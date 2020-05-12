 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Not YOU of course, but average Americans (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
45
    More: Interesting, Friendship, Interpersonal relationship, The Sun, average American, new friends, News of the World, Love, Newspaper  
•       •       •

Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
You don't know me mother farker.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Oh wait, you mean I don't meet new people video chatting and I'm not average. I guess you do know me.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yeah, I'm at a big fat zero here. But then again I'm not bothering with that crap; I'm bothering with this crap.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

TwowheelinTim: Yeah, I'm at a big fat zero here. But then again I'm not bothering with that crap; I'm bothering with this crap.


Well here's the thing: when 5 more people post in this thread and there are eight of us, then we can each call the Sun.  "Where did you find those losers??  I made 7 friends!! Just this week!"
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Zero. The people who knew me have long since forgotten me by now and I see no reason to bother them.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If anything, I've made new enemies from Zoom.
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: TwowheelinTim: Yeah, I'm at a big fat zero here. But then again I'm not bothering with that crap; I'm bothering with this crap.

Well here's the thing: when 5 more people post in this thread and there are eight of us, then we can each call the Sun.  "Where did you find those losers??  I made 7 friends!! Just this week!"


You're forgetting something:

I'm not your friend, buddy.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've used this opportunity to cull all the conspiracy theorists from my lists.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In cyberspace, much like real life, I'm not actively trying to make new friends.

Let alone wading through dick pics to find one.

/Off my lawn.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
methinks this might be a tad low:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lets see I have met:

Sinnamon
Destiny
Britney
Angel
Chastity
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of you can suck my balls
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once had a huge party at my house with about 100 ppl I met in Facebook shiatposting groups.
One brought a farking bouncy castle.
Another brought a keg.
I had a big bonfire.
We had 4x4 tug of war at 2am.
Nothing was stolen or damaged.

Great time tbh
 
Karne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theguyyousaw: I once had a huge party at my house with about 100 ppl I met in Facebook shiatposting groups.
One brought a farking bouncy castle.
Another brought a keg.
I had a big bonfire.
We had 4x4 tug of war at 2am.
Nothing was stolen or damaged.

Great time tbh


No party like an Incel party!
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Six new friends, eh?  Here's my list:

Johnny Walker
Jim Beam
Jack Daniels
Jose Cuervo
Don Julio
Captain Morgan
 
Seussie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OrionXVI: Six new friends, eh?  Here's my list:

Johnny Walker
Jim Beam
Jack Daniels
Jose Cuervo
Don Julio
Captain Morgan


so you drink alone?
 
cheap_thoughts [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only I can pitch my small business to you, and have you be my downline.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karne: theguyyousaw: I once had a huge party at my house with about 100 ppl I met in Facebook shiatposting groups.
One brought a farking bouncy castle.
Another brought a keg.
I had a big bonfire.
We had 4x4 tug of war at 2am.
Nothing was stolen or damaged.

Great time tbh

No party like an Incel party!


Oh god. A party where every guy is "that farking guy in the trilby/fedora"
 
TheFoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
//or this now obscure
///nothing is obscure on Fark
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had to cut ties with several IRL acquaintances for their plague rat attitudes and assorted pandemic dumb-farkery.  Before, their stupidity was mostly harmless and maybe even charming to a degree in some of them.  fark 'em and good riddance. And people who trot out that trite life's too short prattle are fools.  Life would be shorter if I didn't.
 
tpmchris [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: You don't know me mother farker.


But we all know your mother.
 
Salmon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My friends are all assholes and none of us want to see each other online anyway, rude texts to one another is standard.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I didn't even have 6 friends before this
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: You don't know me mother farker.


Now, now, there.
Nobody said randos w/ D pics couldn't count.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Yeah, I'm at a big fat zero here. But then again I'm not bothering with that crap; I'm bothering with this crap.


Ditto
 
physt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

lycanth: I've used this opportunity to cull all the conspiracy theorists from my lists.


Is that just what you want us to believe?
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Lets see I have met:

Sinnamon
Destiny
Britney
Angel
Chastity


That's only five. Did you run out of welcome spirit?
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I haven't made any friends, but I have made $10,000 working from home. You too can.........
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Most of my online friends my wife can never know about.


/ever
 
engrishmajor
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ever since we started working from home, I feel like I have been in *constant* contact with my co-workers. Much more so than when we were actually on-site, so who has the time or the will to make even more connections? At the end of the day, I don't want to be in front of my computer any more.
 
1funguy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My new friends names sound like the spice rack at a bakery...
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's a windfall for you single farkers. Fish in a farking tea cup.
 
Colour_out_of_Space [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I just rearrange the skulls and give them different names.
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Six friends sounds like a lot.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

1funguy: My new friends names sound like the spice rack at a bakery...


What a spice rack might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bourbonman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I guess I'm not average, then. I'm working 50-60 hours a week at my essential* job, so not much has changed, except for the stress level. And masks.


*essential to my CEO's bonus. He worked hard to find a way to make us "essential". And now we have an attendance bonus that will encourage people to come to work sick
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
https://slate.com/human-interest/2020​/​05/zoom-call-burnout-quarantine.html
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Too lazy to RTFA, what are they considering friends?

"I got 6 new followers on Twitter by trolling soccer moms!"

No not your friends.
 
kab
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
mmm hmm.  bullshiat.
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size


"Friends."
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Lets see I have met:

Sinnamon
Destiny
Britney
Angel
Chastity


Naming the toes on your right foot is perfectly cromulent. We have a winner ladies and gentleman!
 
WillofJ2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A poll of 2000 people using an online chat site

dating aps and those friends are bots from China phishing their info, I don't know a single person this article would apply to definitely a serious sample bias
 
Nimbull
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I was going to say I don't like people. So yeah, not me of course. I'm dealing with caviar IT requests on a Walmart budget and I don't like people because of that.
 
Yoleus [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I blame Facebook for covertly changing the definition of what people think a friend actually is. My definition is somebody I've met face to face, way more than once, who I've had some connection with. Over time, it has been clear that the connection works both ways and we both get something out of meeting up. I've got friends who I can meet once a year now, and we both have a great time, but those relationship are based on historic contact that generally went on for several years minimum.

This idea of a "new friend" that you had some random Zoom call with is just bollox. One of my millenial nieces has over 1,000 "friends" on Facebook. Maybe I'm just old fashioned and she really does know them deeply and will stay in touch with them and care about their developing lives over the next forty years or so. Or maybe not.
 
mrwknd [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Such frail vanity, to measure one's existence by counting invisible friends.
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

