 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(We Are Central PA)   State Department of Transportation: "If you like your driver's license photo, you can keep your driver's license photo. If you don't like your driver's license photo, you can keep your driver's license photo"   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
31
    More: Awkward, Identity document, Personal identification, identification card, photo ID card, driver's license, new process, REAL ID Act, U.S. Department of Homeland Security  
•       •       •

789 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 May 2020 at 10:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
haven't changed mine in 20+ years, why start now
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSteelCricket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our DMV lets you look at it and if you want a retake you can have one. One of the little benefits of living in a smaller community.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My state (Illinois) does this for safe driver renewals. If you don't have tickets and don't have restrictions on your license (eyeglasses) you can renew by mailing them a check and they mail you a new license with the old photo. I know you can do this at least one time to take your 4-year license and get another one for 4 years.

At some point they make you come in to renew with an eye test, which is what I was supposed to do in April. COVID-19 has all the driver license facilities closed so my license expired a month ago and the Secretary of State has extended expirations for 90 days past whenever they reopen the facilities (currently undetermined).

I get carded for booze and the clerk tells me "This is expired." Yes, I know, but it doesn't mean it stopped being me. Last week the assistant manager tried the helpful hint "You could renew online, you know." Great, HOW DO I TAKE THE EYE TEST ONLINE?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really don't want to be reminded of the receding hairline every time I'm carded.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: I get carded for booze and the clerk tells me "This is expired." Yes, I know, but it doesn't mean it stopped being me.


This happened to me in college. They wouldn't sell me booze no matter how ridiculous it was. I came back that night, broke into the store, robbed all I could and set it on fire. It's a state run liquor store, so a victimless crime really. Anyways, that'll teach them to mildly inconvenience me.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: My state (Illinois) does this for safe driver renewals. If you don't have tickets and don't have restrictions on your license (eyeglasses) you can renew by mailing them a check and they mail you a new license with the old photo. I know you can do this at least one time to take your 4-year license and get another one for 4 years.

At some point they make you come in to renew with an eye test, which is what I was supposed to do in April. COVID-19 has all the driver license facilities closed so my license expired a month ago and the Secretary of State has extended expirations for 90 days past whenever they reopen the facilities (currently undetermined).

I get carded for booze and the clerk tells me "This is expired." Yes, I know, but it doesn't mean it stopped being me. Last week the assistant manager tried the helpful hint "You could renew online, you know." Great, HOW DO I TAKE THE EYE TEST ONLINE?


You could take the test with your eyePhone.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and remember: next Friday... is Hawaiian shirt day. So, you know, if you want to, go ahead and wear a Hawaiian shirt and jeans
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lochsteppe: mrmopar5287: My state (Illinois) does this for safe driver renewals. If you don't have tickets and don't have restrictions on your license (eyeglasses) you can renew by mailing them a check and they mail you a new license with the old photo. I know you can do this at least one time to take your 4-year license and get another one for 4 years.

At some point they make you come in to renew with an eye test, which is what I was supposed to do in April. COVID-19 has all the driver license facilities closed so my license expired a month ago and the Secretary of State has extended expirations for 90 days past whenever they reopen the facilities (currently undetermined).

I get carded for booze and the clerk tells me "This is expired." Yes, I know, but it doesn't mean it stopped being me. Last week the assistant manager tried the helpful hint "You could renew online, you know." Great, HOW DO I TAKE THE EYE TEST ONLINE?

You could take the test with your eyePhone.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: My state (Illinois) does this for safe driver renewals. If you don't have tickets and don't have restrictions on your license (eyeglasses) you can renew by mailing them a check and they mail you a new license with the old photo. I know you can do this at least one time to take your 4-year license and get another one for 4 years.

At some point they make you come in to renew with an eye test, which is what I was supposed to do in April. COVID-19 has all the driver license facilities closed so my license expired a month ago and the Secretary of State has extended expirations for 90 days past whenever they reopen the facilities (currently undetermined).

I get carded for booze and the clerk tells me "This is expired." Yes, I know, but it doesn't mean it stopped being me. Last week the assistant manager tried the helpful hint "You could renew online, you know." Great, HOW DO I TAKE THE EYE TEST ONLINE?


Now just think if you were poor and one of "those people" and were trying to vote. Add in that you might not have a car to get to the DMV even if they were open.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of simpleton gets upset about their driver's license photo?

Maybe they're all real estate agents who think they need a Jostens yearbook photo in their ad.
Perfect hair, this person MUST know a lot about real estate!

This is a vapid country.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I renewed mine in person because I wanted to get a Real ID.

They gave me the option to re do the picture.  My old one looked like shiet, so I did...
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: This happened to me in college. They wouldn't sell me booze no matter how ridiculous it was.


Oh God, it's worse here.

You can get a license at age 16 and your first license is valid until 3 months after your 21st birthday, so the first one can be valid for up to 5 years and 3 months. The older licenses used to use red photo backgrounds for anyone under 21 (blue for over 21) and the photo and text areas on the license were reversed so you couldn't just do some trickery to change the photo. Then they started adding a second data field that said "UNDER 21 UNTIL XX/YY/ZZZZ" so bar owners and liquor clerks could easily glance and see that date of being old enough to drink. Now the minor licenses are vertical format making it even harder to manipulate, and they've also added a third data field that says "UNDER 18 UNTIL XX/YY/ZZZZ" because graduated licenses mean limited night driving hours and limits on the number of unrelated passengers in your vehicle.

Anyways, I turned 21 on a weekend. Tried to go bar hopping with friends and got kicked out of every place. They'd look at the license and say "We can't serve anyone with a minor's license." Well, WHY NOT? It's not expired. It says right there that I turned 21!

Nope, just morons making up a stupid rule on the spot. If you wanted to drink or buy booze you had to go get a new license with the blue photo background even though it's all the same as the currently valid license with the red photo background.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm honestly not sure how the hell Michigan renewed mine online.

I got mine before MI started forcing REAL-ID, since I have a passport card I don't really care. However, this last April I needed to renew. The notice from the state said clearly "You have to renew in person" since you can't get a REAL-ID otherwise.

Then COVID showed up, and my appointment got canceled.

I figured fark it, I'll try it. If it went through, cool. If not, I at least had a driver's license and I could upgrade to REAL-ID later.

Damn if I didn't get the license in the mail 2 weeks later, with REAL-ID star in the corner.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, I'll have to deal with another 6 years of people saying "is that really you?"

/People lose weight.
//Beards aren't permanent.
///Granted, I don't get carded that often, speed that much, or live in a state that has "real ID's" yet.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sdd2000: Now just think if you were poor and one of "those people" and were trying to vote. Add in that you might not have a car to get to the DMV even if they were open.


Sometime a long while ago the DMV started letting you just update your address in their electronic files and keep the still-valid license instead of paying $5 for an update. This change must not have been pushed out to law enforcement. More than once I was ticketed for failing to have an updated license when I told the cop "My address is changed. It's now [insert new address that I moved to" and the law states you have 10 days to update that with the DMV. More than once I had to go to court and wait for the clerk to check the DMV records, find the address had been changed before the ticket was issued, and dismiss the tickets. Thankfully they've stopped doing that.

The other problem I have is since I turned 21 my license has the wrong DOB on it. A lady with really long fingernails typed 13 as the day of my birth instead of 03, so now the license has been wrong for over 19 years.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sword and Shield: Damn if I didn't get the license in the mail 2 weeks later, with REAL-ID star in the corner.


That is an amazing fark up. Best not tell anyone about that one.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Memories of Arizona...your license is valid until like age 65 or something, although you do have to report back every 12 years for a new photo.  I don't know how they handle things like vision problems that could crop up between being a newly minted driver and a newly minted senior citizen.  Even with the photo renewal req't, when I had to check IDs at a job like 10 years ago, people would hand over cards that were basically worn down to almost white.  There'd be remnants of the AZ license design in places, and just enough photo that you could conceivably match photo to face, but I couldn't believe it'd ever fly to use that ID for any place that would care (flights, gov't, etc.).  Arizona is a special place -- beautiful, often frustrating, and occasionally terrifying.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There will probably be a run on new licenses and inspections after this is over, but it's nice that things are on hold for the end of civilization as we know it.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Seems they should go follow the US Secretary of State's example and publish a photo requirement that stipulates image dimension, background color etc that they could issue to all existing places in the State that offer Passport Photos so that they could provide State ID Photo services as well and add an image upload feature to their ID and DL Renewal page
 
The Madd Mann [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: I'm honestly not sure how the hell Michigan renewed mine online.

I got mine before MI started forcing REAL-ID, since I have a passport card I don't really care. However, this last April I needed to renew. The notice from the state said clearly "You have to renew in person" since you can't get a REAL-ID otherwise.

Then COVID showed up, and my appointment got canceled.

I figured fark it, I'll try it. If it went through, cool. If not, I at least had a driver's license and I could upgrade to REAL-ID later.

Damn if I didn't get the license in the mail 2 weeks later, with REAL-ID star in the corner.


Just having the star doesn't make it REAL-ID compliant. You're probably going to get a notice in the mail later requiring you to bring the necessary documentation to the DMV office. Lot of people in Maryland had that issue.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: sdd2000: Now just think if you were poor and one of "those people" and were trying to vote. Add in that you might not have a car to get to the DMV even if they were open.

Sometime a long while ago the DMV started letting you just update your address in their electronic files and keep the still-valid license instead of paying $5 for an update. This change must not have been pushed out to law enforcement. More than once I was ticketed for failing to have an updated license when I told the cop "My address is changed. It's now [insert new address that I moved to" and the law states you have 10 days to update that with the DMV. More than once I had to go to court and wait for the clerk to check the DMV records, find the address had been changed before the ticket was issued, and dismiss the tickets. Thankfully they've stopped doing that.

The other problem I have is since I turned 21 my license has the wrong DOB on it. A lady with really long fingernails typed 13 as the day of my birth instead of 03, so now the license has been wrong for over 19 years.


They still do it.  That's Illinois for you.  Asked a cop about it and he said the Secretary of State system where you change the address isn't the same system the cops computer is linked to.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My license photo looks like I've been on a three-day bender, so I keep it like that just in case.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: Our DMV lets you look at it and if you want a retake you can have one. One of the little benefits of living in a smaller community.


They do that here in Pittsburgh, I use the one downtown.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: My state (Illinois) does this for safe driver renewals. If you don't have tickets and don't have restrictions on your license (eyeglasses) you can renew by mailing them a check and they mail you a new license with the old photo. I know you can do this at least one time to take your 4-year license and get another one for 4 years.

At some point they make you come in to renew with an eye test, which is what I was supposed to do in April. COVID-19 has all the driver license facilities closed so my license expired a month ago and the Secretary of State has extended expirations for 90 days past whenever they reopen the facilities (currently undetermined).

I get carded for booze and the clerk tells me "This is expired." Yes, I know, but it doesn't mean it stopped being me. Last week the assistant manager tried the helpful hint "You could renew online, you know." Great, HOW DO I TAKE THE EYE TEST ONLINE?


And expired drivers license, state ID, etc. is no longer a legal document.
 
dustman81
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: mrmopar5287: sdd2000: Now just think if you were poor and one of "those people" and were trying to vote. Add in that you might not have a car to get to the DMV even if they were open.

Sometime a long while ago the DMV started letting you just update your address in their electronic files and keep the still-valid license instead of paying $5 for an update. This change must not have been pushed out to law enforcement. More than once I was ticketed for failing to have an updated license when I told the cop "My address is changed. It's now [insert new address that I moved to" and the law states you have 10 days to update that with the DMV. More than once I had to go to court and wait for the clerk to check the DMV records, find the address had been changed before the ticket was issued, and dismiss the tickets. Thankfully they've stopped doing that.

The other problem I have is since I turned 21 my license has the wrong DOB on it. A lady with really long fingernails typed 13 as the day of my birth instead of 03, so now the license has been wrong for over 19 years.

They still do it.  That's Illinois for you.  Asked a cop about it and he said the Secretary of State system where you change the address isn't the same system the cops computer is linked to.


SCMODS isn't connected to the Illinois Secretary of State? Good news for Elwood Blues.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: Sword and Shield: I'm honestly not sure how the hell Michigan renewed mine online.

I got mine before MI started forcing REAL-ID, since I have a passport card I don't really care. However, this last April I needed to renew. The notice from the state said clearly "You have to renew in person" since you can't get a REAL-ID otherwise.

Then COVID showed up, and my appointment got canceled.

I figured fark it, I'll try it. If it went through, cool. If not, I at least had a driver's license and I could upgrade to REAL-ID later.

Damn if I didn't get the license in the mail 2 weeks later, with REAL-ID star in the corner.

Just having the star doesn't make it REAL-ID compliant. You're probably going to get a notice in the mail later requiring you to bring the necessary documentation to the DMV office. Lot of people in Maryland had that issue.


Actually, nope. Got a notice from them with it that said Real-ID compliant, as well.
 
dustman81
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bingethinker: My license photo looks like I've been on a three-day bender, so I keep it like that just in case.


Ah, the Peter Griffith license picture. Have your license picture taken when you're hammered, so when you get pulled over, the cop thinks this is how you normally look.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: mrmopar5287: My state (Illinois) does this for safe driver renewals. If you don't have tickets and don't have restrictions on your license (eyeglasses) you can renew by mailing them a check and they mail you a new license with the old photo. I know you can do this at least one time to take your 4-year license and get another one for 4 years.

At some point they make you come in to renew with an eye test, which is what I was supposed to do in April. COVID-19 has all the driver license facilities closed so my license expired a month ago and the Secretary of State has extended expirations for 90 days past whenever they reopen the facilities (currently undetermined).

I get carded for booze and the clerk tells me "This is expired." Yes, I know, but it doesn't mean it stopped being me. Last week the assistant manager tried the helpful hint "You could renew online, you know." Great, HOW DO I TAKE THE EYE TEST ONLINE?

And expired drivers license, state ID, etc. is no longer a legal document.


The expiration was extended to 90 days beyond whenever the state DMV offices are open. No date for that is announced but I will assume maybe open in July. That means my license tentatively expires October 1st or thereabouts.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: mrmopar5287: sdd2000: Now just think if you were poor and one of "those people" and were trying to vote. Add in that you might not have a car to get to the DMV even if they were open.

Sometime a long while ago the DMV started letting you just update your address in their electronic files and keep the still-valid license instead of paying $5 for an update. This change must not have been pushed out to law enforcement. More than once I was ticketed for failing to have an updated license when I told the cop "My address is changed. It's now [insert new address that I moved to" and the law states you have 10 days to update that with the DMV. More than once I had to go to court and wait for the clerk to check the DMV records, find the address had been changed before the ticket was issued, and dismiss the tickets. Thankfully they've stopped doing that.

The other problem I have is since I turned 21 my license has the wrong DOB on it. A lady with really long fingernails typed 13 as the day of my birth instead of 03, so now the license has been wrong for over 19 years.

They still do it.  That's Illinois for you.  Asked a cop about it and he said the Secretary of State system where you change the address isn't the same system the cops computer is linked to.


Thankfully they care less about it now. It was a hassle when that first started. I want to say I got four tickets for having a license not updated and all of them dismissed.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.