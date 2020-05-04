 Skip to content
(NBC Bay Area)   One positive about the lockdown is that there are fewer cars on the road to get in the way when gunfire erupts   (nbcbayarea.com) divider line
    More: Scary, California Highway Patrol, California, Interstate Highway System, San Francisco Bay Area, Freeway, Road rage, San Francisco, Autobahn  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All this seems to show that gun control does not work. But human control, there's something to that one.
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh, probably a gangbanger from the suburbs trying to drive through East Oakland.
/DRTFA
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like the only ones driving in Massachusetts are the true "Massholes".

https://www.bostonherald.com/2020/05/​0​4/road-fatalities-up-in-massachusetts-​despite-50-less-traffic-officials-say/​
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lucky and Wild must be ecstatic.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also strangers in public don't try to talk to you as much
 
Riche
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SlashBlot: Heh, probably a gangbanger from the suburbs trying to drive through East Oakland.
/DRTFA


Nah, just some poor bastard trying to keep his rent from going up.
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Riche: SlashBlot: Heh, probably a gangbanger from the suburbs trying to drive through East Oakland.
/DRTFA

Nah, just some poor bastard trying to keep his rent from going up.


Studios now go for $3500 per month rent on the other side of the highway. Rent is already too high.
 
Spego
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Traffic is beginning to pick up a bit. I still go into an office, and in the beginning of while driving through the city, I was constantly checking my speedometer, because with so few other cars out there it felt like I was just flying while in reality I was doing exactly the speed limit.

And then construction picked up and I was no longer even doing that. :(
 
stuffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Even Covid can't shut down Merican way of life.
 
