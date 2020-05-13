 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Remember that German guy who ate another dude? He is now allowed out on day trips, as long as he wears a disguise   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fava beans & Chianti in 3-2-1..
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

tonguedepressor: Fava beans & Chianti in 3-2-1..


kartoffelsalat and Alsatian Riesling
 
creckert
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How hard is it to disguise yourself as a guy not into consensual penis eating?
 
LowbrowDeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
salt, pepper, garlic and nutmeg?  Have you ever considered you don't actually like the taste of penis, you just like overly spiced pan frying?
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Germany gonna Germany.
 
rcain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, so long as no one tells the guy to go eat a dick, it should be ok
 
Pert
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
