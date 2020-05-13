 Skip to content
COVID-19 cases spike in Des Moines, jump by 94% in 7 days
    Des Moines, Iowa, Polk County, Iowa, Altoona, Iowa, Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie  
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good job red state
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What happened in Des Moines 7 days ago?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Landing strips for gay martians.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The mayor sure does sound like he wishes he could do some contact tracing. Would like better data. Why is the mayor not aware of what's going on in his town?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Covid Kim Reynolds, the governor, is to blame.
 
YakBoy42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As I've said before, it would be really nice if we had some sort of historical precedent that could give us some clue about what might happen if we lift the restriction on public gatherings too soon...

View Full Size


Oh well. I guess we'll just have to keep randomly trying stuff and see what happens.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: What happened in Des Moines 7 days ago?


I don't know about Des Moines, but a brief google showed that they lifted dining, gym, and other restrictions throughout the state around then- 77 out of 99 counties. https://www.desmoinesregister.com/sto​r​y/news/health/2020/04/28/iowa-gov-kim-​reynolds-briefing-eases-coronavirus-re​strictions-matrix-data-order-lockdown-​covid-19/3037758001/

People might travel...
 
SpecialSnowFlake [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sounds like they finally got around to testing the folks in prisons, meat-packing plants and nursing homes...
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: What happened in Des Moines 7 days ago?


I'd guess they started testing more people.
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just wait till tomorrow
 
ongbok
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Did they have any lockdown protest in the past few weeks?
 
Gooch [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They're going to change the name to De Mise
 
MBooda
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Even if they hadn't spiked, you're still in Des Moines.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Rub some deep fried butter on it.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
On the plus side those people wont have to live in Iowa much longer.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

YakBoy42: As I've said before, it would be really nice if we had some sort of historical precedent that could give us some clue about what might happen if we lift the restriction on public gatherings too soon...

[Fark user image 425x333]

Oh well. I guess we'll just have to keep randomly trying stuff and see what happens.


This isn't the flu.  Places that have been locked down for two months are seeing increased numbers.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Speaking of, where are we with the protestors incubating the virus?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: This isn't the flu.


That's funny, because that's exactly what our President was saying just a few months ago.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: What happened in Des Moines 7 days ago?


The report is dated May 7. What happened in Des Moines 2-3 weeks ago?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Jeebus Saves: This isn't the flu.

That's funny, because that's exactly what our President was saying just a few months ago.


That it wasn't the flu?  I must have missed it.  You think him getting something right would have made the news.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: The report is dated May 7. What happened in Des Moines 2-3 weeks ago?


They got a new batch of test kits
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Archie Goodwin: What happened in Des Moines 7 days ago?

I'd guess they started testing more people.


Blasphemy. You are supposed to be terrified and blaming conservatives and trump.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Archie Goodwin: What happened in Des Moines 7 days ago?

I don't know about Des Moines, but a brief google showed that they lifted dining, gym, and other restrictions throughout the state around then- 77 out of 99 counties. https://www.desmoinesregister.com/stor​y/news/health/2020/04/28/iowa-gov-kim-​reynolds-briefing-eases-coronavirus-re​strictions-matrix-data-order-lockdown-​covid-19/3037758001/

People might travel...


They did not lift the restrictions in Des Moines.  Basically they lifted the restrictions in all the VERY rural counties, the red areas, the blue areas, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Waterloo, Dubuque and Davenport all remain under restrictions.  This was actually not really a political ploy, it was just the reality of population density.  State-wide the issue is:  nursing homes and meat processing plants, bad bad bad.

That said, Kim Reynolds is a disaster, as is Chuck Grassley (senile) and Jonie Ernst (basically qualified to cut off pigs nuts).

The good news:  3 or the 4 Congresscritters are democrats and two of those are women.  I would not be at all surprised to see Ernst lose, she's tied with the democrat candidate at present, and the nominee for the D's won't be known until mid-June or so.

Even Steve King looks to be in real trouble.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: Archie Goodwin: What happened in Des Moines 7 days ago?

The report is dated May 7. What happened in Des Moines 2-3 weeks ago?


The Governor starting lifting social restrictions. The meat packing plants are not in Des Moines- those are separate hot spots in more rural areas that are far away from Polk County. That is a separate problem. Iowa has multiple hot spots. But there are also counties with virtually nothing.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How many people have to die until we accept that this whole "reopening the economy" thing isn't going to work? 10,000? 20,000?
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thornhill: How many people have to die until we accept that this whole "reopening the economy" thing isn't going to work? 10,000? 20,000?


Well 80k died with lockouts in place - plus ruining the lives of everybody else, plus trillions of debt. So maybe it's time to try something else.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Woo Hoo! My city finally made it onto Fark for something positive!
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MugzyBrown: thornhill: How many people have to die until we accept that this whole "reopening the economy" thing isn't going to work? 10,000? 20,000?

Well 80k died with lockouts in place - plus ruining the lives of everybody else, plus trillions of debt. So maybe it's time to try something else.


So the death rate should be higher AND we should economically ruin the lives of everyone else plus trillions in debt?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Did they recently increase testing?
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Overall, it looks like Iowa has probably peaked and is now declining in cases. Could plateau or climb a bit, but not much likely.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: So the death rate should be higher AND we should economically ruin the lives of everyone else plus trillions in debt?


assuming facts not in evidence
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Jeebus Saves: This isn't the flu.

That's funny, because that's exactly what our President was saying just a few months ago.


He also said:

- deaths by suicide "definitely would be in far greater numbers than the numbers that we're talking about" compared to COVID-19 deaths.
- "It's going to disappear. One day it's like a miracle-it will disappear."
- The Trump White House "inherited" a "broken," "bad," and "obsolete" test for the coronavirus.
- "Anybody that needs a test, gets a test. We-they're there. They have the tests. And the tests are beautiful"
- "If somebody wants to be tested right now, they'll be able to be tested."
- The United States would suspend "all travel from Europe, except the United Kingdom, for the next 30 days,"
- "We stopped all of Europe" with the travel ban
- The pandemic "was something nobody thought could happen ... Nobody would have ever thought a thing like this could have happened."
- "I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? ... It would be interesting to check that."
- Coronavirus numbers are looking MUCH better, going down almost everywhere," and cases are "coming way down." Oh he said that YESTERDAY.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: What happened in Des Moines 7 days ago?


I have a friend that lives there. Based on his lifestyle, drunken orgy is likely the reason.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Overall, it looks like Iowa has probably peaked and is now declining in cases. Could plateau or climb a bit, but not much likely.


Uh, nope.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MugzyBrown: Mrtraveler01: So the death rate should be higher AND we should economically ruin the lives of everyone else plus trillions in debt?

assuming facts not in evidence


What facts do you have to back up your argument?
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Des Moines is ground zero for the Make America Sick Again protests.

This is not surprising news.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Overall, it looks like Iowa has probably peaked and is now declining in cases. Could plateau or climb a bit, but not much likely.

Uh, nope.


Yeah. I'm curious where he's getting his data from.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MugzyBrown: thornhill: How many people have to die until we accept that this whole "reopening the economy" thing isn't going to work? 10,000? 20,000?

Well 80k died with lockouts in place - plus ruining the lives of everybody else, plus trillions of debt. So maybe it's time to try something else.


Has it occurred to you that many more people would have died?
 
TheSwizz [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: MugzyBrown: Mrtraveler01: So the death rate should be higher AND we should economically ruin the lives of everyone else plus trillions in debt?

assuming facts not in evidence

What facts do you have to back up your argument?


The fact that if you throw enough shiat at a wall something may stick.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Idiots Out Wandering Around, what did they think would happen?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

thornhill: MugzyBrown: thornhill: How many people have to die until we accept that this whole "reopening the economy" thing isn't going to work? 10,000? 20,000?

Well 80k died with lockouts in place - plus ruining the lives of everybody else, plus trillions of debt. So maybe it's time to try something else.

Has it occurred to you that many more people would have died?


I still don't understand how they think more people dying would be good for the economy.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MugzyBrown: thornhill: How many people have to die until we accept that this whole "reopening the economy" thing isn't going to work? 10,000? 20,000?

Well 80k died with lockouts in place - plus ruining the lives of everybody else, plus trillions of debt. So maybe it's time to try something else.


OK, Brainiac. Your science wins the day.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Idiots Out Wandering Around, what did they think would happen?


It doesn't affect them as much, not because they live in a low population area with fewer vectors for spreading virus, but because in addition to being freedom-loving rugged individualists, they're better at washing their hands than city folk.

Of course there's a small chance that this claim could be bullsh*t. I propose we test this hypothesis.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How has consumer spending increased in areas that reopened?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

YakBoy42: As I've said before, it would be really nice if we had some sort of historical precedent that could give us some clue about what might happen if we lift the restriction on public gatherings too soon...

[Fark user image image 425x333]

Oh well. I guess we'll just have to keep randomly trying stuff and see what happens.


You can't expect republicans to learn from history. If they did, they wouldn't be republicans, would they?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: SVC_conservative: Archie Goodwin: What happened in Des Moines 7 days ago?

I don't know about Des Moines, but a brief google showed that they lifted dining, gym, and other restrictions throughout the state around then- 77 out of 99 counties. https://www.desmoinesregister.com/stor​y/news/health/2020/04/28/iowa-gov-kim-​reynolds-briefing-eases-coronavirus-re​strictions-matrix-data-order-lockdown-​covid-19/3037758001/

People might travel...

They did not lift the restrictions in Des Moines.  Basically they lifted the restrictions in all the VERY rural counties, the red areas, the blue areas, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Waterloo, Dubuque and Davenport all remain under restrictions.  This was actually not really a political ploy, it was just the reality of population density.  State-wide the issue is:  nursing homes and meat processing plants, bad bad bad.

That said, Kim Reynolds is a disaster, as is Chuck Grassley (senile) and Jonie Ernst (basically qualified to cut off pigs nuts).

The good news:  3 or the 4 Congresscritters are democrats and two of those are women.  I would not be at all surprised to see Ernst lose, she's tied with the democrat candidate at present, and the nominee for the D's won't be known until mid-June or so.

Even Steve King looks to be in real trouble.


It was a political ploy- to prevent Iowans from receiving unemployment benefits.

https://www.desmoinesregister.com/stor​y/money/business/2020/04/28/coronaviru​s-iowa-state-tells-workers-return-jobs​-lose-benefits/3039117001/
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Somacandra: DarwiOdrade: Archie Goodwin: What happened in Des Moines 7 days ago?

The report is dated May 7. What happened in Des Moines 2-3 weeks ago?

The Governor starting lifting social restrictions. The meat packing plants are not in Des Moines- those are separate hot spots in more rural areas that are far away from Polk County. That is a separate problem. Iowa has multiple hot spots. But there are also counties with virtually nothing.


Yet.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thornhill: How many people have to die until we accept that this whole "reopening the economy" thing isn't going to work? 10,000? 20,000?


We don't have a cure. There may not ever be a cure. How long do we have to force people to live inside? The entire point of the lockdown was to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed but somehow that turned into everyone stays inside until the virus goes away.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And this is a surprise ?   NOBODY IS IMMUNE !    Covid is out there, not going anywhere.  Eventually everyone will catch it.  Hide all you want, but sooner or later you will emerge from your cocoon, and you will catch it. Unavoidable.   OK, the curve has been flattened, ICUs are available, we have ventilators, which really don't make that much difference, hospitals aren't jammed... if you are one of those that hide, remember that 98+% survive the virus.
  There will be spikes in the number of cases as people emerge.. no way around that.  Why act surprised when it happens ?   Get out, get it over with.  Or drag it out for a while longer.. you will still get it.  Rather amazing to see how ignorant people can be... postponing the inevitable is merely an exercise in futility, but the mental geniuses here can't accept that...  it is what it is, so deal with it..
The important detail is getting our economy running, as our lives depend on that.. we still have food and necessities available, but we won't for much longer if we don't STFU and GBTW..  If the food chain goes, we do too...  imagine 350M people and empty stores...
 
