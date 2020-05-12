 Skip to content
(KOIN Portland)   Mugshot of the Year? Bonus info: Was once arrested for "licking a man's face"   (koin.com)
25
    Matthew Joseph Medlin, Arrest, Resisting arrest, Portland, Oregon, Resisting Arrest, Multnomah County Detention Center  
•       •       •

169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
well, he's gonna be hard to pick out of a crowd
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Pretty sure that's a beet.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Gah!
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He's an alumnus of the Fark School of Hard Heads.
 
LIGAFF [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Tattoos and other identifying marks" addendum to the arrest report is 22 pages.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is the triptych look supposed to make him look better or something?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gateway Transit Station

That's my old neighborhood.  My very first job was at the Fred Meyer there back in the day (though the store was across the street in a different location at the time).

/csb
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
koin.comView Full Size


He looks like a partially colored coloring book.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now this is the kind of story FARK was made for. No politics with it, no filler, just the mugshot and other weird thigns associated with this waste of space.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Keep Portland weird."

Well....he's doing way more that his part in that effort.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sourballs
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sounds like he wanted suicide by cop
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Now this is the kind of story FARK was made for. No politics with it, no filler, just the mugshot and other weird thigns associated with this waste of space.


I read that as "weird thighs" and wondered how you could tell just from his mugshot.
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I was certain this story would be about Andy Dick.
 
NoGods
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My tattoo is a realistic life-size self portrait.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, we know the man is not legally employed, and even drug addicts are in save mode right now, so how the hell else is he supposed to eat?

And we know he has serious impluse control issues, coupled with a severe lack of foresight.
 
itsaback [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Canceling few games must have hit hard...
larrybrownsports.comView Full Size
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Same guy in an earlier stage of evolution...

https://www.koin.com/news/parole-viol​a​tor-jumps-trains-tased-during-arrest/
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And here you can see him in his larval stage...

https://www.google.com/amp/s/local12.​c​om/amp/news/offbeat/police-accuse-man-​of-damaging-cars-trying-to-bite-office​r-licking-man-on-the-face
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Stealing??? Why doesnt he get a job?!???
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: Same guy in an earlier stage of evolution...

https://www.koin.com/news/parole-viola​tor-jumps-trains-tased-during-arrest/


This dude has got to be somebody's hero. He's the End Boss in his neighbourhood. What I respect is that his M.O. is 100% athletic. No guns, no lazy car chases. He is a prostar of fark-you parkour. the cops probably on the down-low love showing up to one of his calls, kind of like playing a superbowl game of Cops and Robbers.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can't he just be put down already?
 
Trump Luvr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I made some improvements so he can now be perceived as a respectable member of society.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

itsaback: Canceling few games must have hit hard...[larrybrownsports.com image 600x414]


Came for this. Thank you.
 
