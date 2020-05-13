 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Spread it far and do read it wide. A drug company has actually something to benefit mankind that does not make them richer   (cnbc.com) divider line
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't apply in the US. Yes that's right, they licensed it royalty-free in mostly lower-income countries so they could charge people in the US up the ass for the same treatment.

Face it, this country sucks.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bdub77: Doesn't apply in the US. Yes that's right, they licensed it royalty-free in mostly lower-income countries so they could charge people in the US up the ass for the same treatment.

Face it, this country sucks.


I thought it was an IV drug ..
 
drayno76
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mikalmd: bdub77: Doesn't apply in the US. Yes that's right, they licensed it royalty-free in mostly lower-income countries so they could charge people in the US up the ass for the same treatment.

Face it, this country sucks.

I thought it was an IV drug ..


They're going in the long way
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A company based in the US is making the drug free for pretty much everywhere but the US. I am guessing it has something to do with the amount of profit they can make on US citizens.
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Too bad it doesn't work and farks up your renal system in the process.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm sure Trump will have something to say about that!

MURKA FURST!!
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Hetero Labs"(no homo)


/sorry
 
