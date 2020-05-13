 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Tiny violin story of the day: Stranded super-rich now confronting tax chaos after they fled to their evil lairs for the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns   (msn.com) divider line
9
    More: Sad, Tax, Corporate tax, Taxation in the United States, tax adviser, New York City, Taxation, Income tax, Internal Revenue Service  
•       •       •

423 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 May 2020 at 10:17 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
they could try more extreme measures to avoid taxation
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: they could try more extreme measures to avoid taxation


Username somewhat checks out.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Bullshiat. If they're truly super rich, they throw money at an accounting firm and the problem gets dealt with.
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Bullshiat. If they're truly super rich, they throw money at an accounting firm and the problem gets dealt with.


a government regulatory body.
/difficulty: multiple governments and multiple government agencies
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you aren't in a megayacht 200 miles offshore with 5 years worth of supplies then you aren't super-rich.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: they could try more extreme measures to avoid taxation


"The Hampton's Kombucha Party" just doesn't have the same ring to it.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Or they could just live with it and pay the taxes.
Maybe make their tax situation a little simpler on themselves.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Bullshiat. If they're truly super rich, they throw money at an accounting firm and the problem gets dealt with.


More like a tax lawyer.

New York City gets into big legal fights with billionaires about how many days they spend in the city so that they can be deemed residents and pay the local income tax.

What the life of such billionaires look like:

But in 2000 Robertson was determined to stay outside the city for at least a hundred and eighty-two days, and thereby avoid New York City income tax. As a New York State Division of Tax Appeals tribunal subsequently put it, his focus intensified "as the year progressed and the number of remaining available days diminished."

This was nearly a full-time job. One of Robertson's assistants, Julie Depperschmidt, scheduled his appointments and maintained a contemporaneous computerized record of his whereabouts, carefully distinguishing between "NYC days" and "non NYC days." Different colored boxes indicated confirmed and anticipated non-New York City days. Whenever the combined number fell below a hundred and eighty-three, she advised him to add more non-New York City days to his schedule. She said that she reminded him "ad nauseam" about what he needed to do to reach a hundred and eighty-two non-New York City days.

Friday nights were particularly risky, since Robertson or his wife often had social events scheduled in the city. In order to "earn a tax day," as he put it, he usually left town on Friday before midnight, even if his wife stayed at the apartment. Robertson's driver had to be on alert: as long as they crossed the Queens border en route to Locust Valley by midnight, Robertson didn't have to "waste" a Saturday as a New York day. Even one minute of a day spent in the city counts as a day of residence. (Exceptions are made for people who are in transit from one destination outside the city to another-from Newark airport to Long Island, for example, or to LaGuardia for a flight.) Robertson said he never missed the midnight deadline, although when he couldn't get his driver or a limousine service in time he occasionally had to hail a cab. On one occasion, Robertson came back from a trip and found himself crossing into Manhattan at 11:45 p.m. That mistake cost him a full New York City day, which he could have avoided by whiling away fifteen minutes at the airport.
 
Captain Orr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Madonna didn't seem to have any problems taking her private jet from London to NYC to celebrate a birthday party. Something tells me the super-rich will be able to take care of themselves just fine. No need for tears on their behalf.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.