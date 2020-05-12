 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   Oh, here's something that might explain why the first two DAs were so very hesitant to press charges against Ahmaud Arbery's killers: he worked at the office for years without proper certification. Or the power to arrest people   (news4jax.com) divider line
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The reporter said they now have to find out if this guy was behind any arrests.
Georgia district attorney's under investigation regarding the case of Ahmaud Arbery
Youtube B_CRqdhJw8Y


I always thought it was weird that he was called a former cop and not a retired cop.

/apparently he did retire in 2019
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's not going to work out well for him.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
8. The 2A Magats are protesting her.

Can set your watch to these guys picking the wrong side of any battle.
 
dywed88
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So he got canned from 3 different police forces before he got a boss that would bend over backwards to protect him? And said boss was the DA in charge of the prosecution for his murder?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Too bad state, federal agencies and pricate businesses don't arrange, pay for, and pay employees for the time they're getting trained to maintain their required certifications.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Here's the DA with the murderer.

She did not see him do anything wrong.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Too bad state, federal agencies and pricate businesses don't arrange, pay for, and pay employees for the time they're getting trained to maintain their required certifications.

pricate

, pirate, private take your pick.
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Here's the DA with the murderer.

She did not see him do anything wrong.
[Fark user image 536x597]


They look HIGH ON DRUGS!
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wow. The shiat just keeps getting deeper. She should resign.
 
