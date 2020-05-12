 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Bob Barker's reminder to have your pets spayed or neutered was only the beginning   (yahoo.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why do people think that Planned Parenthood only does abortions? For millions of women PP is the only place for affordable ob/gyn services including birth control. It makes me sick the number of Americans that vote against themselves and people like themselves by voting republican.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
OK Ru Paul.  You win.  I'll be a fan now.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

foo monkey: OK Ru Paul.  You win.  I'll be a fan now.


Figures that someone who is such a supporter of fracking would support family planning.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is it about women's health care that makes Christ mongers so mad?
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: What is it about women's health care that makes Christ mongers so mad?


The 'women' part.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: What is it about women's health care that makes Christ mongers so mad?


Gotta keep women in their place.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Spaying and neutering would probably be frowned upon.

Gas peddling, though.🤔 Would that be ok?

/didn't RTFA
//don't care. Made myself laugh.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Spaying and neutering would probably be frowned upon.

Gas peddling, though.🤔 Would that be ok?

/didn't RTFA
//don't care. Made myself laugh.


I didn't know Matt Gaetz was involved...
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Why do people think that Planned Parenthood only does abortions? For millions of women PP is the only place for affordable ob/gyn services including birth control. It makes me sick the number of Americans that vote against themselves and people like themselves by voting republican.


I remember being in one of their clinics and they were providing health care for children as well.
The reason they believe this is because that is what they have been told by their church.
If they don't read their own so called rule book, it is not surprising that they don't read anything else either...
 
TheSwizz [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is a great move, doubly so because it pisses off those loud mouth stiggers.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Why do people think that Planned Parenthood only does abortions? For millions of women PP is the only place for affordable ob/gyn services including birth control. It makes me sick the number of Americans that vote against themselves and people like themselves by voting republican.


Thisity this times this. When we were young and, honestly, quite poor my PP was where my wife went for well woman checks and what not. They provide a great array of heal services for women. Performing abortions is part of that.

That being said, even if the Price is Right solely gave money to them because of abortion rights, that's fine too. You shouldn't let religious zealots keep  you from doing what is right.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Why do people think that Planned Parenthood only does abortions? For millions of women PP is the only place for affordable ob/gyn services including birth control. It makes me sick the number of Americans that vote against themselves and people like themselves by voting republican.


It's because they're uneducated with no intellectual curiosity about what actually happens in the world. They live in their echo chamber and believe what they are told, absent of actual facts, evidence, or proof.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Why do people think that Planned Parenthood only does abortions? For millions of women PP is the only place for affordable ob/gyn services including birth control. It makes me sick the number of Americans that vote against themselves and people like themselves by voting republican.


Women are always a cost of the right-wing's bullshiat culture wars.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Why do people think that Planned Parenthood only does abortions? For millions of women PP is the only place for affordable ob/gyn services including birth control. It makes me sick the number of Americans that vote against themselves and people like themselves by voting republican.


Because Republicans are always perfect and sinless, and they expect everyone else to be the same way.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Tell me I'm wrong but The Price is Right is a disgrace. They raised $97,000+ for Planned Parenthood with their evening show tonight. How many lives will be lost because if this? They celebrate the deaths

Ooh, me me, pick me!!

You're wrong.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Why do people think that Planned Parenthood only does abortions? For millions of women PP is the only place for affordable ob/gyn services including birth control. It makes me sick the number of Americans that vote against themselves and people like themselves by voting republican.


The one in Ferndale, MI does not perform abortions.  My wife told a relative, who has gone their to pray twice a week for a decade, and he immediately went into denial that he could have spent so long praying in snow and rain with his church group to find out nobody had changed their minds.

Like a lot of people who do these protest, the relative is trying to make up some big sins from his past.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
'Price Is Right' donates almost $100K to Planned Parenthood

Good

causing uproar among fans

Added bonus, doubly good
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Why do people think that Planned Parenthood only does abortions? For millions of women PP is the only place for affordable ob/gyn services including birth control. It makes me sick the number of Americans that vote against themselves and people like themselves by voting republican.


They know. They just don't care.

Partly because it's a talking point. Partly because they want to deny women healthcare anyway.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And the charity was chosen by a drag queen. Double Head Explosion! Bet they think the place performs sex changes now too.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
you go girl!

do the kids still say that?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Thanks for keeping it classy, TPIR.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
..many of these advocates took to Twitter to share their displeasure with the show's donation.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Biledriver
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size

/Strange days on RAW back then.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Eh, the ones picketing, etc. are all pro-birth, not pro-life.

If they were pro-life, they'd be holding signs saying "Hey, if you are here for abortion, don't! I'll adopt! My lawyer's number is 555-1234"
 
Begoggle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Angry snowflakes.
 
bud jones
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Lambskincoat: Why do people think that Planned Parenthood only does abortions? For millions of women PP is the only place for affordable ob/gyn services including birth control. It makes me sick the number of Americans that vote against themselves and people like themselves by voting republican.

The one in Ferndale, MI does not perform abortions.  My wife told a relative, who has gone their to pray twice a week for a decade, and he immediately went into denial that he could have spent so long praying in snow and rain with his church group to find out nobody had changed their minds.

Like a lot of people who do these protest, the relative is trying to make up some big sins from his past.


his prayers worked!
 
GentDirkly
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: Lambskincoat: Why do people think that Planned Parenthood only does abortions? For millions of women PP is the only place for affordable ob/gyn services including birth control. It makes me sick the number of Americans that vote against themselves and people like themselves by voting republican.

They know. They just don't care.

Partly because it's a talking point. Partly because they want to deny women healthcare anyway.


Ivanka Trump reached out to them in 2019, saying, spin off the abortion business and we'll leave you alone.  They didn't bite.
They view performing abortions as essential to their identity.  The percentage is irrelevant.
 
GentDirkly
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GentDirkly: fnordfocus: Lambskincoat: Why do people think that Planned Parenthood only does abortions? For millions of women PP is the only place for affordable ob/gyn services including birth control. It makes me sick the number of Americans that vote against themselves and people like themselves by voting republican.

They know. They just don't care.

Partly because it's a talking point. Partly because they want to deny women healthcare anyway.

Ivanka Trump reached out to them in 2019, saying, spin off the abortion business and we'll leave you alone.  They didn't bite.
They view performing abortions as essential to their identity.  The percentage is irrelevant.


2017*
 
The universe is laughing behind your back [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

rcain: What is it about women's health care that makes Christ mongers so mad?


People like to believe that their life has meaning and purpose, and for that to be the case, sometimes they like to believe that they are here for a reason. Although it is true that we all are flukes of the universe and have no right to be here, that kind of nihilism is just too difficult for some people to bear. Religion provides a basis for that belief, by telling them that the people who are here, are here because God wills it so, and invests us each with a soul. So to perform any kind of procedure that might interfere with one's ability to allow God to have one call a new human being into the world (other than faking a headache) must therefore be interference with God's plan, and, well, they just can't abide that.

I can't say whether either a hairy thunderer or a cosmic muffin actually cares about these things though. It's just how people are taught.
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The irony is that given all the money Planned Parenthood spends on contraception and science based sex education, the more funding they get probably results in fewer abortions performed by them.
 
