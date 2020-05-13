 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Another thing that's opening early? Hurricane Season   (wfla.com) divider line
5
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude. We just got to Murder Hornets. Hurricanes are the NEXT level of Jumanji...
 
nativefloridian [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ah, fark it. I was gonna save up and pay cash, but I think I'll finance the roof clips now.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sub tropical storm that's heading back out to mid / north Atlantic..

I'm not freaking out.

/Clay County
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Vongfong.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Let's go right to the source, shall we?

000
ABNT20 KNHC 131355 CCA
TWOAT

Special Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
955 AM EDT Wed May 13 2020

Corrected to remove duplicate label

For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Special Tropical Weather Outlook issued to discuss the potential for subtropical development this weekend northeast of the Bahamas.

A broad area of low pressure is expected to develop late this week or early this weekend near or within a couple of hundred miles north of the Bahamas. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a subtropical depression or storm is likely to form this weekend while it moves northeastward over the western Atlantic. The next Special Tropical Weather Outlook on this system will be issued by 9 PM EDT Wednesday, or earlier, if necessary.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days...high...70 percent.

$$
Forecaster Latto

Emphasis mine, here, but it's fairly unusual to have that high a chance this early. June is the start of the season but May storms aren't unheard of, about one every 7-8 years. Really, the heat of the season is August through October.
 
