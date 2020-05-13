 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Coronavirus, Murder Hornets, and now 17-Year Cicadas are in the picture to drive you slowly insane with the relentless BZZT-EWW BZZT-EWW BZZT-EWW BZZT-EWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW   (usatoday.com) divider line
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As if I needed further encouragement to stay indoors. I remember the last time these bastards came out. Not just the buzzing, but the crunch crunch crunch underfoot as anyone tried to walk anywhere. Like autumn leaves covering the ground, but in crunchy bug corpses.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can understand how most people would find their sound annoying but for some reason I find it comforting.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, aren't y'all just precious.

~ Signed, anyone who lives in Texas.
 
Cache [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God:  "Cue the locust."
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cicadas are annoying, but they breed & die in pretty short order.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Screw that noise.  I'ma stay inside all summer and watch anime instead.

/anybody who watched any anime ever gets this
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear every year they say we are going to get the 17 year cicadas this summer.
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh thank god.  With the rise in food prices, I could use a bounty of tree shrimp just right about now.

My boiling pot is ready.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not summertime until the cicadas are buzzing.
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until they are 18 and we get some sweet cicada porn.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lake flies just hatched here.  Best to go jogging with yer mouth shut.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I swear every year they say we are going to get the 17 year cicadas this summer.


Not every year, but eight years running, somewhere.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macgregor666 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Would it sound like this?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bKCIF​X​qhLzo
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
But Steam Summer Sale confirmed for June 25th if we make it that long.
 
debug
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Eh, I have tinnitus, I hear that all the time anyway.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Not the bees!

Yeah, cicadas are just part of the soundtrack of the South.
 
Funkywooly
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RubberBandMan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh, great NEXT A PLAGUE OF LOCUSTS.
(next they open the 5th seal)
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ukexpat
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
fark all of them, and fark the stink bugs which are out in force in the mid-Atlantic states this year. I blame the mild winter.
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Farkers are used to hearing low buzzing noises late at night.

Except for that one Farkette that has a toy powered by Briggs & Stratton

/YOU know who you are
//A gentlemen doesn't name names
///Neither do I now that I think about it
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That used to be a "once in a hundred years" type event. Mother Nature is pissed!
 
paulleah [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Cicadas...

"I notice that all of the coverings on these sandwiches have sesame seeds..."

"Is that cumin?"
 
Mateorabi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

macgregor666: Would it sound like this?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bKCIFX​qhLzo


I was thinking more like
https://youtu.be/rq9WJM-LiWo
The cicada cut-scene/filler from Eva that always lasted 5x longer than necessary.
 
A'isha P. [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Evangelion Cicada Sound 1 Hour - Anime ASMR
Youtube rq9WJM-LiWo
 
A'isha P. [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Phooey.  Beaten to it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sumptec2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ugh, harbingers of heat. I hate those hoes.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: It's not summertime until the cicadas are buzzing.


^ THIS

What is Subby's problem?  Here in Canada, a cicada buzzing means it is going to be a nice day for once.
 
