(USA Today) Breonna Taylor was an EMT fatally shot by police. In her bed. While the suspect they were looking for was already in custody.
    Louisville, Kentucky, family of Breonna Taylor, Louisville Metro Police Department, lawyer Benjamin Crump, Louisville Metro EMS, Louisville Metro Police officers, search warrant, Taylor's residence  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being black in your home in bed still not ok.

Being white, armed, and yelling in the face of police officers and marching with nazi slogans on signs still ok.

America, 2020.
 
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Plain clothes, not a single body cam, no-knock warrant, contemporaneous 911 call were no police announcement can be heard, black resident charged with attempted murder.

business as usual.
 
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Sad"? Is the "Infuriating" tag on vacation, or
 
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's their new hoax
 
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark this country!  Seriously!
 
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the "drug raid" in East Houston a few months back during which the cops fired a couple hundred rounds, killed a man, his wife and their dog and found zero drugs.
 
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Being black in your home in bed still not ok.

Being white, armed, and yelling in the face of police officers and marching with nazi slogans on signs still ok.

America, 2020.


Police prefer shooting at unarmed people. Unarmed people don't shoot back, and once the police are done they don't testify in court either. Don't make the mistake of thinking being white will magically prevent you from being killed by a cop, it just means the local news media is less likely to run the "well he probably deserved it for being a thug" angle, instead they'll run the "tragic accident" angle.

Not that there aren't a lot of racist cops, just that they murder people of all races and get away with it.
 
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Did the Sad tag shoot the Obvious and 'Murica tags to death?
 
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
She was waiting to get her cable fixed?
 
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So the reason they don't just post officers on the exits and you know...knock on the door, is someone might shoot a cop, right?

How's that working out for you, cop who lived while a 26 year old woman didn't?
 
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Makes perfect sense...

cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size
 
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: So the reason they don't just post officers on the exits and you know...knock on the door, is someone might shoot a cop, right?

How's that working out for you, cop who lived while a 26 year old woman didn't?


It doesn't matter how many people you have to murder, it's not worth putting a cop in a risky situation. Apparently.
 
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Killed in the War on Drugs. Someday maybe take the drug abuse therapy out of the hands of police?
 
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So the residents were asleep, thought their home was being invaded, one of the residents grabbed his legally owned gun and defended himself and he gets arrested for attempted murder while his girlfriend is actually murdered and the police walk off free and clear. Plus they could've very easily have also killed neighbors with their indiscriminate shooting.

This BS needs to stop. The city, police department, and officers individually all need to be held accountable.
 
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The only thing surprising about this is that people are surprised about this.

You spend a generation of "Wrr on Trrr"funding arming the cops and training them to be soldiers in the war on terror.... and then are surprised when they use that training hardware and mentality they've been given.

This follows.

But given how many hundreds of jihadis have been apprehended it's totally been a wise use of resources
 
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Until cops who do this shiat start regularly going to jail for a LONG time, we're gonna keep seeing this. America's police culture is horrific.
 
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"No-knock" raids are dumb as hell. As is prosecuting innocent people who start shooting at you because you burst in without identifying yourself beforehand. You want the element of surprise that badly? Get your facts straight and don't expect legal retribution when Joe Regular caps your ass for storming into his house.
 
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I should print this article and plaster it on all the houses around with those defaced American flags. You know, the ones with the blue stripe on them
 
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The local Fraternal Order of Police are OUTRAGED that the guy they attacked in the wrong house is being released until his trial rather than imprisoned without bail for his attempted murder of police officers. You know, when they raided his house at 1 AM and killed this woman he returned fire; it is absolutely an affront to real American heroes that he didn't comply.

Why no; the cops didn't have body cams.
 
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dothemath: Reminds me of the "drug raid" in East Houston a few months back during which the cops fired a couple hundred rounds, killed a man, his wife and their dog and found zero drugs.


Yup, that was Gerald goines running with a crooked narcotics team. It came out he had been doing this for a while, planting evidence, paying informants to lie on warrants etc. When it first happened the police were trying to paint it as a heroic raid where some brave cops got injured and had no choice to take out the heroin dealers. Then it turned out there was no heroin, the wife was unarmed, and in all likelihood the cops hit each other with friendly fire. When people started asking questions the local fraternal order of police head came out to publicly threaten that the cops would be keeping track of anyone who spoke out against the officers involved.
 
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'd like to know more about what their plan was.

Step 1:  Break into house at night.
Step 2:  ?
Step 3:  No more drugs.
 
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No knock warrant, no announcement they were police, wrong address on the warrant.
Boyfriend fired a gun believing it was a home invasion
Police union is being their normal apologetic, sympathetic selves
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

EmmaLou: So the residents were asleep, thought their home was being invaded, one of the residents grabbed his legally owned gun and defended himself and he gets arrested for attempted murder while his girlfriend is actually murdered and the police walk off free and clear. Plus they could've very easily have also killed neighbors with their indiscriminate shooting.

This BS needs to stop. The city, police department, and officers individually all need to be held accountable.


It needed to stop 60 years ago. The militarization of police forces around the country has never worked by any metric. Cops carrying AR's and wearing plate carriers has never done more good than harm.

Protect and serve mother farkers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Nice way to bury the lead, OP and Fark admin.

"A suspected criminal got his girlfriend killed" is way more accurate.
 
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This will continue until drugs are 1. legal 2. provided at a very low cost from a non-profit agency. The collateral damage associated with drug enforcement is unacceptable. Yes, people will die from drugs, but at least they'll be the ones doing the drugs.
 
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fickenchucker: Nice way to bury the lead, OP and Fark admin.

"A suspected criminal got his girlfriend killed" is way more accurate.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fickenchucker: lead


lede.
 
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mathamagical: dothemath: Reminds me of the "drug raid" in East Houston a few months back during which the cops fired a couple hundred rounds, killed a man, his wife and their dog and found zero drugs.

Yup, that was Gerald goines running with a crooked narcotics team. It came out he had been doing this for a while, planting evidence, paying informants to lie on warrants etc. When it first happened the police were trying to paint it as a heroic raid where some brave cops got injured and had no choice to take out the heroin dealers. Then it turned out there was no heroin, the wife was unarmed, and in all likelihood the cops hit each other with friendly fire. When people started asking questions the local fraternal order of police head came out to publicly threaten that the cops would be keeping track of anyone who spoke out against the officers involved.


Yep, I live in Houston and it is a shiat show.
Everything about it was bullshiat. They were shooting into the house before they even opened the door. I live near there and have ridden my bike over to the house and it looks like a piece of swiss cheese. There are going to be a lot of vacancies in Huntsville after all of those crooked cops recent convictions are overturned.
 
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
ACAB
 
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LordJiro: Until cops who do this shiat start regularly going to jail for a LONG time, death row we're gonna keep seeing this. America's police culture is horrific.


FTFY
 
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fickenchucker: Nice way to bury the lead, OP and Fark admin.

"A suspected criminal got his girlfriend killed" is way more accurate.


He was standing his ground.
 
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fickenchucker: Nice way to bury the lead, OP and Fark admin.

"A suspected criminal got his girlfriend killed" is way more accurate.


wrong house, shiatlord
 
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: fickenchucker: Nice way to bury the lead, OP and Fark admin.

"A suspected criminal got his girlfriend killed" is way more accurate.

He was standing his ground.*


* - offer void where black
 
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fickenchucker: Nice way to bury the lead, OP and Fark admin.

"A suspected criminal got his girlfriend killed" is way more accurate.


As far as I can tell from the article, the person who is charged with attempted murder, etc., was not a "suspected criminal" until a bunch of random people broke into his house and he defended himself.

/the random people turned out to be cops, but appear to have not have announced themselves in any way, and it was 1 am and dark
 
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: fickenchucker: Nice way to bury the lead, OP and Fark admin.

"A suspected criminal got his girlfriend killed" is way more accurate.

He was standing his ground.


That only works for black teens wearing hoodies.
 
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Geotpf: fickenchucker: Nice way to bury the lead, OP and Fark admin.

"A suspected criminal got his girlfriend killed" is way more accurate.

As far as I can tell from the article, the person who is charged with attempted murder, etc., was not a "suspected criminal" until a bunch of random people broke into his house and he defended himself.

/the random people turned out to be cops, but appear to have not have announced themselves in any way, and it was 1 am and dark


Just stop.

These dipshiats would rather give themselves scoliosis carrying water for that long blue dick than admit they did something wrong.
 
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And people were wondering if America could ever return to normal after Covid-19
 
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The lawsuit alleges that police fired more than 20 rounds into Taylor's home, striking objects in the living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom, both bedrooms and into an adjacent residence where a 5-year-old child and pregnant mother were present.

Damn!  So they just basically ran through the house shooting at whatever?
 
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dennysgod: And people were wondering if America could ever return to normal after Covid-19


Learn a foreign language and GTFO.

Or just get a decent skillset in IT and move to Oz or Nz.
 
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's simple - if you carry a gun and leave the station on duty, you wear a body camera.  No exceptions.  How is this not law yet in every state?  Dallas area convicted the cop in the wrong apartment that shot the min in his home for eating ice cream while being black, the same should apply to the lady in bed while being black.
 
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The real problem is we can't have a war against racists, cause you only ever really wind up with a Race War and that's not at all the way to go.


So what i want is an end to all this tolerance and inclusion cause that's looking like it's the weapon of the racists far more than the rest of us. II the real net result of that ideology is, we can't dump the fooking racists from our culture.

I want to be able to openly declare my intolerance of racism, from my own POV racism is as real to believe in as any all power creator magic sky god. I want to be able to openly refuse to interact, employ, provide aid to, ease the suffering of, or even recognize the human rights of any human that does not equally recognize that situation for all humans first.

No, tolerance of cancer is not reasonable, you do whatever it takes to get rid of it, including subject yourself to terrible tortuousness experiences. As long as "the best and brightest" among us can hold to beliefs in racism, there is no hope for the future. If gangrene is infecting your limb, you do just chop it off, and a racists ideologies are the equivalent of a rotting infections social cancers upon the whole of humanity world wide.As long as we tolerate racists and racism, then our future holds racism and racists in it waiting to persecute us and be a drag humanity's collective evolution.
 
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: ACAB


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fickenchucker: Nice way to bury the lead, OP and Fark admin.

"A suspected criminal got his girlfriend killed" is way more accurate.


You should not be criticizing people for not reading an article you did not read.  The police were looking for a different man, the man who shot the cop was defending his home from a break in, the police did not identify themselves.  The man that was the subject of the warrant had been arrested prior to the police home invasion at Mattingly's home. Mattingly was not a suspect and had no criminal record.  The police didn't even bother to plant drugs in Mattingly's home to make their case for executing a citizen.  Kentucky is a castle doctrine state.

But you already knew all of that didn't you, you're just another cop sucker.
 
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I wonder what the shattered remnant of the NRA is going to say about this. If anything.

Ironically, if they had actually addressed gun rights and civil rights for people of color in this country instead of just paying lip service to the idea by hiring a token black spokesperson, they might be doing better today. Sure, they'd lose the white supremacist assholes, but they'd have a lot more "urban" supporters.

But they farked up.
 
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mollari: fickenchucker: Nice way to bury the lead, OP and Fark admin.

"A suspected criminal got his girlfriend killed" is way more accurate.

You should not be criticizing people for not reading an article you did not read.  The police were looking for a different man, the man who shot the cop was defending his home from a break in, the police did not identify themselves.  The man that was the subject of the warrant had been arrested prior to the police home invasion at Mattingly's home. Mattingly was not a suspect and had no criminal record.  The police didn't even bother to plant drugs in Mattingly's home to make their case for executing a citizen.  Kentucky is a castle doctrine state.

But you already knew all of that didn't you, you're just another cop sucker.


We used to have a resident leo farker who would try to copsplain why some of these shoots were totally reasonable to us. On some occasions though even he would be disgusted by the behavior of the cops and the lack of accountability for them. I suspect this would be one of those times where even he would agree the situation is farked.

I wonder whatever happened to him, haven't seen him post in a while.

//12 slashies
 
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mollari: fickenchucker: Nice way to bury the lead, OP and Fark admin.

"A suspected criminal got his girlfriend killed" is way more accurate.

You should not be criticizing people for not reading an article you did not read.  The police were looking for a different man, the man who shot the cop was defending his home from a break in, the police did not identify themselves.  The man that was the subject of the warrant had been arrested prior to the police home invasion at Mattingly's Walker's home. Mattingly Walker was not a suspect and had no criminal record.  The police didn't even bother to plant drugs in Mattingly's Walker's home to make their case for executing a citizen.  Kentucky is a castle doctrine state.

But you already knew all of that didn't you, you're just another cop sucker.

Argh, fixed that for me.
 
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mollari: Mollari: fickenchucker: Nice way to bury the lead, OP and Fark admin.

"A suspected criminal got his girlfriend killed" is way more accurate.

You should not be criticizing people for not reading an article you did not read.  The police were looking for a different man, the man who shot the cop was defending his home from a break in, the police did not identify themselves.  The man that was the subject of the warrant had been arrested prior to the police home invasion at Mattingly's Walker's home. Mattingly Walker was not a suspect and had no criminal record.  The police didn't even bother to plant drugs in Mattingly's Walker's home to make their case for executing a citizen.  Kentucky is a castle doctrine state.

But you already knew all of that didn't you, you're just another cop sucker.

Argh, fixed that for me.


To clarify, Mattingly was the cop burglar that Walker shot while defending his home.

Walker is the good guy with a gun who was arrested for shooting a bad guy with a gun
 
