(Daily Mail)   Is it though?
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jizz mopper at a pig farm cums to mind.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These porn categories are getting out of hand.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assistant pig semen milker
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SuperChuck: Assistant pig semen milker


Unpaid intern assistant pig semen milker.
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: These porn categories are getting out of hand.


At least it doesn't involve step pigs.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pulled pork
 
Armored Vomit Doll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: SuperChuck: Assistant pig semen milker

Unpaid intern assistant pig semen milker.


I have actually held that job.  Good ol' animal science classes at university.

/ I'd say ask me anything, but I'm really busy today with real work, and last time I discussed this on Fark, people did not like the detail I went into.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should get the unemployed sex workers and put them on to work. They are already pros at giving handjobs. Just imagine how much they could increase production.
 
Cache [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See?  Trickle down does create new jobs.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Wanking off a fat pig as required" is Melania Trump's job description.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so-called 'super sows'.

When you got a pig that good, you don't eat 'er all at once.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
David Cameron's already looking for a flight, hoping to change careers...

Seriously, though, it could be worse. He could have to taste-test it to ensure quality.
 
thefatbasturd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not for the pig.
 
calbert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do what you love and you never work a day in your life.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well... looks like someone just got porked.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't fap to this.....but fapping that pig over there sounds fun!


\ I suspect a new search category for Porn.com has been born
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You need at least sixteen pigs to finish the job in one sitting, so be wary of any man who keeps a pig farm.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*pornhub.com
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

calbert: Do what you love and you never work a day in your life.


Would you like to wank off a boar
Just pretend you're a porcine whore
And be better off than you are
Or would you rather be a biatch?
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hundreds of pigs need to be 'milked' for semen to satisfy a growing demand for pork

Duuuuhhhh, just go to Grindr like everyone else...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

CipollinaFan: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: These porn categories are getting out of hand.

At least it doesn't involve step pigs.


Or long.
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
On a related note, this is pretty cool. It's even cooler if you read it in Dr. Evil's voice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freidog
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: *pornhub.com


PorkHub.com

...PorkerHub.com was probably already taken
 
crumblecat
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Porcupines would be worse.

Something, something, pricks.

Nah, I got nothing.
 
comrade
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My wife worked with someone who's husband was a vet that did that a lot for farms. I guess at the end of the day he would smell terrible. Pig jizz stinks horribly - it's mixed with fluid from scent glands as it exits.
 
stuffy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
carpal tunnel Kills promising careers.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

comrade: My wife worked with someone who's husband was a vet that did that a lot for farms. I guess at the end of the day he would smell terrible. Pig jizz stinks horribly - it's mixed with fluid from scent glands as it exits.


🌈🌟 The More You Know
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

comrade: My wife worked with someone who's husband was a vet that did that a lot for farms. I guess at the end of the day he would smell terrible. Pig jizz stinks horribly - it's mixed with fluid from scent glands as it exits.


Why, thank you. I could have gone the rest of my days happily not knowing this.

Sharing isn't always caring.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SuperChuck: Assistant pig semen milker


Assistant to the pig semen milker.
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

comrade: My wife worked with someone who's husband was a vet that did that a lot for farms. I guess at the end of the day he would smell terrible. Pig jizz stinks horribly - it's mixed with fluid from scent glands as it exits.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've been told by a semen collector that high school guidance councilor is worse.

Clerks (7/12) Movie CLIP - Guidance Counselors (1994) HD
Youtube 3a3zXJ7biqI
 
AnnoyingBuzz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Used to know this guy that would go on about how pigs have "corkscrew" penises.

Also...didn't Samantha Bee get tricked into giving a boar a handjob on the Daily Shiw years ago?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: On a related note, this is pretty cool. It's even cooler if you read it in Dr. Evil's voice.

[Fark user image image 425x540]


I have submitted my proposal for Antarctic research. We will scour the ice for samples from dinosaurs, and anything we discover will be coupled with several potentially compatible modern creatures to bring back dinosaur hybrids.

I think we can get New Zealand to host the creatures.  I have proposed renaming the islands to Pleistocene Park, or something cool like that.
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I went to a boar
He said my life's a whore
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Last time i went to Cancun i sat next to a fellow wearing a wrist cast on his right hand. Said it was a work related injury.
I asked him what he did for a living, and he replied 'Animal Husbandry'.

I couldn't have leaned farther into the aisle.
 
dericwater
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Xai: SuperChuck: Assistant pig semen milker

Assistant to the pig semen milker.


Someone's gotta hold the bucket.
 
Armored Vomit Doll [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

comrade: My wife worked with someone who's husband was a vet that did that a lot for farms. I guess at the end of the day he would smell terrible. Pig jizz stinks horribly - it's mixed with fluid from scent glands as it exits.


I find that a kind of funny comment.  I've never even been able to smell it - most pig barns collect the manure in pits until the floor - so any smell that the semen might have is vastly overpowered by the smell of liquid pig manure.


Okay, one bit of trivia for people.  A boar only knows that something is mountable if it (the mountee) is stationary.  The saliva from a boar triggers a sow/gilt to stand completely motionless.  This is called a "standing heat".  The boar takes the knowledge that a pig-shaped object in fount of it is completely motionless as the signal to being mating.

Please only use this knowledge for good evil.

/ Maybe I have time today to gross everyone out, after all
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

aungen: Skeleton Man: On a related note, this is pretty cool. It's even cooler if you read it in Dr. Evil's voice.

[Fark user image image 425x540]

I have submitted my proposal for Antarctic research. We will scour the ice for samples from dinosaurs, and anything we discover will be coupled with several potentially compatible modern creatures to bring back dinosaur hybrids.

I think we can get New Zealand to host the creatures.  I have proposed renaming the islands to Pleistocene Park, or something cool like that.


i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
AnnoyingBuzz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AnnoyingBuzz: Used to know this guy that would go on about how pigs have "corkscrew" penises.

Also...didn't Samantha Bee get tricked into giving a boar a handjob on the Daily Shiw years ago?


I know they did it once with Beth Littleford.
 
Cormee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Jizz mopper at a pig farm cums to mind.


Being a fluffer can't be much more fun
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Armored Vomit Doll: Trocadero: SuperChuck: Assistant pig semen milker

Unpaid intern assistant pig semen milker.

I have actually held that job.  Good ol' animal science classes at university.

/ I'd say ask me anything, but I'm really busy today with real work, and last time I discussed this on Fark, people did not like the detail I went into.


I want ALL the details.  Spare no minutiae.   Record it on audio with a sexy smooth jazz saxophone in the background, even.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ernie Capadino: Ow. Doesn't that hurt them?
Dottie Hinson: Doesn't seem to.
Ernie Capadino: Well, that would bruise the hell out of me.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I would think most Farkers would be highly qualified for this job.
 
Cormee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When thoroughbreds are breeding the stable lad needs to guide the stallions dooda in
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"...They coulda call me 'Mactavish the bridge builder'. But no. You wank just one pig...'
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

orbister: "Wanking off a fat pig as required" is Melania Trump's job description.


You of course meant "Ivanka".
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
