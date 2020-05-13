 Skip to content
(The Sun)   'Murder hornets' spotted in the UK. As usual, the Sun has a calm, rational headline to alleviate any fears the British people may have...uh oh (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Please continue to look out for any Asian hornets and if you think you've spotted one, report your sighting through the Asian hornet app or online."

You know who else wanted people spot those of a certain ethnicity and report them to the authorities...
 
rcain
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is there a population of these things at an Asian shipping facility or distribution center? I find it unlikely that these pests are suddenly showing up in far flung reaches without a common cause
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That guys thumb is gross.
 
seelorq [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
BIess your heart, subby
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
God, shut up about this already.

These things rank about 5,675th on the list of things that will kill you in Texas.

(way below waffle house)
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

rcain: Is there a population of these things at an Asian shipping facility or distribution center? I find it unlikely that these pests are suddenly showing up in far flung reaches without a common cause


Thanks to outsourcing factories to China, there have been many aquatic and terrestrial animals sneaking over on container ships.  It's how huntsman spiders have wound up in Florida.

What's interesting is that those hornets are actually eaten in Japan in certain mountain towns.  The grubs go into rice, the adults are put on skewers and fried.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So that's what the buzz is in the UK. Whole lot of NOPE in that article.
 
anfrind [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dothemath: God, shut up about this already.

These things rank about 5,675th on the list of things that will kill you in Texas.

(way below waffle house)


I'm less worried about them killing people and more worried about them killing bees.  Because bee populations are already suffering, and a single murder hornet can easily kill thousands of bees in a single attack.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
''Alleged' murder hornet'
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nimbull: So that's what the buzz is in the UK.


I see what you did there.
 
Arleth01 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: That guys thumb is gross.


The cut was caused by the hornet he is holding. One bite, no sting. I saw the set of pics in a more credible, non Sun article on the winged terrors.
 
