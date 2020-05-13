 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Korea Herald)   Remember that guy that infected 13 after a night of clubbing in South Korea? Yeah, turns out it's more like 108   (koreaherald.com) divider line
7
    More: Awkward, Seoul, South Korea, Infection, Seoul's multicultural district, Administrative divisions of South Korea, health authorities, New coronavirus infections, Seoul Mayor Park  
•       •       •

274 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 May 2020 at 4:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every person he infected gets to cock-punch him, once, just as hard as they want to.
 
sleep lack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a row?
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
https://lostpedia.fandom.com/wiki/108​/​Theories
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
that sucks, but is not unexpected.   it's not like there's a vaccine or cure available, and many people are infected but are asymptomatic and haven't been tested.

Wait until the US has been open for a month.  There's very little testing and likely little contact tracing.

Considering the WH doesn't want testing because that just increases the number of positive cases, there will be a lot of "summer pneumonia" deaths and "unknown cause" deaths.
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
well i guess he must have been one of them superspreaders.  no need to worry about reducing social distancing here though.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
6 degrees of separation. How does that work again?
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.