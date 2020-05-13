 Skip to content
(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Masks not required in Oklahoma courthouse, briefs still OK   (kfor.com) divider line
    Oklahoma County, Oklahoma, Commissioner Carrie Blumert, OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma County, county commissioners, Jury trials, attorney Tamara Green, Oklahoma County Judge Ray Elliott  
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y front or not, tighty whiteys, we need more details.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"it seems to be that really small courtrooms are learning toward requiring it those that have larger courtrooms are not."

Yeah, that makes perfect sense.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not wearing pants, film at 11.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NC court employee.  We are not ( at least at my courthouse ) requiring masks, but we also have no in person hearings.  Even domestic violence and juvenile stuff is handled by video with everyone in separate rooms.

Having any kind of open court without masks seems...well....bless their hearts.

/Not originally a southerner but I do enjoy their snide pleasantries
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who gives one f*ck what anyone from Oklahoma says? Oklahoma contains the dumbest f*cks of the world. Most racist assholes alive outside of Missouri, F' every single one of these Trump voting, disgusting, revolting F'ing MAGAts! FFFF THEM!
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nyseattitude: Who gives one f*ck what anyone from Oklahoma says? Oklahoma contains the dumbest f*cks of the world. Most racist assholes alive outside of Missouri, F' every single one of these Trump voting, disgusting, revolting F'ing MAGAts! FFFF THEM!


Dime! Why are my posts altered Drew? Tell me! I want to know why.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
For subby...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: Who gives one f*ck what anyone from Oklahoma says? Oklahoma contains the dumbest f*cks of the world. Most racist assholes alive outside of Missouri, F' every single one of these Trump voting, disgusting, revolting F'ing MAGAts! FFFF THEM!


But but but...........why don't you tell us how you really feel, it's a safe place here, I promise...........
 
Riche
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: Who gives one f*ck what anyone from Oklahoma says? Oklahoma contains the dumbest f*cks of the world. Most racist assholes alive outside of Missouri, F' every single one of these Trump voting, disgusting, revolting F'ing MAGAts! FFFF THEM!


Geez, dude. Which OU football player peed in your Cheerios this morning?

There's plenty of people around here who aren't buying what the right wing death cult is selling. True, we're in a solid minority, but it is still a huge number.

Maybe you should step back and visit the D'awww tag for a bit. Just to decompress.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
🎶Ooooooooooooooooookalhoma, where the courts are hotspot for the plague🎶
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: Who gives one f*ck what anyone from Oklahoma says? Oklahoma contains the dumbest f*cks of the world. Most racist assholes alive outside of Missouri, F' every single one of these Trump voting, disgusting, revolting F'ing MAGAts! FFFF THEM!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
