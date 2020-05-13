 Skip to content
(Boston Globe)   Massachusetts Attorney General is worried about the drop in domestic violence reports. Somebody's glass is definitely half empty   (bostonglobe.com) divider line
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whether half empty or half full is irrelevant. It is refillable.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They've just been unable to report:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D3xtv​4​gvQYA
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sober realism is not always cynicism.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well crime is down overall, so the cops are less stressed, so that they don't have to take it out on their families.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Whether half empty or half full is irrelevant. It is refillable.


What if it's half full of pee pee?

/FINYPES
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We talk or joke about hating work or school.  But Work or school was refuge for so many victims.  Quarantine is a nightmare for them.

But thanks for the sh*tpost, subby.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I don't know the reason and I wouldn't make assumptions.
 
Tannax
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Be safe out there people. In these trying times it is best to learn the skills needed to survive. If you have been forced to use your "Covid Sourdough" for sandwiches for God's sake ask to borrow your man's speed square to ensure you cut even thickness slices of bread. Save your man the hassle of these needless on-the-spot corrections up front by getting it right the first time.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Without any professional sports there aren't any fans looking to take out their anger and frustration after their team loses.
 
