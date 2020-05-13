 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   "Look at this place. Do you live in a cave?" "Well, um, sorta"   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
3
3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
But how about that attic space? It might be important... you know roosting grounds
 
dyhchong
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I couldn't work out for the life of me how everything tied together as you can't see any hills behind the house so did a bit of Googling. There is a hill behind the house, he didn't go down (that's what she said).
Fark user imageView Full Size


Is this window in the roof:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Which is the square in orange in this floor plan:
Fark user imageView Full Size


I've always wanted to live in a cave, but have actual rooms.
 
