(Bloomberg)   All of South Africa becoming lack toes intolerant   (bloomberg.com)
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is the country that invented the vuvuzela. I don't expect reason or sanity from them.
 
8 inches
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I understand Quentin Tarantino has a summer home there.
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I would think the restrictions are to discourage people from "going shopping" and only go out and get things if they need it.
 
bluewave69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
hey if you make everybody wear a burka man and woman you can eliminate racism also.

not all good idea on paper can be reproduce in the real world.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"crop bottoms worn with boots or leggings,"

I see that Trade and Industry Minister favors a look.
Just wait until spring... it will be something like "black underwire brassiere to be worn under a leather vest which reaches no longer than the waist and has no buttons or fasteners"
 
Snargi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If you have ever seen the toe jam oozing out of a hipster's Birkenstocks you'd applaud the closed toe shoe rule.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bluewave69: hey if you make everybody wear a burka man and woman you can eliminate racism also.

not all good idea on paper can be reproduce in the real world.


Just don't call it a burka, or it won't be consistent with France's coronavirus restrictions.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Snargi: If you have ever seen the toe jam oozing out of a hipster's Birkenstocks you'd applaud the closed toe shoe rule.


That's why you wear socks with Birkenstocks.
 
thehellisthis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This helps to explain Elon and Die Antwoord.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It should be the opposite so that it's easier to spot "COVID Toes".
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=26ABW​3​z0TA8

South Africa represent!
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: It should be the opposite so that it's easier to spot "COVID Toes".


Southern hemisphere. Winter, dude. You don't want to go with uncovered feet in winter.
 
dericwater
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Boo_Guy: It should be the opposite so that it's easier to spot "COVID Toes".


Those have tags on them. Much easier to spot.
 
