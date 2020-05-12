 Skip to content
(Calgary Herald)   Aaaaaand here come the potheads   (calgaryherald.com) divider line
62
    More: Cool, Cannabis sativa, Cannabis extracts, cannabis strains, Cannabinoid, Alberta researcher, Medical cannabis, cannabis sativa strains, huge influence  
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The big question is what is their definition of high dose of CBD. Recreationally in this area you are lucky to get oil over 10%, you need to go medical and that is usually around 20-25%
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i should be invincible then
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Are they bringing snacks?
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Marijuana isnt a cure-all solution to everything and pushing quackery only harms -- not helps -- those who are trying to get it legalized
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

some_beer_drinker: i should be invincible then


Yeah, I must be f*cking Superman against this stuff myself
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cman: Marijuana isnt a cure-all solution to everything and pushing quackery only harms -- not helps -- those who are trying to get it legalized


Nothing is a cure-all solution to everything.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BunkyBrewman: cman: Marijuana isnt a cure-all solution to everything and pushing quackery only harms -- not helps -- those who are trying to get it legalized

Nothing is a cure-all solution to everything.


dunno.

Death sorta seems like it is.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"It will take a long time to find what the active ingredient is - there may be many"

Over 60 cannabinoids, over 100 terpenes, gods know how many other molecules that could potentially influence immune response.  On the plus side, if any studies do show a significant benefit, cannabis has far lower toxicity (and far less dependence on pharmaceutical pipelines) than any of the treatments already under discussion.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: some_beer_drinker: i should be invincible then

Yeah, I must be f*cking Superman against this stuff myself


don't pee into the wind
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cman: Marijuana isnt a cure-all solution to everything and pushing quackery only harms -- not helps -- those who are trying to get it legalized


This doesn't sound like quackery. It sounds like a very early hypothesis, that will probably turn out to be the result some kind of false positive
 
AstroJesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My friend Becky tried this. After they found the body (she still had the marijuana needles in her arm), she also tested positive for covid19.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

some_beer_drinker: i should be invincible then


User name does NOT check out.
 
zobear [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AstroJesus: My friend Becky tried this. After they found the body (she still had the marijuana needles in her arm), she also tested positive for covid19.


Pretty sure that was Taylor Swift.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

zobear: AstroJesus: My friend Becky tried this. After they found the body (she still had the marijuana needles in her arm), she also tested positive for covid19.

Pretty sure that was Taylor Swift.


No it was covid19.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cman: Marijuana isnt a cure-all solution to everything and pushing quackery only harms -- not helps -- those who are trying to get it legalized


Nobody said it's a cure all for everything.

Try using your head for more than a hat rack.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Petit_Merdeux: some_beer_drinker: i should be invincible then

User name does NOT check out.


i switched to whiskey, but i always smoked weed. i'm canadian.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would believe in god again if the cure for coronavirus was weed.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Researcher"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh high (:
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: I would believe in god again if the cure for coronavirus was weed.


"Marijuana is proof that God loves us, and wants us to be happy."
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*side eye, followed by the slow head turn* 

Okay, this stoner says "Didn't seem to matter in my case!" 

That said, if weed DID have a salutary effect, then I would have likely ended up in the hospital without the weed. My case was "mild," but I still had some pretty nasty symptoms.

/however, I did find out I can finally get off the weed when my housing situation changes. I no longer need it to control the sleep paralysis. WOOHOO!
//can't handle the PTSD well enough right now to kick the cannabis completely
 
henryhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has worked for me so far. Also against tiger, shark and bear attacks. Really is a wonder drug.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: cman: Marijuana isnt a cure-all solution to everything and pushing quackery only harms -- not helps -- those who are trying to get it legalized

Nobody said it's a cure all for everything.

Try using your head for more than a hat rack.


You hang around a real stoner for an hour, by the end of the coversation, he will tell you it may not cure crabs, but it will cure just about everything else.
 
Satan's Cheese Cancer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like masks - There might not be science to support it, but I'm willing to comply in the off chance it helps. I mean it certainly won't hurt, so for my fellow Americans, I'm willing to take this hit...
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just be sure to use your PPE.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I'm convinced.

*goes to order more edibles*
 
GanjSmokr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: Jake Havechek: cman: Marijuana isnt a cure-all solution to everything and pushing quackery only harms -- not helps -- those who are trying to get it legalized

Nobody said it's a cure all for everything.

Try using your head for more than a hat rack.

You hang around a real stoner for an hour, by the end of the coversation, he will tell you it may not cure crabs, but it will cure just about everything else.


I've hung out with quite a few of what I'd consider "real stoners" and none of them think it will cure just about everything except crabs.

It can help with some things with some people.  That's about it.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, it is a panacea, just like the homeopathic treatments before it, and the healing powers of tobacco and radiation before them.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"After sifting through 400 cannabis strains...", Yes I believe he did.

postmediacalgaryherald2.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

albuquerquehalsey: [i.kym-cdn.com image 600x600]


What's green and would kill you if it fell out of a tree onto you?
.
.
.
a poison dart frog.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay, pot!

/what is this about
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: some_beer_drinker: i should be invincible then

Yeah, I must be f*cking Superman against this stuff myself


The last time I had the flu was 1988.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
CBD fixed my broken leg, true story.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: cman: Marijuana isnt a cure-all solution to everything and pushing quackery only harms -- not helps -- those who are trying to get it legalized
Nothing is a cure-all solution to everything.


Love. Love is the cure.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

rikkards: The big question is what is their definition of high dose of CBD. Recreationally in this area you are lucky to get oil over 10%, you need to go medical and that is usually around 20-25%


you should be able to buy redecan reign drops. which is a 1:30 ratio.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MBooda: Just be sure to use your PPE.
[Fark user image 236x269]


The guys from Sleep are visionary

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What an interesting world it would be if the only way to avoid the deadly virus was to remain high at all times.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I find vigorous sex with two young women has prevented me from catching covid19
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
hosting.photobucket.comView Full Size
 
apoptotic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: cman: Marijuana isnt a cure-all solution to everything and pushing quackery only harms -- not helps -- those who are trying to get it legalized

Nothing is a cure-all solution to everything.


And this research is being done at/by a University in one of the less cannabis quackery-prone areas of a country where it is already legal.
 
bluenovaman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i should be invincible then


I got my corona so stoned it got lost and forgot to reproduce.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: some_beer_drinker: i should be invincible then

Yeah, I must be f*cking Superman against this stuff myself


Hell.. the virus runs from me....
 
nakmuay
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bglove25 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: What an interesting world it would be if the only way to avoid the deadly virus was to remain high at all times.


I mean, I'm down.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Jake Havechek: cman: Marijuana isnt a cure-all solution to everything and pushing quackery only harms -- not helps -- those who are trying to get it legalized

Nobody said it's a cure all for everything.

Try using your head for more than a hat rack.

You hang around a real stoner for an hour, by the end of the coversation, he will tell you it may not cure crabs, but it will cure just about everything else.


Depends on what illness the crabs have.....
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: "After sifting through 400 cannabis strains...", Yes I believe he did.

[postmediacalgaryherald2.files.wordpre​ss.com image 564x423]


"Further study is needed"
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bglove25: Schlubbe: What an interesting world it would be if the only way to avoid the deadly virus was to remain high at all times.

I mean, I'm down.[Fark user image 850x940]


That's it?
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GanjSmokr: Eightballjacket: Jake Havechek: cman: Marijuana isnt a cure-all solution to everything and pushing quackery only harms -- not helps -- those who are trying to get it legalized

Nobody said it's a cure all for everything.

Try using your head for more than a hat rack.

You hang around a real stoner for an hour, by the end of the coversation, he will tell you it may not cure crabs, but it will cure just about everything else.

I've hung out with quite a few of what I'd consider "real stoners" and none of them think it will cure just about everything except crabs.

It can help with some things with some people.  That's about it.


Keeps the Itis brothers away, but won't touch it if nauseous... or a headache.. it does cause me to crank the music system (7.1 surround), which makes me forget everything else....
 
