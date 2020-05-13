 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Surely these French nursery school children sitting alone in their own playground 'isolation sections' will not surrender once the bouncy ball goes bouncing through their school yard
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Non, et ne m'appelle pas Shirley.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Deaths are a number we can count, the qualitative results of this isolation on a generation of kids who are just learning to form social bonds is unknowable. I don't know what it will do to society in the future, but it won't be good.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The important thing is that they are somehow adding days to the lives of people who were already days away from dying.  These children are god damn heroes.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Not a bouncy ball, a red balloon.
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
ehhh
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Later they can play soccer.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
geggy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Minecraft: COVID-19 edition

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
how many Rhode Islands apart are they ??
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They'll never learn to think outside the box.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WTP 2: how many Rhode Islands apart are they ??


They're in Europe, so you have to convert to San Marinos or Lichtensteins.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My god, they even put boxes on their heads :o
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: My god, they even put boxes on their heads :o


But do they have a rock to wind a piece of string around?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gar1013: Later they can play soccer.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 526x257]


That could actually become a fun sport. A shorter field divided into small sections with spacing roughly one person apart and you have to keep an appendage in your section (so you can cross the line but keep a leg in).

The other team is offset (not inside your box). So you have to pass it past them without them getting a leg out and stopping it. No defenders in front of the goalie. Two strikers.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dyhchong: gar1013: Later they can play soccer.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 526x257]

That could actually become a fun sport. A shorter field divided into small sections with spacing roughly one person apart and you have to keep an appendage in your section (so you can cross the line but keep a leg in).

The other team is offset (not inside your box). So you have to pass it past them without them getting a leg out and stopping it. No defenders in front of the goalie. Two strikers.


Well, it's all fun and games until the enhanced interrogation techniques get rolled out.
 
