thing, black gift-box, airport officials, first time, urn, rental car  
•       •       •

1109 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 May 2020 at 5:25 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mrs. Wolowitz?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How sad. I hope that it all works out. I'm still debating whether to bury, cremate or preserve my mom's body.

...so, I'm just letting her live for now.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That mom has a nice ash.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Perhaps this was her dying wish.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I knew I forgot something.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"The urn arrived at the airport on Dec. 26 in a rental car. It was turned in to airport officials, but there was no way to narrow down which car it was left in, or even which car rental company was involved."

Really? So is this a case of person renting car, finds urn, takes urn to airport lost and found instead of car rental company and thus the chain of events is lost...or are car rentals there just really lax with the info tracking?
 
flemardo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's actually a butt urn and it says wow.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
WHY aren't cremations made into busts?
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

flemardo: It's actually a butt urn and it says wow.


Fark. came here to say this. So close!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe mom's dying wish was to have her ashes scattered over the rental car return lot at Heathrow?  Like, her fondest memories were of leaving England or something.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

waxbeans: WHY aren't cremations made into busts?


I believe that's part of the funeral home's T&A package

It includes your mom's bust, which comes filled with her hot ash.

/Aisle seat, please.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's one way to immigrate illegally.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.