(Komo)   ♫ Stolen Camaro, stolen Camaro, donuts on your lawn, stolen Camaro, stolen Camaro, Tony Orlando and Dawn ♫   (komonews.com) divider line
    Murica, triple-digit speed chase, Ford Mustang, Driver, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro, troopers, KOMO  
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
But did he have an Exxon credit card?
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
But he didn't get arrested because his dad's the mayor.
 
TBC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
When he drives past the kids, they all spit and cuss. Cuz he's got a stolen Camaro, and they...can't even ride the bus cuz they're all locked down at home.

+1, Smitty.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm driving to the Bahamas next week.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
No insurance to match.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Billy Liar: No insurance to match.


Please don't leave a scratch!
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That song may be one of the best things to come out of the 1980's

/Crystal shiat
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

TBC: When he drives past the kids, they all spit and cuss. Cuz he's got a stolen Camaro, and they...can't even ride the bus cuz they're all locked down at home.

+1, Smitty.


I 2nd that. Well done Smitty. Take your bow.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


well done, subby.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good thing it wasn't on the way to the zoo.

/found that cd in an alley
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha the infamous Oly state trooper speed trap! Freeway is 70 before that, then drops to 60 around there. They got me once, and when I told my friends they said "I thought everyone knew about that". And we were mostly Seattle-ites, although a few Olympians amongst us.

biatchin Camaro.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Dead Milkmen: Bitchin' Camaro
Youtube 1v3CzvQ9e_w
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to the shore.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Medic Zero: Haha the infamous Oly state trooper speed trap! Freeway is 70 before that, then drops to 60 around there. They got me once, and when I told my friends they said "I thought everyone knew about that". And we were mostly Seattle-ites, although a few Olympians amongst us.

biatchin Camaro.


Yeah, I immediately drop to 65 there.

/Wishes I had a biatchin camaro, driven up from the Bahamas.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadReligion: I'm going to the shore.


Don't forget your Motley Crue t-shirts!
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: BadReligion: I'm going to the shore.

Don't forget your Motley Crue t-shirts!


You know all proceeds go to getting their lead singer out of jail.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love me two times, baby
Love me twice today
Love me two times, girl
'Cause I got AIDS
Love me two times, baby
Once for tomorrow
Once cause I got AIDS
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cops didn't have a sense of humor and took him into court.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: The cops didn't have a sense of humor and took him into court.


Which court? The People's Court?
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boring day, got nothing to do,
'cept to steal a Camaro,
and drive it to the zoo.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw the dead milkmen at Irving plaza a couple years ago.  They were farking awesome live.  Haven't missed a beat.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: I saw the dead milkmen at Irving plaza a couple years ago.  They were farking awesome live.  Haven't missed a beat.


They are still amazing live!
 
Quadlok
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Can't contribute to the song part of the thread. Just stopped into say I saw Star Trek First Contact at the theater he crashed in front of. Also, yeah, now is not the time to speed on that stretch of 5, been seeing 3 or 4 troopers between Tumwater and Nisqually lately.
 
Trump Luvr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I want a Camaro.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We got into her car, away we started rollin'.
I said, "How much you pay for this?"
Said, "Nothin', man, it's stolen!"
Punk rock girl!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: We got into her car, away we started rollin'.
I said, "How much you pay for this?"
Said, "Nothin', man, it's stolen!"
Punk rock girl!


You know what Stuart, I like you. You're not like the other people, here in the trailer park.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Colter Wall, "John Beyers (Camaro Song)" // GemsOnVHS™
Youtube rRBHIW1e6kk
 
