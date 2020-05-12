 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   British railway ticket office worker murdered with bio-weapon that became recently widely available   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
17
    More: Scary, Rail transport, Protection, Personal protective equipment, English-language films, Gatwick Express, Govia Thameslink Railway, latest Government advice, time of the incident  
•       •       •

958 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 May 2020 at 6:30 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
[thatxkcdcartoonaboutcorrelationandcau​sality.png]
 
pikov.yndropov
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Recently available bio weapon"

/ya ok
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Spit has been available for a while now, Subby.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wow, its actually pathetic that the mods would approve of a blatantly false, scaremongering sensationalist headline like that. Even the farking tabloids wouldnt put that kind of trash in their papers
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And then the murders began....
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Wow, its actually pathetic that the mods would approve of a blatantly false, scaremongering sensationalist headline like that. Even the farking tabloids wouldnt put that kind of trash in their papers


Are CNN or the Daily Mail not tabloids anymore?
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

pikov.yndropov: "Recently available bio weapon"

/ya ok


Well it usually couldn't kill you until recently.

Charge whoever spat on her with murder. There is zero reason to spit on anyone, ever.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is this really unreasonable to believe?

Step A) Angry member of the public spits on her suspecting they are sick.
Step B) Uncaring bureaucracy keeps her at work.
Step C) Death to pandemic.

/Someone out there knows they killed her in a moment of pique.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: lifeslammer: Wow, its actually pathetic that the mods would approve of a blatantly false, scaremongering sensationalist headline like that. Even the farking tabloids wouldnt put that kind of trash in their papers

Are CNN or the Daily Mail not tabloids anymore?


Are you sure you know what a tabloid is?
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Another day, another hoax.

MAGA!
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jz4p: Is this really unreasonable to believe?


No.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Trump voters are going to start spitting and licking people.

Oh wait, they already have been, the disease spreading plague rats.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wow, this thread just got jumped by stormfronters real quick.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

INTERTRON: AppleOptionEsc: lifeslammer: Wow, its actually pathetic that the mods would approve of a blatantly false, scaremongering sensationalist headline like that. Even the farking tabloids wouldnt put that kind of trash in their papers

Are CNN or the Daily Mail not tabloids anymore?

Are you sure you know what a tabloid is?


You expect an intelligent answer from a Trumper?
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This sounds like the kind of case that would find the defendant innocent in criminal court but "liable" in civil court if it were tried in the USA.

Britain, for all its faults, would treat this a bit more logically.

Unfortunately we're still not Saudi Arabia, as we can all agree a good beheading is what we need for CoronaSpitters.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dedmon: Wow, this thread just got jumped by stormfronters real quick.


They seem to be out in force in the morning (EST) and slow down as the day goes on.
 
RatBomb
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dedmon: Wow, this thread just got jumped by stormfronters real quick.


Really?  For me, there's about five comments in here so far...

/Praise Be for the Ignore button!
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.