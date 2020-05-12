 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Jogger's lung collapses because he wore a mask while jogging? Lesson learned? Don't jog   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hang on, I have to get something out of my bag, here, no, wait, no not this, here it is a hell no
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm going to need a more complete equation balancing 'not jogging, being less healthy, dying earlier' against 'jogging and maybe collapsing a lung". Anyone?
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Jogging is healthy until it's not.

Not can happen while you're still young.

Not is inevitable with jogging.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A Daily Mail story from China?  I now doubt the existence of joggers, lungs, masks, lessons, the Daily Mail and China.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hmmmm smells like BS to me, maybe it had something to do with the wonderful clean air in China. Could have been too much for his lungs.
I guess now the anti mask league now has a story about how they are unhealthy and can kill you to latch onto. Don't need none of that fancy science to investigate what happened.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

zepillin: Jogging is healthy until it's not.

Not can happen while you're still young.

Not is inevitable with jogging.


Jogging killed a US Navy.academy freshmen last fall.
 
boohyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Jogging killed the guy who popularized jogging... Jim Fixx
 
jsmilky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

boohyah: Jogging killed the guy who popularized jogging... Jim Fixx



he had heart attack.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fusillade762: A Daily Mail story from China?  I now doubt the existence of joggers, lungs, masks, lessons, the Daily Mail and China.


Now if The Sun was there, that's a whole different story.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Try working for 8 hours in a hazmat suit, full face mask, in confined space...  attempting to hammer/chop/pry hardened resin off the interior of a mixing drum.  Axes, sledges, pry bars all an option, and there was noption of 'taking it easy' because said drum was a choke point in the plant restart.

I usually had to bail out every 30-40 minutes to get some air, and to empty the face mask that was filling with sweat to the point it was getting into the filters.

Even chugging at least 10 bottles of water, you lost weight working in that thing.


So how the hell do you collapse a lung with a light breathable filter in the open air? (Compared to a real face mask and chemical filter)
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: I'm going to need a more complete equation balancing 'not jogging, being less healthy, dying earlier' against 'jogging and maybe collapsing a lung". Anyone?


If you are doing something and it hurts, stop.

It is really simple. Work through the pain is a great way to see what it takes to have physics decide how strong the cells in your body function over repeated stress.
 
FutherMucker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I know I won't be eating any heavily garlic seasoned meals before wearing a mask again. Especially you, chicken shawarma !!  It's like the devil himself farted inside in a cup.
 
