(Twitter)   LA County expected to extend stay-at-home order through the summer   (twitter.com) divider line
9
    More: Asinine, shot  
•       •       •

9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good.
I would prefer a monthly extension with a review based on the data.
While a three month extention can be modified at any time, if warranted, the long time frame will be politicized on a national level.

I'm in Los Angeles.
Y'all be safe and stay the fark at home.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If people would just stay at home, this could probably be shortened, but you know, it's all an evil conspiracy by the government to do something...still not sure what, but something.
 
Coach McGirk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Asinine tag is for subby, I assume?
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: If people would just stay at home, this could probably be shortened, but you know, it's all an evil conspiracy by the government to do something...still not sure what, but something.


The conspiracy, as far as I can parse it, seems to include...Republican governors, and Democratic governors, and...oh yeah...just about everybody on the planet.

Man, it goes deep :)
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Everyone cower in your basements and pretend you have some control over this.  And then hope there's something left when you come out.  Nation of science denying farking cowards.
 
Jamesac68 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Someone needs to justify that Asinine tag.  Subby, did the lack of a "depressingly reasonable" tag throw you off?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Keep breaking Target employees' arms for telling you to obey legal requirements, assholes. We'll be stuck inside until March.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: If people would just stay at home, this could probably be shortened, but you know, it's all an evil conspiracy by the government to do something...still not sure what, but something.


It's almost like the harder you fight against precautionary measures, the longer it will take to control... or something weird like that.

Can't just blame SoCal, my 1/2 my neighbors up here in NorCal are irresponsible assholes as well.
Can't say I'm surprised though, I did notice they were assholes before all of this.
 
