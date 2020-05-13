 Skip to content
(ABC News)   New York City's lockdown order went into effect 51 days ago, which *might* have something to do with the city currently having had a record 58 days pass since its last pedestrian death. HEY, nobody's walking HERE   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nationwide, the numbers are all over the place. One region reports the safest roads while another reports an increase in deaths. Media reports my area is more dangerous and I'm worried. I should probably have a drink to calm down before I go out for my next drive.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Let me pop some Cordrazine and I'll take care of this lack of pedestrian deaths in a jiffy.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It worked! And all it took was a pandemic.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Visio​n​_Zero_(New_York_City)
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I know nobody walks in L.A.

/only older farkers will get that
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It also doesn't hurt that they are coding everything from "ran over by a truck" to "multiple stab wounds to the back" as Covid19 deaths...
 
TheEndIsNigh
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Yoda's Pen Is: It also doesn't hurt that they are coding everything from "ran over by a truck" to "multiple stab wounds to the back" as Covid19 deaths...


Suuuuuure they are.
 
