 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   It's starting to look like standardized tests such as the SAT and ACT that massive companies have fooled us all into thinking have merit and meaning may be yet another casualty of the pandemic. *insert grumpycatgood.gif*   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
44
    More: Spiffy, Standardized test, SAT, Test, Norm-referenced test, Education in the United States, College, Psychometrics, Private school  
•       •       •

554 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 May 2020 at 3:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
^
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Over in one
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My first reaction is: Good.

Then I reflect on it - I always tended to test well, and my high score on the SATs got me some substantial scholarship money that would have otherwise gone to one of the harder working people who could have used it better, rather than lazy-ass me, and I sort of feel like there's some positive aspects to them...
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the score of an SAT test shows is how good you are at:

taking a test

memorization

showing your work
 
kevinatilusa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: All the score of an SAT test shows is how good you are at:

taking a test

memorization

showing your work


and, when the test is done remotely, looking up answers on the internet.

i.redd.itView Full Size
(image pulled from reddit)
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
fireclown [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aight.  Now can we do something about sticking it to those thieving #($*&s over there at Pearson Publishing?

Kids:  As an adult, and potential authority figure, I strongly endorse ripping those guys off any way you can.  Used textbooks, foreign textbooks, PDFs, shared/pirated passwords, Tic-toc or whatever social-media technowahoojie you are into these days.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until they figure out online text books don't cost $9056.77 plus tax
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: All the score of an SAT test shows is how good you are at:

taking a test

memorization

showing your work


Conforming
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Zevon's Evil Twin: All the score of an SAT test shows is how good you are at:

taking a test

memorization

showing your work

Conforming


But I love all of those things!
 
Glendale
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: All the score of an SAT test shows is how good you are at:

taking a test

memorization

showing your work



Being able to skip entry level classes in college was nice though.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kevinatilusa: Zevon's Evil Twin: All the score of an SAT test shows is how good you are at:

taking a test

memorization

showing your work

and, when the test is done remotely, looking up answers on the internet.

[i.redd.it image 850x559](image pulled from reddit)


Wise use of available resources, A+
 
Krazikarl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: All the score of an SAT test shows is how good you are at:

taking a test

memorization

showing your work


Sure.  And those are all key skills in succeeding in college.

Standardized tests tell you a lot more about motivation than how smart somebody is or how well they will succeed in "real" life.  But people who are motivated to do well on standardized tests are correlated with people who are motivated to do well in college.

And since colleges are in the business of college, that kind of matters.

A lot of people think that their self worth or something like that is being measured by the ACT/SAT.  It's not telling you how amazing you are or whatever.  It's trying to predict how well you will do in college.

Now studies tend to show that its not really the best predictor - things like high school grades do a much better job.  So a lot of people probably do overvalue standardized tests.  But the tests aren't useless for what they're trying to do either.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Krazikarl: Zevon's Evil Twin: All the score of an SAT test shows is how good you are at:

taking a test

memorization

showing your work

Sure.  And those are all key skills in succeeding in college.

Standardized tests tell you a lot more about motivation than how smart somebody is or how well they will succeed in "real" life.  But people who are motivated to do well on standardized tests are correlated with people who are motivated to do well in college.

And since colleges are in the business of college, that kind of matters.

A lot of people think that their self worth or something like that is being measured by the ACT/SAT.  It's not telling you how amazing you are or whatever.  It's trying to predict how well you will do in college.

Now studies tend to show that its not really the best predictor - things like high school grades do a much better job.  So a lot of people probably do overvalue standardized tests.  But the tests aren't useless for what they're trying to do either. assimilation.

 
dwrash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They let rocks into college and graduate them with PhD's.... I've pretty much given up on anything College related as having to do with actual education or a reflection of the graduates achievements.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was really hoping to see more posters flexing with their 1580's or 34's in here.  Leaving disappointed.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dwrash: They let rocks into college and graduate them with PhD's.... I've pretty much given up on anything College related as having to do with actual education or a reflection of the graduates achievements.


What's your alternative?  We can't all be welders.  And I like doctors and engineers that have actually obtained a degree.
 
dwrash
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: dwrash: They let rocks into college and graduate them with PhD's.... I've pretty much given up on anything College related as having to do with actual education or a reflection of the graduates achievements.

What's your alternative?  We can't all be welders.  And I like doctors and engineers that have actually obtained a degree.


All Doctors and Engineers go through an exhaustive apprenticeship program before they can sit for and take the state boards... they learn a hell of a lot more outside of academia than in it.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dwrash: emersonbiggins: dwrash: They let rocks into college and graduate them with PhD's.... I've pretty much given up on anything College related as having to do with actual education or a reflection of the graduates achievements.

What's your alternative?  We can't all be welders.  And I like doctors and engineers that have actually obtained a degree.

All Doctors and Engineers go through an exhaustive apprenticeship program before they can sit for and take the state boards... they learn a hell of a lot more outside of academia than in it.


Show me the apprenticed engineer that didn't go through school and, y'know, actually learn the higher math.  As far as I can tell, it's near impossible to pick up Diff Eq or Thermo on the streets.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dwrash: They let rocks into college and graduate them with PhD's.... I've pretty much given up on anything College related as having to do with actual education or a reflection of the graduates achievements.


What exactly do you do for a living? You're here for 10 hours a day lamenting how stupid everyone but you is.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It certainly looks like we have a lot of people that scored poorly and blame the test.

Funny how you don't really hear as much bellyaching about the MCAT, LSAT, GMAT, or GRE.

The only real problem with the SAT is that they recalibrated it in the mid-90s due to the fact that the average person taking it wasn't hitting the 1000 combined score level.
 
Dragonblink
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Krazikarl: Standardized tests tell you a lot more about motivation than how smart somebody is or how well they will succeed in "real" life.  But people who are motivated to do well on standardized tests are correlated with people who are motivated to do well in college.


Yeahno. As a high school student I was very good at taking tests. Rocked the SATs, could only afford to take two AP tests but aced them both. In fact all the way back to elementary school I was 100%ing the standardized tests. Any class where tests were a significant percentage of the final grade, I aced.

I would never, ever describe myself during that time as "motivated". I got a lot of "if you would just apply yourself" lectures. Pretty much never did homework. Never learned how to study. Barely graduated high school and had to retake several failed classes to do so. Didn't get into the big private university I applied to (honestly I applied to a very exclusive program I was in no way qualified for) so I went to community college and when I got there I was an absolutely piss-poor student.

It took time and three years of community college to learn how to be a good student. My excellent ability to take tests had nothing to do with motivation, at all. And I strongly suspect I'm not alone.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
bughunter 2.0 is scheduled to take the AP World History exam in just over a week.

The job has fallen to bughunter 1.0 to help him study.

bughunter 1.0 is an engineer.

Good luck, son.

/actually, I like history
//now that I'm old and have some
 
grinding_journalist [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: I was really hoping to see more posters flexing with their 1580's or 34's in here.  Leaving disappointed.


I'm more interested in the folks who have high test scores, but are currently unemployed for some reason, while my neighborhood handyman who skipped college in favor of a trade apprenticeship when he was 18 (and as such, has no standardized test scores to speak of), charges $175 an hour and his next available booking is in 3 weeks. He drives a '92 F150, and I asked him why he drove such a beat up truck if business was so good, and he said (paraphrased) "If I cared about how my truck looked, I probably wouldn't have a million dollars saved up by now, like I do."

But yeah, my scores were high. Whoopee.
 
Krazikarl
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dragonblink: It took time and three years of community college to learn how to be a good student. My excellent ability to take tests had nothing to do with motivation, at all. And I strongly suspect I'm not alone.


Anecdotes are not data.

I'm making a statistical statement backed up by studies.  Yes, there are exceptions all over the place.  That's how data and statistics work.  But random anecdotes don't invalidate the data set as a whole.

And as I said, the correlation is somewhat weak, so it would be shocking if there weren't many exceptions to the trend.  But that doesn't mean that things with weak correlations can't be useful in some contexts.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Those thing suck. Stressed about it like most kids do. Then I stopped giving as much of a fark after high school. They should have had an SAT section on shotgunning a beer, making bad choices, picking up crazy girls, and thinking you know everything. That was way more of college than the useless vocab and math I learned.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

grinding_journalist: emersonbiggins: I was really hoping to see more posters flexing with their 1580's or 34's in here.  Leaving disappointed.

I'm more interested in the folks who have high test scores, but are currently unemployed for some reason, while my neighborhood handyman who skipped college in favor of a trade apprenticeship when he was 18 (and as such, has no standardized test scores to speak of), charges $175 an hour and his next available booking is in 3 weeks. He drives a '92 F150, and I asked him why he drove such a beat up truck if business was so good, and he said (paraphrased) "If I cared about how my truck looked, I probably wouldn't have a million dollars saved up by now, like I do."

But yeah, my scores were high. Whoopee.


There are always exceptions to the rule.  For every Joe the Millionaire Carpenter, I'll find you twenty unemployed or underemployed service industry workers, who, if their FB profiles can be believed, all graduated from "The School of Hard Knocks."
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I was pretty good at taking standardized tests. Always had high scores.

Unfortunately, they aren't very good at identifying a$$holes, which I was (and still am according to Mrs. Carte).

Took a couple of years in college for me to really get serious about studying and actually learning something.

I might have been a chemist it it wasn't for ca;cules.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: I was pretty good at taking standardized tests. Always had high scores.

Unfortunately, they aren't very good at identifying a$$holes, which I was (and still am according to Mrs. Carte).

Took a couple of years in college for me to really get serious about studying and actually learning something.

I might have been a chemist it it wasn't for ca;cules.


And spelling (or at least typing).
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gar1013: Rene ala Carte: I was pretty good at taking standardized tests. Always had high scores.

Unfortunately, they aren't very good at identifying a$$holes, which I was (and still am according to Mrs. Carte).

Took a couple of years in college for me to really get serious about studying and actually learning something.

I might have been a chemist it it wasn't for ca;cules.

And spelling (or at least typing).


Mostly poor proofreading skills.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: All the score of an SAT test shows is how good you are at:

taking a test

memorization

showing your work


Which are all necessary in college.
Only people who are complaining are those who score very low yet claim to be very intelligent. They have low a GPA, low test scores and no evidence to backup their claim
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

grinding_journalist: If I cared about how my truck looked, I probably wouldn't have a million dollars saved up by now, like I do.


A good friend of mine didn't go to college, got into machining and made a good business out of it, high end stuff. Good investments with the money. I'd say he's worth about 5-6 million with no debt, maybe more it's hard to tell, just guessing based the previous business. Drives old pickups, SUVs, said basically the same thing when I asked.
 
stappawho [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've always tested well in relation to how smart/dumb I may actually be.  I know very smart people that don't test well (now days it's certifications).

Point being a standardized test is one factor out of many and in no way should be used as a sole determining factor for anything.

I would say, in my opinion, there are far more smart people who test poorly than dumb people who test well.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: grinding_journalist: emersonbiggins: I was really hoping to see more posters flexing with their 1580's or 34's in here.  Leaving disappointed.

I'm more interested in the folks who have high test scores, but are currently unemployed for some reason, while my neighborhood handyman who skipped college in favor of a trade apprenticeship when he was 18 (and as such, has no standardized test scores to speak of), charges $175 an hour and his next available booking is in 3 weeks. He drives a '92 F150, and I asked him why he drove such a beat up truck if business was so good, and he said (paraphrased) "If I cared about how my truck looked, I probably wouldn't have a million dollars saved up by now, like I do."

But yeah, my scores were high. Whoopee.

There are always exceptions to the rule.  For every Joe the Millionaire Carpenter, I'll find you twenty unemployed or underemployed service industry workers, who, if their FB profiles can be believed, all graduated from "The School of Hard Knocks."


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


cettechnology.comView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Zevon's Evil Twin: All the score of an SAT test shows is how good you are at:

taking a test

memorization

showing your work

Which are all necessary in college.
Only people who are complaining are those who score very low yet claim to be very intelligent. They have low a GPA, low test scores and no evidence to backup their claim


Well, that's just your opinion.

And reality.
 
dwrash
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Show me the apprenticed engineer that didn't go through school and, y'know, actually learn the higher math.  As far as I can tell, it's near impossible to pick up Diff Eq or Thermo on the streets.


I passed my EIT back in the 80's in New Jersey, when you were allowed to sit without a degree. Same with my Land Surveyors exam (was one of the 6 that passed out of a field of around 400 that sat for it).. as a matter of fact, 4 of the 6 that passed had no degrees.

Education is only an attempt to teach you, in a sterile environment where you really don't face real life challenges, the basics.   In some cases it can be a liability.
 
wildlifer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I scored higher on the ACT while slightly still drunk, than when I took it sober.
Sober score:21
Drunkish score : 27
Behold, the power of Vodak!
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dwrash: emersonbiggins: Show me the apprenticed engineer that didn't go through school and, y'know, actually learn the higher math.  As far as I can tell, it's near impossible to pick up Diff Eq or Thermo on the streets.

I passed my EIT back in the 80's in New Jersey, when you were allowed to sit without a degree. Same with my Land Surveyors exam (was one of the 6 that passed out of a field of around 400 that sat for it).. as a matter of fact, 4 of the 6 that passed had no degrees.

Education is only an attempt to teach you, in a sterile environment where you really don't face real life challenges, the basics.   In some cases it can be a liability.


Education is what you make of it.  I can accept there are some fields that probably don't belong in higher education, but you'd be hard pressed to find a STEM field that doesn't travel through a collegiate environment.

And I take it you're a civil engineer?  It seems there's always this distinct anti-intellectual bent to that end of the engineering field that I almost never hear from an ME or EE.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The only completely fair way to handle college admissions is to accept all applications, throw the names in a hat, then draw them out at random until the roster is full. The tuition, books, and living expenses would be paid by the government, which would set what rates can be charged by the colleges, no additional fees allowed.

This would have the deleterious effect of making elite schools take run-of-the-mill schmucks so their graduates won't bring them much glory, and probably donations to the schools would suffer because a lot of said schmucks won't ever earn big money, nor will there be much affection for an alma mater that graduates schmucks. BUT, it'll be fair.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm sure some "much more effective," will move in...
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jjorsett: The only completely fair way to handle college admissions is to accept all applications, throw the names in a hat, then draw them out at random until the roster is full. The tuition, books, and living expenses would be paid by the government, which would set what rates can be charged by the colleges, no additional fees allowed.

This would have the deleterious effect of making elite schools take run-of-the-mill schmucks so their graduates won't bring them much glory, and probably donations to the schools would suffer because a lot of said schmucks won't ever earn big money, nor will there be much affection for an alma mater that graduates schmucks. BUT, it'll be fair.


Your solution is to create a nation of Arizona States?
 
LamOtter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Standardized tests are mostly a racket to get training money.

However, if you can't even score 1000 on SAT, you're probably not that smart. If you "don't test well" on multiple choice tests, then you need to build a foundation of simple logic...or again, maybe you're just not that smart.

Rote memorization isn't the opposite of creative problem solving or deep understanding. Being bad at tests doesn't make you a rebel iconoclast.
 
piltdown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Now race and gender can play a much larger role in admission and funding than those basing them on things like grades.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

eKonk: My first reaction is: Good.

Then I reflect on it - I always tended to test well, and my high score on the SATs got me some substantial scholarship money that would have otherwise gone to one of the harder working people who could have used it better, rather than lazy-ass me, and I sort of feel like there's some positive aspects to them...


I know for sure I wasn't as good at  bullshiatting or teaching minorities to plant vegetables in slums Or invent some business proposal that indicates I don't need to go to college anyway so I kind of appreciated just having to study and use my intelligence to pass a test.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.