(KOIN Portland)   Trump created a demand..the market responded   (koin.com) divider line
16
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ronald Reagan, he ain't
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Body bags?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Gresham

Man, it's "The Places I Used to Live" trifecta in play today.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
War on Drugs has been cancelled.
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Ronald Reagan, he ain't


If he were Reagan, he'd have had the CIA supplying the black market.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The guy got picked up at the right time too. Hydro was just shown to have no positive effect for severely sick patients.
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/05​/​11/hydroxychloroquine-shows-no-benefit​-against-coronavirus-in-new-york-study​-249429
 
rcain
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And yet the CEO of Clorox walks around a free man
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The guy is an idiot but he faces 23 years for this nonsense?  I know it's part of the game so that everyone takes a plea bargain, innocent or guilty, but it's farking ponderous that we've allowed it to get to this point.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dark brew: The guy is an idiot but he faces 23 years for this nonsense?  I know it's part of the game so that everyone takes a plea bargain, innocent or guilty, but it's farking ponderous that we've allowed it to get to this point.


He was planning to sell an untested drug to desperate and potentially sick people who may have suffered a heart attack as a result of taking it, all while charging a huge mark up.
23 years is getting off light.
 
arcgear
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
goddamnit again with the trump crap.  it's like nails across a blackboard at this point
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: dark brew: The guy is an idiot but he faces 23 years for this nonsense?  I know it's part of the game so that everyone takes a plea bargain, innocent or guilty, but it's farking ponderous that we've allowed it to get to this point.

He was planning to sell an untested drug to desperate and potentially sick people who may have suffered a heart attack as a result of taking it, all while charging a huge mark up.
23 years is getting off light.


People who believe Trump. Likely supporters.

*grimace face*
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: dark brew: The guy is an idiot but he faces 23 years for this nonsense?  I know it's part of the game so that everyone takes a plea bargain, innocent or guilty, but it's farking ponderous that we've allowed it to get to this point.

He was planning to sell an untested drug to desperate and potentially sick people who may have suffered a heart attack as a result of taking it, all while charging a huge mark up.
23 years is getting off light.


Yup. Fark this guy.

Never heard of a better application for setting an example.
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sandelaphon: vudukungfu: Ronald Reagan, he ain't

If he were Reagan, he'd have had the CIA supplying the black market.

And of course Reagan had a public health crisis he exacerbated for political reasons in AIDS,
 
jtown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

arcgear: goddamnit again with the trump crap.  it's like nails across a blackboard at this point


I wish the networks would stop playing his bullshiat over and over.  And I don't know how the press corps isn't throwing shoes at him every day.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: dark brew: The guy is an idiot but he faces 23 years for this nonsense?  I know it's part of the game so that everyone takes a plea bargain, innocent or guilty, but it's farking ponderous that we've allowed it to get to this point.

He was planning to sell an untested drug to desperate and potentially sick people who may have suffered a heart attack as a result of taking it, all while charging a huge mark up.
23 years is getting off light.


And declared as something else. There aren't many reasons to misdeclare an import and it all stacks up.
As a result, this malaria drug may as well be cocaine. "I'm smuggling in a white powder, putting it in capsules in my kitchen and selling it to people to ingest for a huge profit, if they benefit, more power to them, if they die, nothing to do with me."
 
tinyarena
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

arcgear: goddamnit again with the trump crap.  it's like nails across a blackboard at this point


Here ya go

/yer welcome
 
