(Pix11)   NYC officials proposed using streets, curbs and sidewalks for businesses to open up for socially distant dining and drinking, making it easier for panhandlers to talk to people   (pix11.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would like a word
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
NYC officials proposed using streets, curbs and sidewalks.....

I was sure this was going to be about urinating.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They're doing that in Deep Ellum here in Dallas using former valet pull-up spots. The only caveat is that the tables/chairs have to be rolled up at night.
 
stuffy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And where are people going to walk and park?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

stuffy: And where are people going to walk and park?


The streets would obviously be open to pedestrian movement. And nobody cares where you're going to park, you're the idiot that brought your car in to the city.
 
OldJames
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sounds like what drug dealers already do
 
Sin_City_Superhero [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

stuffy: And where are people going to walk and park?



You can walk on the parkway, and park on the walkway.  Duh.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
image.cnbcfm.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
These sidewalks?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
