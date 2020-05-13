 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Even when the restrictions ease and people can return to work in New York City, they may still stay home and work due to it being cheaper   (nytimes.com) divider line
    New York City, office full-time, JP Morgan Chase, JPMorgan Chase, Vornado Realty Trust, office towers, Warren Buffett  
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheaper, no commute, working in your bathrobe, no annoying co-workers with no direct supervision.

It sounds like living in a farker's paradise.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My wife worked in Manhattan. She paid NYC, NY state AND Conneticut taxes.
Fark NYC.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I live in the burbs. I've been working from home for several years now, going into the NYC office for the occasional meeting. Last time it took me a bit to figure out what I did with my nicer work clothes. From the emails I received the last two days about when the office may reopen I am pretty sure I am not even going in for those for a long time.

Anyway, a daily round trip is $30 with a monthly probably close to $350 now. That's a lot of money I don't have to spend.
 
powtard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Commuting = taking 10 hours of the day to fill 8 hours in the office to complete 4-5 hours worth of actual work.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

damageddude: I live in the burbs. I've been working from home for several years now, going into the NYC office for the occasional meeting. Last time it took me a bit to figure out what I did with my nicer work clothes. From the emails I received the last two days about when the office may reopen I am pretty sure I am not even going in for those for a long time.

Anyway, a daily round trip is $30 with a monthly probably close to $350 now. That's a lot of money I don't have to spend.


I have been working from home for 5 years.  I have a closet full of super nice clothes that look brand new because I live in tshirts and shorts.

I work for Apple and I have never set foot in an Apple store or Campus(although I could).

I work fairly hard and Apple can tell you when I sneeze or fart but I would not trade it for anything.

I have no stress of a drive in.  The car doesn't stop at the bar on the way home.

I do not have to listen to co workers whine about their home life.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The faster the over priced urban areas implode the better.

Good riddance.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I sympathize with very little about NYC but one thing is definitely the poor schlubs that have to commute hours each day into the city. fark that noise. Same scenario in SF. People with regular jobs can't afford to live anywhere near where they work.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Steven Roth, chairman of Vornado Realty Trust, one of the largest commercial landlords in the city, said on a company earnings call this month: "We do not believe working from home will become a trend that will impair office demand and property values. The socialization and collaboration of the traditional office is the winning ticket."

Even if this is true, I can't see any reason that a company would want to pay the cost of a Manhattan office in the face of this. If they're only planning on having people present for occasional meetings, they just don't need the space or the expense.
 
Gooch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So many middle management type are shaking with fear at being exposed as being somewhat unnecessary in the overall function of the average company.
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ less than a minute ago  

powtard: Commuting = taking 10 hours of the day to fill 8 hours in the office to complete 4-5 hours worth of actual work.


That much actual work in the office?  I was always behind when in the office and am only now, 8 weeks later pretty much caught up.

I'm still working 35 hour weeks and almost all of those are actual work hours.  15-20 minute breaks every so often and a short lunch.  Still get to site meetings or remote observations whenever I need to be there but most of my week is at my desk in the front window of my living room.  Jeans and sweaters as if I were going to work.

The big perk is a beer with lunch once in a while.
 
WillJM8528 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

powtard: Commuting = taking 10 hours of the day to fill 8 hours in the office to complete 4-5 hours worth of actual work.


Both technology and the world has changed A LOT without the culture of work really changing to keep up with it. It's hard to believe so many of those of huge glass office buildings may actually be unnecessary.
 
12 comments

