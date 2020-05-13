 Skip to content
(The Cut)   Trans woman that had case heard by SCOTUS for being fired from funeral home for being trans finds different path back to workplace   (thecut.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Supreme Court of the United States, Aimee Stephens, Law, United States, Employment, Transgender, Donna Stephens, Thomas Rost  
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
+2, Subs
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Cut ... was that link chosen ironically?
 
hestheone
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I swear to God...you don't have to give a reason for firing someone and for that reason alone I hope the idiot gets taken to the cleaners.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wow subby.  Just wow.
 
AstroJesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I can just see it, she's lying in a casket and they come in and they're like, "What are you doing here? We fired you!"
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Wow subby.  Just wow.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size


/I still hope she wins her case though, leave an awesome legacy after she died
 
mister aj
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
As a fully trained Republican, I have expert knowledge of gender identity dysphoria, and excel far above those many liberal doctors and psychiatrists.

Just wanted to get this out of the way before the thread goes downhill.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fifty nine is pretty young to be a dyin'.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kyleaugustus: Wow subby.  Just wow.


Just so ya know, I made sure to purchase my aisle seat prior to pressing the submit button.
 
