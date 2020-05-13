 Skip to content
(The Week)   "...remember it's not just Taiwan or Norway that is exposing America's chauvinist boasting about itself as a bitter joke. Sierra Leone, Greece, and Croatia are also exposing America as the tenth-rate failure it is"   (theweek.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Africa, Asian countries, Europe, West Africa, South America, pandemic control, Poorer countries, Western nations  
Psychopusher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's what happens when you let politics determine policy when your politics are all about screwing over anyone who's not white and making 7-figures or more.
 
Carn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least...

/got nuthin
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, I'm sure the bankrupt countries that aren't doing any testing are totally correct that they have corona virus under control.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: Yes, I'm sure the bankrupt countries that aren't doing any testing are totally correct that they have corona virus under control.


But enough about Russia...
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Well, that's what happens when you let politics determine policy when your politics are all about screwing over anyone who's not white and making 7-figures or more.


Ain't capitalism great?
 
links136
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: Yes, I'm sure the bankrupt countries that aren't doing any testing are totally correct that they have corona virus under control.


No the USA, Russia and Brazil do not have this under control

It's like bait put out for someone to correct so you can feel good about sticking it to the troll.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Psychopusher: Well, that's what happens when you let politics determine policy when your politics are all about screwing over anyone who's not white and making 7-figures or more.

Ain't capitalism great?


We've got the best government money can own.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greece? Oh that's rich.
 
Flab [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The former head of médecins sans frontièreswas interviewed recently, and her explanation was that African countries deal with epidemics all the time, from cholera to Ebola.  They know how to operate hot zones in a closed loop.  Something most Western Hemisphere hospitals don't do because of efficiency and costs.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: Yes, I'm sure the bankrupt countries that aren't doing any testing are totally correct that they have corona virus under control.


....like the USA?
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Greece? Oh that's rich.


I know, we're getting beat by a country that went bankrupt. How sad is that
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flab: The former head of médecins sans frontièreswas interviewed recently, and her explanation was that African countries deal with epidemics all the time, from cholera to Ebola.  They know how to operate hot zones in a closed loop.  Something most Western Hemisphere hospitals don't do because of efficiency and costs.


For the US, it's a pandemic the likes of which hasn't been seen in 100 years. For Africa, it is Thursday.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes, in a crisis, it makes sense to not act immediately but to pause and collect information and resources.

The federal response in the U.S. was to refuse to act immediately, and then refuse to collect information and resources. Not quite the same thing.

They've tried nothing, and they're all out of ideas.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: Yes, I'm sure the bankrupt countries that aren't doing any testing are totally correct that they have corona virus under control.


Did you even read the article?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think old Greece and Croatia are missing the point.
Pretending to give a shiat about poor people while low-key doing everything in your power to fark them over, take their money and kill them is what this administration is all about.
Its been a spectacular success in terms of class warfare.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: I know, we're getting beat by a country that went bankrupt. How sad is that


Don't let Dump find out, he'll go for the most luxurious DOUBLE BANKRUPT the planet has ever seen the likes of, this I can tell you.
 
Flab [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Flab: The former head of médecins sans frontièreswas interviewed recently, and her explanation was that African countries deal with epidemics all the time, from cholera to Ebola.  They know how to operate hot zones in a closed loop.  Something most Western Hemisphere hospitals don't do because of efficiency and costs.

For the US, it's a pandemic the likes of which hasn't been seen in 100 years. For Africa, it is Thursday.


Basically.
 
Slide10000 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<humph>
Article completely ignores Canada.  I think we did a pretty good job here.
<flounces off>
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: AlwaysRightBoy: Greece? Oh that's rich.

I know, we're getting beat by a country that went bankrupt. How sad is that


We aren't getting "beat." They just have a lot less people dying than we do. It all depends on what your objective it.
 
MBooda
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How about Kamchatka? Yakutsk?

/as long as we're talking potential risk
 
Podna
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
America is 3 3rd world nations in a trenchcoat with an ar-15.
 
MBooda
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Winners? Like...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MBooda: Winners? Like...
[Fark user image 470x314]


We did not lose Vietnam! It was a tie!
 
DustBunny
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Australia's doing ok too.

Would've done better if we'd stopped travel from Europe and the USA sooner, when it was obvious they were hot zones. We imported most of our cases from there...

New Zealand's doing ok too
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DustBunny: Australia's doing ok too.

Would've done better if we'd stopped travel from Europe and the USA sooner, when it was obvious they were hot zones. We imported most of our cases from there...

New Zealand's doing ok too


Ive been thinking about migrating to New Zealand a lot recently....../sighs
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Slide10000: <humph>
Article completely ignores Canada.  I think we did a pretty good job here.
<flounces off>


Flounce off, you hoser!
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

raerae1980: DustBunny: Australia's doing ok too.

Would've done better if we'd stopped travel from Europe and the USA sooner, when it was obvious they were hot zones. We imported most of our cases from there...

New Zealand's doing ok too

Ive been thinking about migrating to New Zealand a lot recently....../sighs


It's beautiful there
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
One of Trump's "shiathole" countries is calling the US a shiathole country?

That's gotta burn.

\That poor toilet...
 
DustBunny
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Ive been thinking about migrating to New Zealand a lot recently....../sighs


I don't think anyone's migrating anywhere for a while....
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Heard something on NPR this morning regarding Thailand's handling of the virus that really stood out for me. The reporter said one of the biggest factors in their success was overwhelming social compliance. Not forcible quarantine, but willing participation to do what's right for the good of all. A sort of understanding that it's not tyranny to ask people to try to come together for a common good, where the alternative is avoidable, widespread death. Crazy!
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DustBunny: raerae1980: Ive been thinking about migrating to New Zealand a lot recently....../sighs

I don't think anyone's migrating anywhere for a while....


My parents are still around, but once theyre gone i have nothing keeping me in the States.   Theres time yet. :-)
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Well, that's what happens when you let politics determine policy when your politics are all about screwing over anyone who's not white and making 7-figures or more.


Speaking of that, did you know the people of Taiwan aren't allowed to participate in anything WHO related?

I guess the political aspects of that situation are more important to WHO than the people of Taiwan's health.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.cnbc​.​com/amp/2020/05/12/china-objects-to-ta​iwan-joining-who-meeting-on-coronaviru​s.html
 
MLWS
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Canada would be doing a lot better if it weren't for the idiotic downstairs neighbor.

https://nationalpost.com/news/politic​s​/canadas-early-covid-19-cases-came-fro​m-the-u-s-not-china-provincial-data-sh​ows
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

propasaurus: raerae1980: DustBunny: Australia's doing ok too.

Would've done better if we'd stopped travel from Europe and the USA sooner, when it was obvious they were hot zones. We imported most of our cases from there...

New Zealand's doing ok too

Ive been thinking about migrating to New Zealand a lot recently....../sighs

It's beautiful there


It looks it!  :-)
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Melvin Lovecraft: Heard something on NPR this morning regarding Thailand's handling of the virus that really stood out for me. The reporter said one of the biggest factors in their success was overwhelming social compliance. Not forcible quarantine, but willing participation to do what's right for the good of all. A sort of understanding that it's not tyranny to ask people to try to come together for a common good, where the alternative is avoidable, widespread death. Crazy!


That's clearly communism, why do you want to destroy Murica?
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Slide10000: <humph>
Article completely ignores Canada.  I think we did a pretty good job here.
<flounces off>


We aren't doing too badly at all.  There are loads of countries that have done a better job than we did -- Germany and Norway for example have done far better at flattening the curve more quickly, and frankly, doing better than the US is an incredibly easy feat.  Even BoJo's bungling efforts in the UK surpass those of the US.  We're somewhat above the median when it comes to our response to Coronavirus I think.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

croesius: Melvin Lovecraft: Heard something on NPR this morning regarding Thailand's handling of the virus that really stood out for me. The reporter said one of the biggest factors in their success was overwhelming social compliance. Not forcible quarantine, but willing participation to do what's right for the good of all. A sort of understanding that it's not tyranny to ask people to try to come together for a common good, where the alternative is avoidable, widespread death. Crazy!

That's clearly communism, why do you want to destroy Murica?


Have you met Murica?
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

raerae1980: DustBunny: raerae1980: Ive been thinking about migrating to New Zealand a lot recently....../sighs

I don't think anyone's migrating anywhere for a while....

My parents are still around, but once theyre gone i have nothing keeping me in the States.   Theres time yet. :-)


You're an archaeologist, right? You could mummify them and bring them with you.
 
Click Click D'oh
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have people on my facebook feed right now posting that wearing a mask is a sign of cowardice.

Meanwhile, in most of Asia it's SOP to wear a mask if you think you might be sick, for any disease.  Americans aren't doing very well with this disease because at some point in time our education system and parenting completely failed us and the concept of social responsibility was replaced with "I do wut I want.  Muh rites!"
 
zeroman987
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Melvin Lovecraft: Heard something on NPR this morning regarding Thailand's handling of the virus that really stood out for me. The reporter said one of the biggest factors in their success was overwhelming social compliance. Not forcible quarantine, but willing participation to do what's right for the good of all. A sort of understanding that it's not tyranny to ask people to try to come together for a common good, where the alternative is avoidable, widespread death. Crazy!


Because Republicans are 2-year-olds in an fat, old white person body.

They can't fathom sacrificing even a little bit to improve conditions for everyone, including themselves.

They minute they are even slightly inconvenienced, their sense of entitlement kicks in and they immediately have a tantrum.  Their tantrum is the biggest, hugest tantrum anyone has ever seen because even the most minuscule inconvenience is the end of the world to them.

There is no teaching these people.  Selfishness is so ingrained on them at this point, it is not reversible.  The only way they will change is if they experience it first hand.  In this case, it usually means they die, as all the memes of Republicans calling this fake, and then dying show.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Flab: The former head of médecins sans frontièreswas interviewed recently, and her explanation was that African countries deal with epidemics all the time, from cholera to Ebola.  They know how to operate hot zones in a closed loop.  Something most Western Hemisphere hospitals don't do because of efficiency and costs.

For the US, it's a pandemic the likes of which hasn't been seen in 100 years. For Africa, it is Thursday.


Also this is one of the less lethal ones to Sierra Leone.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: Speaking of that, did you know the people of Taiwan aren't allowed to participate in anything WHO related?

I guess the political aspects of that situation are more important to WHO than the people of Taiwan's health.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.cnbc.​com/amp/2020/05/12/china-objects-to-ta​iwan-joining-who-meeting-on-coronaviru​s.html


The WHO is a political organization that's less interested in actual health and more interested in pushing and controlling narratives.  They regularly exclude press from their conventions when they're deciding on potentially controversial issues because they don't want to lose control of the narrative.  They can go piss up a rope and then climb it naked.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Slide10000: <humph>
Article completely ignores Canada.  I think we did a pretty good job here.
<flounces off>


I think we're 'middle of the pack'. Not bad but not great either.
*glares at Quebec*
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: AlwaysRightBoy: Greece? Oh that's rich.

I know, we're getting beat by a country that went bankrupt. How sad is that


Greece has 16% of the deaths per person as Germany. There's a lot of more or less luck involved.

Or take India. There's massive amounts of non-social distancing there and they've been largely unaffected so far.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Slide10000: <humph>
Article completely ignores Canada.  I think we did a pretty good job here.
<flounces off>

I think we're 'middle of the pack'. Not bad but not great either.
*glares at Quebec*


Quebec is the one pulling down the grade.  Their response has been utterly abysmal.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: raerae1980: DustBunny: raerae1980: Ive been thinking about migrating to New Zealand a lot recently....../sighs

I don't think anyone's migrating anywhere for a while....

My parents are still around, but once theyre gone i have nothing keeping me in the States.   Theres time yet. :-)

You're an archaeologist, right? You could mummify them and bring them with you.


Ha!   Id love to have my Mummy around ;-)
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MBooda: How about Kamchatka? Yakutsk?

/as long as we're talking potential risk


Board gamers see what you did there.
 
Slide10000 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Slide10000: <humph>
Article completely ignores Canada.  I think we did a pretty good job here.
<flounces off>

We aren't doing too badly at all.  There are loads of countries that have done a better job than we did -- Germany and Norway for example have done far better at flattening the curve more quickly, and frankly, doing better than the US is an incredibly easy feat.  Even BoJo's bungling efforts in the UK surpass those of the US.  We're somewhat above the median when it comes to our response to Coronavirus I think.


I think I'm lucky where I live, and maybe looking at it through rose coloured glasses. I live in Manitoba. We've had ~280 cases and seven deaths.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: cameroncrazy1984: AlwaysRightBoy: Greece? Oh that's rich.

I know, we're getting beat by a country that went bankrupt. How sad is that

Greece has 16% of the deaths per person as Germany. There's a lot of more or less luck involved.

Or take India. There's massive amounts of non-social distancing there and they've been largely unaffected so far.

[Fark user image image 425x280]


India has been affected, New Delhi currently has 8000 cases as of yesterday.  Where are you getting theyve been mostly unaffected?
 
tinyarena
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh Sugar, I'm glad for Sierra Leone, Greece, and Croatia,, really
And it's about damn time too
(pardon my French)

We were only "exceptional" because y'all blew yourself up 80 years ago
I mean, we couldn't just leave you there, wouldn't be proper

So you go on now, with your "smart phones" and your "survey monkeys"
And this time try not to shoot yourself again, mmmkay?
We'll just be sittin' over here watchin' an waitin'

Oh-KLAHOMA where the wind comes sweeping down the PLAIN!!!...
la-la lalala...
 
