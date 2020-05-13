 Skip to content
(NBC News) Boobies Sex work is still work, rules judge. Strip clubs will get pandemic relief funds   (nbcnews.com) divider line
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Strip clubs pay far more taxes than churches do.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why wouldn't they? And the poor girls will be too old when they finally get to return. Maybe they can do day shift.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Will they send them their money in singles?
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Good.
 
amindtat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I was told there was no sex in the champagne room.
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When he swung the gavel, was there a garter around it?
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What pandemic fund recipients may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
