(Billings Gazette)   Woman ignores moose out front, is severely burned in Yellowstone thermal area   (billingsgazette.com) divider line
23
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Stupid people are stupid.
Hey Pa, put little Timmy on that cute buffalo and i'll take a picture.


They need to bill her for the life flight.
Since it is a National Park, they need to bring Federal charges.

That will be a nice addition to the excruciating pain of the burns.


Trivia for the day.
Yellowstone has it's own jail. And it Federal.
Park Rangers have the power of arrest.
 
MorgothsDishwasher [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I burned my Yellowstone Thermal Area once.  Man, that hurt for weeks.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Do not F around with the thermal features at Yellowstone.

See the pretty blue water?:
Fark user imageView Full Size


That water is 190 degrees Fahrenheit and is extremely acidic. They wouldn't even TRY to fish your bones out.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You just hate seeing this happen to someone like this.

Hang on, 'hate' isn't quite the right word for what I'm feeling. What is that...
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
R-E-S-P-E-C-T just a little bit.

/Don't meddle with the primal forces of nature
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Non-paywall link:
https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/12/us/wom​a​n-burned-fell-yellowstone-trnd/index.h​tml

When I visited the park a few years ago I saw some Japanese tourists get off the walkway and walk out towards a steaming pool. The park ranger's reaction was swift and furious.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Do not F around with the thermal features at Yellowstone.

See the pretty blue water?:
[Fark user image 425x566]

That water is 190 degrees Fahrenheit and is extremely acidic. They wouldn't even TRY to fish your bones out.


I thought most stuff in the park was alkaline as hell?

/Still wouldn't fish your bones out.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Interesting read if you're into reading about stupid people tricks.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MorgothsDishwasher: I burned my Yellowstone Thermal Area once.  Man, that hurt for weeks.


Del Taco?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Happy endings like this are much needed during this trying time.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I wonder if she's related to the woman who tried patting an alligator outside her friends house.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
She promptly sued McDonald's
 
Theeng
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I don't think I could be a Yellowstone park ranger, I'd stroke out from the tourists doing stupid shiat. I grew up in a tiny tourist town, and I was just amazed at how people just turn their brain off on vacation.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I bet her name is Karen.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTA: "Yellowstone has been closed to the public since March 24 in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak at the request of county health officials and the governors of Montana and Wyoming."

Awww, did a snowflake get melted?
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So she got in her car and was hurrying out with life threatening injuries? Did she have an actual plan or was she just going to hope for the best and pray sepsis or gangrene didn't get her?
 
LordJiro [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I wonder how many other morons have done something similar over these last few months, and didn't survive it.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
She's lucky, because the grizzlies have a name for this type of thing: "Hiker Stew."
 
ericbikesmt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Long ago (1970's) I was in Yellowstone as a young child. A ranger was wandering around doing his thing. My parents probably had no idea I noticed at the age of 9 or so hug I asked the ranger "why is there a skeleton in that pool of water". He said something like "it is 500 degrees and doesn't boil because of chemicals" (or, ya know, stuff you would tell a kid without a chemistry degree).

Jump up 40 years and the wife and I hike 14 miles to a geyser a week before 2 drunks boil themselves to have a hot tub experience in nature. We are walking along a trail with a brightly colored creek. I squat. I hold my hand ONE FOOT over the creek. farkING HELL THAT IS HOT....(temperature works on a 1/D^4 rule) and no shiat that little babbling brook had to have been 300F = U R farking scalded.

Do
Not
fark
With
Mother
Nature
EVER!

If you look around where you are now and say to yourself "I live in a city", please for fark's Sake don't come to the wilderness and think Yogi, BooBoo, and Bambi live here in a cartoon. It makes us sad to see you hurt by your stupidity.

Just ask people how not to die. We are all nice out here in The West and we won't judge AT ALL while we help.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Due to her injuries, she was life-flighted to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center,"

That's a bill she's not going to forget for a long time.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: "Due to her injuries, she was life-flighted to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center,"

That's a bill she's not going to forget for a long time.


Pff, she's not going to pay it.  She's not one of those "makers" people like her keep chanting about.
 
Snaptastic [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It may arguably be better than dissolving, like some poor bastard a few years ago.
 
